New Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leaks tip colors, camera and S Pen changes — here are all the details

More Galaxy S26 Ultra leaks have appeared

They cover cameras, colors, and the integrated stylus

A launch could happen in February

We’re expecting three Galaxy S26 handsets to make their debuts in February, and there are fresh leaks covering the colors, materials, and design of the most expensive and premium of the trio: the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

These leaks come from veteran tipster @UniverseIce, and perhaps the most significant one concerns the colors we can expect from the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Those colors are apparently going to be Black Shadow, White Shadow, Galactial Blue, and Ultravioiet.

There is some similarity here with the color leaks we’ve previously heard, though nothing is certain until Samsung makes its official announcements. There may well be additional shades available as exclusives on the Samsung website as well.



As the tipster points out, none of these color names include the word “titanium”, which potentially points to a change in materials from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Titanium is super strong but it’s also expensive, and it’s possible Samsung wants to reduce costs.

A curvier S Pen

It seems that the details of the Galaxy S26 Ultra renderings I showed a few months ago were correct. Samsung adopted an asymmetrical arc-shaped S Pen pic.twitter.com/dUzkFk9o8sJanuary 3, 2026

The second rumor we’ve got for the Galaxy S26 Ultra refers to the shape of the S Pen stylus. This will apparently have an “asymmetrical arc” at the end, to better match the curvature of the sides of the upcoming flagship phone.

You may remember that the Galaxy S25 Ultra went for a more rounded approach in terms of the frame, compared to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, the S Pen didn’t change shape in 2025 – so perhaps it will in 2026.

This matches up with Galaxy S26 Ultra S Pen renderings first seen back in September, which are now even more credible. The S Pen stylus is of course one of the key selling points of the Ultra model, and is something flagships from rival phone makers don’t have.

It remains to be seen whether the S Pen will get back some of the functionality that it lost last year – such as remote camera control and gesture support – which annoyed some fans of the Ultra model and its built-in stylus.

A camera redesign

Recently, I had the opportunity to see part of the real Galaxy S26 Ultra design in person. One thing is certain: it has finally abandoned the much-criticized, cheap-looking “vinyl record” camera ring design.The new design looks more like the metal rings around the cameras on… pic.twitter.com/z7JMxZht7XJanuary 4, 2026

Our final Galaxy S26 Ultra leak of the day involves the design of the rear cameras, which are apparently going to look “extremely clean and minimalistic”, and “far more premium” compared to what we’ve got with the current model.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra introduced thick, black rings around the rear cameras, which looked a little bit like vinyl records. On the next model, it sounds as though we’re going to get thinner, metal borders around the lenses – not unlike the cameras on the iPhone 17 Pro.



This all sounds positive, though you could argue that these changes are largely cosmetic. Besides a boost in chipset performance, there might not be much else in terms of substantial upgrades between the 2025 and 2026 models.

All the indications are that we’ll get a launch for the Galaxy S26 phones sometime in February, with shipping said to be scheduled for March. Three phones are thought to be on the way, though the rumor is that there’ll be no successor to the Galaxy S25 Edge.

