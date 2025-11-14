New James Bond Latest: These are the 13 stars now in the frame to play 007

The 26th film in the James Bond franchaise is now officially on its way – with a cinema release expected in 2027, a full six years since the last instalment No Time To Die.

Film bosses have confirmed that Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is on board to direct a script written byPeaky Blinders’ Steven Knight.

But the most important job – that of who will take on the iconic title role – is still to be announced.

Since Daniel Craig hung up his tux there have been many different actors rumoured to be in the frame, including a period where Aaron Taylor-Johnson was prematurely said to have accepted the role.

All bets were off when Barbara Broccoli and her half brother Michael G. Wilson, who have essentially chosen the Bond actors since the 1990s, cashed in and signed over ‘full creative control’ to Amazon MGM Studios .

The bookies reckon they have a fair idea of the way the wind is blowing though, with five favoured actors leading the way and plenty of other famous faces still in the running.

Here are the 13 leading contenders to next don the superspy’s tux and anjoy a vodka martini, shaken not stirred.

1 . Anthony Boyle – 3/1 The bookies reckon it’s time for the first Northern Irish Bond – Anthony Boyle has now been the 3/1 clear favourite to take the role for a few weeks – despite not having been in the running just a couple of months ago. He found fame in London’s West End, playing Scorpius Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ (winning an Olivier Award). He’s gained further prominence for playing Arthus Guiness in recent hit Netflix television drama ‘The House of Guiness’. | Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Found

2 . Callum Turner – 4/1 ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchaise star Callum Turner has seen his odds steadily narrow over the past year and is now joint second favourite for 007, with odds of 4/1. His most recent major television role was as Major John Egan in ‘Masters of the Air’ and he’ll be on the big screen next year in David Freyne’s latest film ‘Eternity’. | Getty Images

3 . Aaron Taylor-Johnson – 4/1 ‘Kick-Ass’ star Aaron Taylor-Johnson seemed to be a cert for the role of the world’s most famous spy last year – some newspapers even suggested he had accepted the part. His odds have been lengthening in recent weeks but, just as we were starting to think he was out of the running, he’s tightened right back up into the 4/1 join second favourite – one of five actors the bookies now rate as having a decent chance. | Getty Images for Sony Pictures