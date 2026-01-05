New Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leaks tip colors, camera and S Pen changes — here are all the details

By / January 5, 2026
  • More Galaxy S26 Ultra leaks have appeared
  • They cover cameras, colors, and the integrated stylus
  • A launch could happen in February

We’re expecting three Galaxy S26 handsets to make their debuts in February, and there are fresh leaks covering the colors, materials, and design of the most expensive and premium of the trio: the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

These leaks come from veteran tipster @UniverseIce, and perhaps the most significant one concerns the colors we can expect from the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Those colors are apparently going to be Black Shadow, White Shadow, Galactial Blue, and Ultravioiet.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top