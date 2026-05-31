Updated May 29, 2026, 8:18 p.m. CT

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama batter Bryce Fowler (9) yells after safely sliding into third with a triple in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama base runner Bryce Fowler (9) scores on a sacrifice fly in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama batter Luke Vaughn (13) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run homer in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama State third baseman Fabian Santana fields a bouncing ball to third in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama catcher Luke Vaughn (13) tags out Alabama State batter Jackson Williams after a third strike that got away from the catcher in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Fowler had to leap to catch the high throw. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama pitcher Tyler Fay (8) starts the game in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama pitcher Tyler Fay (8) starts the game in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama State pitcher Jorhan LaBoy starts in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama State pitcher Jorhan LaBoy starts in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama batter Justin Lebron (1) connects for a sacrifice fly to score a run in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Lebron would later hit a home run. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama batter Luke Vaughn (13) is congratulated at home plate after hitting a two-run homer in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama batter Bryce Fowler (9) connects with a pitch in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama catcher Luke Vaughn (13) snags a bouncing ball to first before flipping to Alabama pitcher Tyler Fay for the out in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama outfielder Bryce Fowler (9) goes to the wall to make a catch in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama State batter Miguel Oropeza celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run homer n the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama State batter Miguel Oropeza celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run homer n the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama catcher Luke Vaughn (13) catches a twisting foul pop in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama State shortstop Breydon Divine plays a ground ball in the hole but makes a high throw to first in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama State first baseman Jackson Williams is pulled off the base on a high throw, allowing Alabama batter Jason Torres (32) to reach safely in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama State third baseman Fabian Santana makes the play on a hard-hit grounder and throws to first for an out in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama State third baseman Fabian Santana makes the play on a hard-hit grounder and throws to first for an out as Alabama base runner Brady Neal (10) passes in front of him in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron (1) takes a throw to force out Alabama State base runner Jackson Williams to begin a double play in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron (1) takes a throw to force out Alabama State base runner Jackson Williams to begin a double play in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama batter Brennan Holt (4) celebrates at second after getting an infield single and advancing on a bad throw to first in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama batter Luke Vaughn (13) connects for an RBI hit in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama base runner Brennan Holt (4) scores in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama State left fielder Devin Chandler makes a catch in the corner very near the left field wall and the foul line wall in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama base runner Bryce Fowler (9) hustles around second on his way to score on a double by Alabama batter Brady Neal (10) in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama base runner Bryce Fowler (9) comes home as Alabama batter Jason Torres (32) signals for a slide in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama batter John Lemm (33) is hit by a pitch in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron (1) smiles as he warms up before the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama’s Eric Hines (42), a freshman from Tuscaloosa, warms up before the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron (1) warms up before the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama third baseman Jason Torres (32) smiles at a teammate as they warm up before the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn sits in the dugout and checks his phone before the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; The glove belonging to Alabama third baseman Jason Torres (32) sits on the dugout ledge as the team warms up before the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama outfielder Eric Hines (42) and Alabama’s Brady Neal (10) playfully scuffle before the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama outfielder Bryce Fowler (9) grabs a ball from a ball bag to begin warming up before the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama State left fielder Devin Chandler loses his sun glasses as he takes fielding practice before the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama State centerfielder Aden Malpass takes part in fielding practice before the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama State third baseman Fabian Santana takes part in infield practice before the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama State shortstop Breydon Divine takes infield before the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

May 29, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama State third baseman Fabian Santana takes part in infield practice before the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional baseball game between Alabama and Alabama State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News