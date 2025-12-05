Navy Warship Fired on US Fighter Jets Mistaken for Enemy Missiles

A US Navy pilot whose jet was mistakenly shot down by an American warship over the Red Sea told investigators he saw his life flash before his eyes before ejecting from the doomed aircraft.

The command investigation into the late December 2024 friendly fire incident, which Business Insider reviewed prior to its release on Thursday, reveals that the warship’s crew mistook two Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets for anti-ship cruise missiles fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

In a catastrophic failure, the cruiser USS Gettysburg launched surface-to-air missiles at both F/A-18s, shooting down one and nearly hitting the second. It also targeted a third friendly aircraft but never pulled the trigger.

A hit and a near-miss

The Gettysburg and the other warships in the strike group led by the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman deployed in September 2024 and entered the Red Sea three months later to take over Navy combat operations against the Iran-backed Houthis, who had for almost a year at that point been attacking key shipping lanes.

Early on December 22, just seven days after entering the Red Sea, the Gettysburg accidentally shot down a Super Hornet from the Truman’s air wing in what the US military described as “an apparent case of friendly fire.” Both aviators, the pilot and the weapons officer, ejected safely from the roughly $60 million fighter, part of Strike Fighter Squadron 11 (VFA-11), the “Red Rippers.”

The command investigation reveals that the friendly fire incident nearly resulted in a much larger disaster. While initial reports centered on the aircraft that was struck, the investigation reveals that a second narrowly avoided a catastrophic end, and a third was in the crosshairs.



As the first surface-to-air missile raced upward from the Gettyburg’s missile tubes, the pilot and weapons officer of the first jet assumed the weapon was chasing after a Houthi drone they hadn’t found, the investigation said.

They watched the missile climb and then suddenly change course. As the weapon rushed toward them, the pilot suddenly saw his life flash before his eyes, he told investigators. Seeing no other choice, the two-man team ejected just before the missile struck the plane.

In that chaotic moment, the Gettysburg fired another missile at a second American fighter jet. The aviators on board issued multiple mayday calls but opted to outmaneuver it rather than bail. The missile gave chase, course correcting in pursuit of the jet.

It narrowly missed, the jet shaking as it passed just a few feet away before burning out and exploding in the water.

A Navy helicopter commander who witnessed the incident told investigators his crew “saw the missile overhead and saw it flash.” They said there was no warning before the shot was taken.

The decision to shoot was ‘wrong’

As for what caused this disaster, the command investigation pointed to a series of failures, from shortcomings in the planning process to deficiencies in the Gettysburg’s combat systems, and noted that crew fatigue may have played a role.



Early in the deployment, the investigation said, the Navy identified “significant degradation” in the Gettysburg’s core interoperability system. Problems spanned network management, surveillance and tracking reporting, identification, mutual tracking, mission engagement, and weapons coordination.

During the first three months of the deployment, the Gettysburg and Truman were often separated. The cruiser had been fending off Houthi missiles and drones shortly before the friendly fire incident, and there appeared to be some confusion over whether the threat had concluded.

That said, the investigation assessed “the decisions to shoot were wrong when measured across the totality of information available” to Gettysburg’s commanding officer, who was constrained by a series of previous actions and decisions both in and beyond his control.

The captain had low situational awareness, and his combat information center team was unable to help him regain it, the investigation said.

This shootdown incident wasn’t the Red Sea battle’s only friendly fire incident, though it was the most serious. Earlier in the Red Sea conflict, in February 2024, a German warship accidentally targeted a US MQ-9 Reaper drone, but the missiles never reached it because the warship’s radar system suffered a technical malfunction.

The December 2024 friendly fire incident was one of four major mishaps that the Truman strike group experienced during its monthslong deployment in the Middle East.

The aircraft carrier collided with a cargo vessel in February and also lost two more F/A-18s to accidents — one fell off the side of the warship along with a tow tractor in April, and another experienced a failure while landing and slid off the flight deck in May.

In a statement Thursday, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby said that “the Navy is committed to being a learning organization,” adding that “these investigations reinforce the need to continue investing in our people to ensure we deliver battle-ready forces to operational commanders.”