Wisconsin Badgers volleyball vs Nebraska score today, live updates

8:17 pm CT
Nebraska jumps to 12-8 lead in first set
John Steppe
No. 1 Nebraska has led for much of the match, but No. 11 Wisconsin has kept it competitive. Nebraska is hitting .455 to start the set while Wisconsin is hitting .000.
Freshman Natalie Wardlow had a service ace earlier in the set that gave the sellout crowd at the UW Field House quite the thing to cheer about.
Score: Nebraska 12, Wisconsin 8 (first set)
8:06 pm CT
Wisconsin, Nebraska starting lineups
John Steppe
Wisconsin:
- Outside hitter Una Vajagic
- Setter Addy Horner
- Libero Kristen Simon
- Outside hitter Mimi Colyer
- Middle blocker Alicia Andrew
- Right-side hitter Grace Egan
- Middle blocker Carter Booth
Nebraska:
- Setter Bergen Reilly
- Middle blocker Rebekah Allick
- Libero Laney Choboy
- Opposite hitter Virginia Adriano
- Outside hitter Teraya Sigler
- Middle blocker Andi Jackson
- Outside hitter Harper Murray
7:59 pm CT
Sights and sounds at UW Field House ahead of match
John Steppe
7:25 pm CT
Wisconsin and Nebraska volleyball’s last five matches
John Steppe
No. 11 Wisconsin enters its match against No. 1 Nebraska with a 15-3 overall record and 8-2 Big Ten record. Here’s what has happened in the Badgers’ last five matches:
- Oct. 26: Four-set win at Oregon (26-28, 25-23, 25-22, 27-25)
- Oct. 24: Four-set win at Washington (25-19, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20)
- Oct. 19: Four-set loss vs. No. 25 USC (25-23-23-25, 23-25, 22-25)
- Oct. 17: Three-set win vs. No. 23 UCLA (25-14, 25-20, 25-21)
- Oct. 12: Three-set win at Maryland (25-20, 25-19, 25-12)
The top-ranked Huskers are 20-0 overall and 10-0 in Big Ten play. Here’s what happened in their last five matches:
- Oct. 25: Three-set win vs. Michigan State (25-15, 25-15, 25-18)
- Oct. 24: Three-set win vs. Northwestern (25-17, 25-13, 25-17)
- Oct. 19: Three-set win at Michigan (25-18, 25-13, 25-18)
- Oct. 17: Three-set win at Michigan State (25-15, 25-18, 25-20)
- Oct. 12: Three-set win at No. 12 Purdue (25-23, 25-16, 25-15)
7:11 pm CT
What TV channel, radio station is the Wisconsin vs Nebraska match on today?
John Steppe
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Streaming: Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)
- Radio: 100.5 FM in Madison
7:00 pm CT
When was the last time Nebraska volleyball lost a set?
John Steppe
Nebraska enters its match against Wisconsin with a remarkable 11 consecutive sweeps, including against then-No. 16 Penn State and then-No. 12 Purdue.
The last time that the Huskers lost a set was on Sept. 16, when they needed five sets to outlast then-No. 18 Creighton.
It is Nebraska’s longest streak of sweeps since having 17 in a row in 2007, per Nebraska sports information.
6:42 pm CT
Lengthy lines form outside UW Field House ahead of gates opening for Wisconsin-Nebraska match
John Steppe
6:02 pm CT
Wisconsin vs Nebraska season stats comparison
John Steppe
- Hitting percentage: Nebraska .335, Wisconsin .305
- Opposing hitting percentage: Nebraska .112, Wisconsin .166
- Kills per set: Wisconsin 14.45, Nebraska 14.44
- Blocks per set: Nebraska 2.79, Wisconsin 2.73
- Service aces: Wisconsin 87, Nebraska 78
- Service errors: Nebraska 130, Wisconsin 171