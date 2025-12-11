NBA Cup quarterfinal preview: Everything you need to know about each matchup

By / December 11, 2025

The 2025 Emirates NBA Cup quarterfinals kick off Tuesday after group play concluded Nov. 28. Four matchups will decide who punches a ticket to the semifinals in Las Vegas on Saturday.

First, the Miami Heat visit the Orlando Magic before the Toronto Raptors host the New York Knicks. The winner of each game will represent the East. The Western Conference matchups are on Wednesday, when the 23-1 Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers will host the San Antonio Spurs.

The Magic will have to advance without star Franz Wagner, who left Sunday’s game because of a high ankle sprain. The good news for the Magic, though, is that Paolo Banchero is back from a groin injury he suffered on Nov. 12. In the West, Luka Doncic is back for the Lakers after missing two games for the birth of his daughter. And while LeBron James saw his 1,297-game streak come to an end on Thursday, he and the Lakers have the chance to become the first two-time NBA Cup champions.

Can anyone stop the Thunder in the West? And will Wagner’s injury dash Orlando’s hopes of reaching Las Vegas? Our NBA Insiders answer the biggest questions ahead of the quarterfinal matchups.

Eastern Conference

How will Franz Wagner’s injury affect the Magic against the Heat and moving forward?

Orlando was finally whole — for a game.

The Magic waited 23 days for star Paolo Banchero’s return from a groin strain on Friday. Less than 48 hours later, Franz Wagner sustained a left high ankle sprain, dramatically changing Tuesday’s NBA Cup quarterfinal. Though the Magic received the best news possible on Wagner’s injury — an MRI showed no structural damage, sources told ESPN — Orlando will face its in-state rival without its steadiest player. Wagner is averaging 22.7 points, a career-high 6.1 rebounds and has improved his 3-point shooting from 29.5% last season to 36.0%, a big reason the Magic were able to go 7-3 without Banchero.

Instead of being able to work his way back, Banchero will need to shoulder the offensive load immediately, supplemented with scoring and outside shooting from Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs. Anthony Black has already played a major role this season, and his versatility will be vital for the Magic to survive without Wagner for potentially the next two to four weeks. Wagner had 32 points in Friday’s 106-105 win over Miami, while the returning Banchero added nine points on only eight shots in 20 minutes. After 16 points on 11 shots across 24 minutes in Sunday’s loss to the Knicks, Banchero’s offense is slowly trending up ahead of the Cup quarters.

Though Orlando will be without one of its top scorers, Miami guard Tyler Herro (toe) is probable and Davion Mitchell (groin) is expected to play. The Heat have lost four of their past five games, but Herro’s potential return and Wagner’s injury could provide the boost Miami needs to reach Vegas. — Ohm Youngmisuk

play

1:12

Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic: Game Highlights

Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic: Game Highlights

Did the Knicks bring their scorching offense, and will Karl-Anthony Towns be part of it?

New York’s offense has been a machine through the team’s first 23 games — third in the NBA in efficiency and fourth in made 3-pointers per game. The Knicks are also running into the Raptors at just the right time, as Toronto has dropped five of its past six games after a torrid 13-1 stretch that vaulted them up the conference standings. To make matters worse, the Raptors will be without forward RJ Barrett, who the team announced is sidelined at least another week because of a knee sprain.

But for the Knicks, there’s only one problem: This NBA Cup quarterfinal is in Toronto. The Knicks morph into a league average offense away from Madison Square Garden (just 3-6 on the road).

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top