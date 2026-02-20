NextGenATP Rafael Jodar sets Taylor Fritz showdown in Delray Beach | ATP Tour

Delray Beach

#NextGenATP Jodar sets Fritz showdown in Delray Beach

Nakashima knocks out Cilic, defending champion Kecmanovic wins

February 18, 2026

Andrew Patron/BigShots Photo Rafael Jodar defeats Ethan Quinn in straight sets on Tuesday in Delray Beach.

By ATP Staff

#NextGenATP star Rafael Jodar is rising, and quickly.

The 19-year-old Spaniard cruised past 21-year-old American Ethan Quinn 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday to reach the second round of the Delray Beach Open, setting a showdown with top seed Taylor Fritz.

One year ago, Jodar was outside the Top 900 of the PIF ATP Rankings and playing college tennis at the University of Virginia. But he is up to No. 112 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings and rapidly approaching the world’s Top 100.

Jodar, who competed in last year’s Next Gen ATP Finals, entered the Delray Beach draw thanks to the ATP Next Gen Accelerator, which provides increased opportunities for players aged 20 and under. Now he will face a Top-10 opponent for the first time when he challenges Fritz, a finalist last week in Dallas.

To earn the opportunity, Jodar converted six of the 10 break points he earned, according to Infosys ATP Stats. The Spaniard won 16 of his 20 second-serve return points (80%) against the 2023 NCAA singles champion.

Watch Extended Tuesday Highlights:

Fifth seed Tommy Paul needed to work hard to rally past French lefty Corentin Moutet 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Paul needed 11 match points to close out the match, letting slip 10 match points at 5-3 in the decider before successfully serving for the victory.

“I don’t feel like I was feeling the ball amazing today, but I think I competed very well,” Paul said. “Obviously losing that game at 5-3 in the third sucked, but I had to bounce back and it’s all about serving that last game out, right?

In one of the matches of the day, seventh seed Brandon Nakashima clawed past former World No. 3 Marin Cilic 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in a gruelling two hours and 13 minutes. The American leveled their Lexus ATP Head2Head series at 1-1 behind 13 aces. Neither player lost serve.

“Very pleased. It’s definitely not an easy match, especially him coming off a semi-final run in Dallas. He’s a very dangerous player on any given day, so I knew I had to bring my best game and definitely served really well,” Nakashima said. “Exciting time. I always love, first of all, being back in the U.S., and of course playing on the hard courts, so I’m looking forward to this stretch.”

Defending champion Miomir Kecmanovic also moved on with a 6-1, 6-4 triumph against Mattia Bellucci, while lucky loser Adam Walton eliminated big-serving Canadian Gabriel Diallo 7-6(4), 6-3.

There were two all-American clashes Tuesday in Florida. Sebastian Korda beat wild card Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 7-5 and qualifier Zachary Svajda surged past Aleksandar Kovacevic 7-6(4), 6-3.