Resident Evil Games You Should Play Before Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem, releasing February 27, 2026, hasn’t revealed much yet — we only know it returns to Raccoon City and follows two main characters. Still, it’s already clear which earlier Resident Evil games are worth playing to understand the story better. You don’t need to play every game, but a few are really important.

The most important Resident Evil games to play before Requiem are the ones set in Raccoon City, those featuring Leon S. Kennedy, and the ones that give background on Grace Ashcroft, the game’s second protagonist. Of course, if you can replay all of them, even better, but these are the key games we recommend.

Resident Evil

The very first Resident Evil is a must. The easiest way to play it today is through the Resident Evil HD Remaster, available on current-gen platforms. This is where we learn what the T-Virus is and what happened at the Spencer Mansion, setting up backstory for the outbreak that later destroys Raccoon City.

Resident Evil 2

The second game is essential because it marks Leon S. Kennedy’s debut in the series — his first day as a rookie cop in Raccoon City, right after the events of the original game, when the virus begins to spread. The Resident Evil 2 Remake is amazing, so there’s no excuse not to play it (and make sure to experience it from Leon’s perspective).

Resident Evil 3 (Optional)

While not as important, Resident Evil 3 shows the final destruction of Raccoon City, helping us understand the city’s condition in Resident Evil Requiem. You only really need to know that it ends with the city’s destruction — but since it’s also a great game, you might as well play it if you have time.

Resident Evil Outbreak – File #1 and File #2

These games are key to understanding Grace Ashcroft’s background, as they introduce Alyssa Ashcroft, her mother, and events connected to Requiem’s main plot. Sadly, these titles are nearly impossible to play on modern platforms and were designed mainly for online multiplayer. Because of this, watching a story recap is the easiest way to learn their key events.

Resident Evil 4

Starring Leon again, Resident Evil 4 takes place a few years after the Raccoon City disaster. While not essential for understanding the main events of Requiem, it helps you learn more about Leon’s character and how he has changed since then. Plus, the Resident Evil 4 Remake is excellent and worth playing on its own

Resident Evil 6 (Optional)

Set fifteen years after Raccoon City, Resident Evil 6 brings back Leon, though its story isn’t crucial for Requiem. Still, because of rumors about returning characters, it might be worth playing if you have time — even though it wasn’t as well received as other games in the series.

What About Ethan Winters and the Recent Games?

You might wonder if it’s necessary to have played Resident Evil 7 or Resident Evil Village — and the truth is, probably not. Requiem seems focused on the legacy of Raccoon City and on Leon and Grace’s stories, rather than the Winters family timeline.

Still, there could be small connections or references to Resident Evil 7 (2017) and Village (2021), since Requiem is set in 2028. If you want to be a completist and understand every detail in the wider universe, it’s worth checking them out — but if you’re short on time, focus on the earlier titles. You’ve got until February 27 to get ready!

If you want to know more about Resident Evil Requiem, Capcom has revealed how much playtime Leon will have and announced an official Resident Evil Requiem–themed Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, which will debut alongside the game on February 27, 2026.