World Cup 2026 schedule, live updates: Messi, Argentina take on Austria; Mbappé, Haaland also back in action Monday

The stars will be out on Monday at the World Cup. After their thrilling debuts, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland will all return to the pitch for their countries as the second round of group play continues.

First up is the GOAT himself, Lionel Messi. Argentina will take on Austria in the first match of the day after both teams won in their debuts. Messi already has a leg up on the competition in the Golden Boot race after his hat-trick heroics against Algeria.

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In Group I action, Mbappé and France take on Iraq while Haaland and Norway have a true test ahead of them in Senegal. After wins in their openers, both teams will be pushing for the top of the table and, potentially, an easier matchup in the Round of 32.

World Cup schedule | Group schedule, results | Standings

In the nightcap, Jordan will take on Algeria as both teams look to keep their World Cup knockout hopes alive.

Group I





Group J





Follow all of Sunday’s action including live updates, highlights, results and analysis below.