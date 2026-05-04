New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers series preview, predictions: Can Embiid, 76ers upset another rival?

This is the real Eastern Conference Finals.

(That is with all due respect to Detroit and Cleveland, but neither of those teams has looked on the level of New York or Philadelphia in the playoffs.)

This is also a showdown between two teams that looked like the best version of themselves in the first round of the playoffs, after leaving us with a lot of questions during the first 82 games. That is especially true of the 76ers — we only saw Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey together for 22 regular-season games, and even in those games, they never clicked as they did in the last three games against Boston.

Now two long-time rivals meet again in the playoffs, and whichever team comes out of this series should be a heavy favorite to make the NBA Finals. Here’s what you need to know about New York vs. Philadelphia.

When does the Knicks vs. 76ers begin?

Game 1 between Philadelphia and New York is on Monday night, May 4, at Madison Square Garden in the heart of Manhattan. Games will be played every other day, up until Game 7 when there would be a two-day break.

New York vs. Playoffs Schedule 2026

All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

Game 1: Philadelphia at New York, Monday, May 4 (8 ET, NBC/Peacock)

Game 2: Philadelphia at New York, Wednesday May 6 (7 ET, ESPN)

Game 3: New York at Philadelphia, Friday May 8 (7 ET, Prime Video)

Game 4: New York at Philadelphia, May 10 (3:30 ET, ABC)

* Game 5: Philadelphia at New York, May 12 (TBD)

* Game 6: New York at Philadelphia, May 14 (TBD)

* Game 7: Philadelphia at New York, May 17 (TBD)

Player to watch: Karl-Anthony Towns

Against the Hawks, the Knicks and Towns had their Jamie Tartt moment: “Stop playing to me and start going through me.”

Beginning in Game 4, the Knicks started getting KAT the ball more in the high post and used him as more of a hub than a scorer. He had two triple-doubles — the first Knick ever to have two in a series — and things started to come together for both him and the Knicks’ offense. Towns also had a relatively good defensive series against the Hawks because he could drop back into the paint and not have to chase shooting bigs.

Things are going to be different with Joel Embiid in the paint. He is more physical, can step out and defend a little, and has amazing instincts and timing. KAT isn’t going to have the same amount of time or space to operate. That said, the Knicks need him to have another impactful series, or they could be in trouble.

Honorable mention: Mikal Bridges. He is going to be the guy with the Tyrese Maxey assignment on defense, plus the Knicks are going to need some offense out of him as well. If Bridges has a big series, things get a lot easier for the Knicks.

Keys to watch for in Philadelphia vs. New York

Can Embiid, 76ers stay healthy?

From training camp through a week ago, everyone from fans to media to other teams have said, “If the 76ers are healthy, they can beat anyone… but they’re not going to stay healthy.”

Well, they did get healthy for three games and with that was enough to upset the Celtics. Now, they move on to another physical series, with games every other day — can the Sixers stay healthy through that? If any of the 76ers’ big three are out, or even less than their peak, the team is in trouble.

Can the Knicks contain Embiid, Maxey?

New York had a top-10 defense after the All-Star break (sixth in the NBA from Jan. 1). That defense showed up against the Hawks and is a key reason they won the series.

Embiid and Maxey present much more difficult challenges.

New York has not been great at containing quick point guards and Tyrese Maxey is that. He’s too quick for Josh Hart. Then they have Mikal Bridges (who likely gets the assignment) and OG Anunoby, but they are not really great at shutting down these kinds of guards (they would have matched up better with Tatum/Brown if Boston had won Game 7). Maxey is an All-Star (and about to be All-NBA) player who averaged 26.9 points a game against the Celtics and will have the ball in his hands. The Knicks need to find a way to contain him.

Embiid looked as close to his MVP self as we have seen in a long time over the last three games, and if he brings that to the Garden, he will be tough to contain for Mitchell Robinson and Towns. The Knicks in the past have used Anunoby on him as well. Expect them all to get a shot, but New York has work to do because Embiid wasn’t just scoring, he was passing well and carving up the Celtics defense. Towns had a pretty good defensive series against the Hawks because they didn’t have a big who could really pull him out of drop coverage. Embiid can. This will be different.

Will Knicks fans take over Xfinity Mobile Arena?

Two years ago, when these two teams met in the playoffs, the games in Philadelphia sounded like Madison Square Garden South. It happened in both games in Philadelphia between these teams this year.

“I have a message for our fans,” Embiid said after the 76ers advanced. “Last time we played the Knicks, it felt like (Philadelphia) was Madison Square Garden East. We’re going to need the support. Don’t sell your tickets. This is bigger than you … If you need money, I got you.”

The 76ers have restricted online ticket sales for Games 3 and 4 to residents of the greater Philadelphia area. That sounds great, but there are a lot of Knicks fans with money willing to take over the secondary ticket market. It’s something to watch.

Prediction: Knicks in 7

In the end, I just trust them more. This is a team that brought back the core of a gritty, tough team that made the conference finals last year, and they have shown they can dial that up.

James Dolan may just get his “Finals or bust” wish.