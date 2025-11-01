Wisconsin Badgers volleyball vs Nebraska score today, live updates

By / November 1, 2025

8:17 pm CT

Nebraska jumps to 12-8 lead in first set

John Steppe

No. 1 Nebraska has led for much of the match, but No. 11 Wisconsin has kept it competitive. Nebraska is hitting .455 to start the set while Wisconsin is hitting .000.

Freshman Natalie Wardlow had a service ace earlier in the set that gave the sellout crowd at the UW Field House quite the thing to cheer about.

Score: Nebraska 12, Wisconsin 8 (first set)

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top