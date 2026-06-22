World Cup 2026 schedule, live updates: Messi, Argentina take on Austria; Mbappé, Haaland also back in action Monday

The stars will be out on Monday at the World Cup. After their thrilling debuts, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland will all return to the pitch for their countries as the second round of group play continues.
First up is the GOAT himself, Lionel Messi. Argentina will take on Austria in the first match of the day after both teams won in their debuts. Messi already has a leg up on the competition in the Golden Boot race after his hat-trick heroics against Algeria.
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In Group I action, Mbappé and France take on Iraq while Haaland and Norway have a true test ahead of them in Senegal. After wins in their openers, both teams will be pushing for the top of the table and, potentially, an easier matchup in the Round of 32.
World Cup schedule | Group schedule, results | Standings
In the nightcap, Jordan will take on Algeria as both teams look to keep their World Cup knockout hopes alive.
Group I
Group J
Follow all of Sunday’s action including live updates, highlights, results and analysis below.
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Yahoo Sports Staff
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Nick Bromberg
Centerback Nicolas Otamendi is on for Cristian Romero
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Nick Bromberg
Sabitzer put the free kick on frame to force a diving save. That was the first shot on target all day for Austria.
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Nick Bromberg
Argentina had a free kick in a dangerous area, but Messi’s chip into the box didn’t result in a good chance.
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Nick Bromberg
Can Austria find an equalizer, or will Argentina put the game away in the second half like it did to Austria a week ago?
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Nick Bromberg
Of course it was going to be Lionel Messi breaking the all-time World Cup goals record for Argentina’s first goal of the game.
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Nick Bromberg
The first half will feature seven minutes of added time.
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Yahoo Sports Staff
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Yahoo Sports Staff
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Nick Bromberg
Lionel Messi is now the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history. It was a wonderful one-touch shot with his left foot.
1-0 Argentina.
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Nick Bromberg
Argentina’s main attacking threats have been through balls through the middle of the park so far.
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Nick Bromberg
Messi flicked a pass on for Enzo Fernandez, but Alexander Schlager got to it first. The rebound went off Schlager straight to Messi, but the shot was blocked by David Alaba
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Yahoo Sports Staff
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Nick Bromberg
Here’s Messi’s second good chance of the game … though it wasn’t nearly as good an opportunity as the spot kick.
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Yahoo Sports Staff
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Nick Bromberg
Messi got the ball in the penalty area with a head of steam, but the chance fizzles as the ball is deflected wide. Had the ball bounced in, it likely would have been given as an own goal.
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Nick Bromberg
Austria has been comfortable going at Argentina early. That’s not surprising. Ralf Rangnick is not a coach who likes to have his teams absorb pressure.
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Yahoo Sports Staff
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Nick Bromberg
Maybe this is a good omen for Argentina?
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Yahoo Sports Staff
With the a chance at the World Cup record on the line, Messi sends his shot wide right.