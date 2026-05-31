Nebraska softball gives Rhonda Revelle a WCWS surprise that stole the show

The Nebraska softball team is fired up for Thursday, gearing up to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in their opening Women’s College World Series clash. On Wednesday night, before the Huskers’ first WCWS appearance since 2013, the Huskers celebrated with a lively dinner hosted by Coach Rhonda Revelle. The evening kicked into high gear as Tanya Tucker -the voice behind the iconic 1972 tune and NU’s winning anthem – joined the festivities via video call.

A video from NU softball’s official Twitter account gave a behind-the-scenes look at the event. At first, those gathered for dinner had a sing-along of “Delta Dawn”, a personal favorite of Revelle’s. It has been such a favorite, in fact, that the team also sang the song together after knocking off Oklahoma State in the super regionals.

However, after Nebraska player and coaches put their own touch on “Delta Dawn,” it was time for the evening’s big surprise. Tucker appeared on the big screen, and her virtual visit clearly shocked Revelle. A close-up of the Husker coach showed her jaw drop open as she realized what was happening.

After exchanging pleasantries with the famous singer and talking about how special her team is to her, Revelle asked Tucker if she’d be willing to sing her beloved song, complete with a lede-in with the verse from “Amazing Grace.” The celebrity did as she was asked, and the joy was quite evident on the Nebraska coach’s face.

Delta Dawn herself called. 📲⭐️ pic.twitter.com/7ABNntSHMW — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 28, 2026

Tanya Tucker gives Rhonda Revelle and Nebraska softball a perfect WCWS spark

“Delta Dawn” has long been Revelle’s personal anthem, and it’s become the same for the players on this year’s team. The fact that they sing it so often shows just how tight-knit the group is. That’s certainly a good thing as they enter uncharted waters on Thursday night. They do so against another team that’s never been to the WCWS and therefore doesn’t know enough to be humbled by the trip to Oklahoma City.

More than facing off against an SEC squad that finally made the Women’s College World Series for the first time, there are several Husker players who are, in fact, facing their old team. In the process, it will be a reunion of sorts.

Lauren Camenzind hasn’t seen some of her former Arkansas teammates for more than a calendar year. Camenzind, now in her second year with Nebraska after transferring from Arkansas, will take on the Razorbacks for the first time. On Wednesday, Camenzind said there might be extra sentiment when she takes the field compared to other games in her college career, but she’ll put it behind her once the first pitch is thrown.

Camenzind is one of three former Arkansas players on NU’s roster — joined by her twin, Hannah, and outfielder Kacie Hoffmann. All three players have commented on how odd it is to face their old school, but they believe they won’t let it affect them on Thursday night.

Nebraska has a big task ahead. They want to start in the winner’s bracket of the WCWS. No doubt, Rhonda Revelle believes having someone like Tanya Tucker on her side is a big boon.