NBA Legend Allen Iverson Gushes Over 76ers’ Backcourt

Allen Iverson spent a large chunk of his Hall of Fame career playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Although Iverson didn’t initially leave the Sixers’ organization on the best of terms, he never stopped showing love to his former team. Decades after suiting up in Philadelphia, Iverson is optimistic about the Sixers and their new backcourt, which is led by the one-time All-Star, Tyrese Maxey.
“I love my team, and I’m just looking forward to great things, you know?” Iverson told reporters this week.
“I mean, when we don’t do as good as we should do, I always get the flak, you know? I mean, people talk bad to me like, as if I played, because they know that this is where my heart is at. But, yeah, I got something for them this year.”
Iverson’s comments come out as the Sixers are 4-0, sharing the top of the Eastern Conference with the Chicago Bulls. A major drive for the Sixers’ success has been the young backcourt, which isn’t even at full strength.
Jared McCain, a standout sophomore sharpshooter, injured his thumb just days before the Sixers fired up training camp. He had to undergo surgery, which put him on the injury report for multiple weeks. McCain is back at practice as of Thursday, but he remains out of the gameday lineup for the time being.
The Sixers have embraced Tyrese Maxey as the team’s full-time point guard. This year, Maxey is off to a major start, averaging a league-high 37.5 points per game, while knocking down 45 percent of his shots from the field and draining 47 percent of his three-point attempts.
Along with his high-volume scoring, Maxey had come down with 3.8 rebounds per game, and dished out 8.3 assists per matchup.
The rookie VJ Edgecombe has started alongside Maxey, and his first NBA season has been off to a strong start. Edgecombe is making 47 percent of his shots from the field and producing on 42 percent of his threes (7.0 attempts per game). He averaged 22.3 points per game, along with 5.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds.
Those two are the headliners, but the secondary unit has been strong as well. Quentin Grimes is keeping his value high by averaging 17.8 points while shooting 48 percent from three. Although McCain’s action was limited last season, after he went down with a season-ending injury, he’s expected to pick up with a notable role this year.
In 23 games, McCain produced 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, while shooting 46 percent from the field and 38 percent from three, taking 5.8 attempts per game.
Iverson, like the rest of Philadelphia, sees a lot of potential in the Sixers’ young and developing backcourt. There is still a ton of basketball left to be played, but there is a lot of optimism surrounding the Sixers this season after they turned in one of their most disappointing campaigns last year.
Want to read more about the daily ripple effects of the NBA? Make sure you bookmark Fastbreak on SI for the top hoops stories of the day from a league-wide scope.