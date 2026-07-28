Can a Progressive Win in a Purple State? Abdul El-Sayed Wants to Find Out.

Just before the Fourth of July, Abdul El-Sayed, the son of Egyptian immigrants and a candidate for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, looked out at a few hundred people at a rally at a community college in Detroit and talked about the country’s momentous birthday.

“We’re on the cusp of our 250th anniversary,” he said.

“Boo,” someone scoffed from the front of the crowd, and Dr. El-Sayed stopped to make clear his disapproval.

“We don’t boo,” he said.

“I know the accident of history that allowed me to be born in this country,” he said. “I know what America can do for somebody. I just know that too often America does not do that for too many of her kids.”

Dr. El-Sayed, a former professor and public health official, is a uniquely important contender in a uniquely important race — generating equal parts enthusiasm and anxiety among Democrats with his populist message.