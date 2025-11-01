Wisconsin Badgers volleyball vs Nebraska score today, live updates

8:17 pm CT Share this update Nebraska jumps to 12-8 lead in first set John Steppe No. 1 Nebraska has led for much of the match, but No. 11 Wisconsin has kept it competitive. Nebraska is hitting .455 to start the set while Wisconsin is hitting .000. Freshman Natalie Wardlow had a service ace earlier in the set that gave the sellout crowd at the UW Field House quite the thing to cheer about. Score: Nebraska 12, Wisconsin 8 (first set)

8:06 pm CT Share this update Wisconsin, Nebraska starting lineups John Steppe Wisconsin: Outside hitter Una Vajagic

Setter Addy Horner

Libero Kristen Simon

Outside hitter Mimi Colyer

Middle blocker Alicia Andrew

Right-side hitter Grace Egan

Middle blocker Carter Booth Nebraska: Setter Bergen Reilly

Middle blocker Rebekah Allick

Libero Laney Choboy

Opposite hitter Virginia Adriano

Outside hitter Teraya Sigler

Middle blocker Andi Jackson

Outside hitter Harper Murray

7:59 pm CT Share this update Sights and sounds at UW Field House ahead of match John Steppe

7:25 pm CT Share this update Wisconsin and Nebraska volleyball’s last five matches John Steppe No. 11 Wisconsin enters its match against No. 1 Nebraska with a 15-3 overall record and 8-2 Big Ten record. Here’s what has happened in the Badgers’ last five matches: Oct. 26: Four-set win at Oregon (26-28, 25-23, 25-22, 27-25)

Oct. 24: Four-set win at Washington (25-19, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20)

Oct. 19: Four-set loss vs. No. 25 USC (25-23-23-25, 23-25, 22-25)

Oct. 17: Three-set win vs. No. 23 UCLA (25-14, 25-20, 25-21)

Oct. 12: Three-set win at Maryland (25-20, 25-19, 25-12) The top-ranked Huskers are 20-0 overall and 10-0 in Big Ten play. Here’s what happened in their last five matches: Oct. 25: Three-set win vs. Michigan State (25-15, 25-15, 25-18)

Oct. 24: Three-set win vs. Northwestern (25-17, 25-13, 25-17)

Oct. 19: Three-set win at Michigan (25-18, 25-13, 25-18)

Oct. 17: Three-set win at Michigan State (25-15, 25-18, 25-20)

Oct. 12: Three-set win at No. 12 Purdue (25-23, 25-16, 25-15)

7:11 pm CT Share this update What TV channel, radio station is the Wisconsin vs Nebraska match on today? John Steppe TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Streaming: Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)

Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial) Radio: 100.5 FM in Madison

7:00 pm CT Share this update When was the last time Nebraska volleyball lost a set? John Steppe Nebraska enters its match against Wisconsin with a remarkable 11 consecutive sweeps, including against then-No. 16 Penn State and then-No. 12 Purdue. The last time that the Huskers lost a set was on Sept. 16, when they needed five sets to outlast then-No. 18 Creighton. It is Nebraska’s longest streak of sweeps since having 17 in a row in 2007, per Nebraska sports information.

6:42 pm CT Share this update Lengthy lines form outside UW Field House ahead of gates opening for Wisconsin-Nebraska match John Steppe