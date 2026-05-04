Introducing Vylor: Corteva Spinoff to Propel Agriculture Further

New brand builds upon century-long legacy,

reflects ambition to advance science to feed and fuel the world

INDIANAPOLIS, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) announced today that the company that will comprise its current advanced seed and genetics business, previously referred to as “SpinCo,” will be branded Vylor, Inc. Corteva’s planned separation remains on track for the fourth quarter of 2026.



Vylor logo



With more than 4,000 germplasm patents and more than 2,000 biotechnology patents, Vylor’s innovation engine will be anchored in the industry’s most elite germplasm and transformative biotechnology, including a world-class pipeline that includes gamechangers like proprietary hybrid wheat, leadership in gene editing, multi-disease resistance corn and next-generation biofuels. The company will leverage its next generation scientific expertise to further strengthen its core business while exploring opportunities to expand to new row crops – and potentially beyond – to help farmers feed and fuel the world.

The new brand reflects this vision. For example, the stylized “l” in the brand represents the negative space formed by a single chromosome, reflecting the role genetics has played and will continue to play in advancing agriculture. The use of green, maroon and blue in its expanded color palette is a nod to its Pioneer, Brevant, Hogemeyer and Corteva heritage. The name itself is derived from the word “valor,” honoring the valor of the generations of employees and farmers whose hard work helped feed the world. It’s also a nod to the mindset of the new company: vying for every opportunity.

“Vylor traces its roots back a century, to a single idea: that innovation could transform agriculture, and with it, the world. This belief – in the power of science to advance agriculture and help farmers feed and fuel a growing population – remains our North Star,” said future Vylor CEO Chuck Magro. “From food security to energy security, powered by groundbreaking technology, elite germplasm and an advanced product portfolio, Vylor will be uniquely positioned to help solve some of the world’s toughest challenges. The new brand reflects both this ambition and the determination to achieve it.”

Vylor will launch from a position of strength, with the largest seed production network in the world, world-record yields in corn and soybeans and industry leading route-to-market. The globally recognized brands that will comprise Vylor have earned a #1 and #2 market share position for key crops in almost every region they serve.

Watch this video to learn more about Vylor.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world’s most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “believe,” “will,” “plan,” “may,” “expect,” “see,” and variations of such words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Corteva’s intent to separate and its related expectations for New Corteva and SpinCo. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Corteva’s control.

Important factors that may affect Corteva’s business and operations and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, whether the objectives of the separation will be achieved; the terms, structure, benefits and costs of any action or transaction resulting from the separation; the timing of any such separation or related action and whether any such separation will be consummated at all; the risk that the announcement of the intended separation could have an adverse effect on the ability of Corteva to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, shareholders and other business relationships and on its operating results and business generally; the risk the separation could divert the attention and time of the company’s management; the risk of any unexpected costs or expenses resulting from the separation process or separation itself; and the risk of any litigation relating to the separation, as well as the risks and uncertainties described in Corteva’s risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Corteva disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update, revise, or withdraw any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

SOURCE Corteva, Inc.