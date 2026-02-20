‘The Rookie’ Star Eric Winter Gets Honest About Chenford

2 min read

The Rookie airs new season 8 episodes every Monday night on ABC. Actor Eric Winter opens up to Good Housekeeping about his character Tim Bradford’s romance with Lucy Chen (played by Melissa O’Neil). He also shares why he thinks the fans are to thank for Chenford’s love blossoming on The Rookie.

It’s been eight seasons of watching Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen’s relationship on The Rookie—and Eric Winter has something to say about it.

Over the years, fans of the hit ABC drama have rooted for Tim (played by Eric) and Lucy (portrayed by Melissa O’Neil) to become a romantic couple. And with the duo (affectionately dubbed “Chenford” by viewers) finally in a relationship halfway through The Rookie season 8, we can’t help but adore their winding road to love.

So, does the cast of The Rookie feel similarly about Chenford being endgame? We went to Eric and asked.

As the actor shared during a private tasting with Good Housekeeping for his spirits brand, Palm Republic Rum, earlier this month, he loves the fanbase’s reaction to Chenford. After all, it’s because of the fans that the characters are in a relationship in the first place.

Mike Taing // ABC Melissa O’Neil and Eric Winter as Lucy Chen and Tim Bradford on The Rookie.

“Well, the idea of Chenford was created by the fans,” he told us. “They were never written on the show—remember, Lucy dated [John] Nolan (Nathan Fillion) in the beginning! Even though Tim and Lucy were never structured to be a couple, the fans created the story in their minds that he’s a good guy and he’s broken and really cares about her. The fans built this into something that made the writers listen, and they crafted this amazing slow burn of a story.”

As folks keeping up with The Rookie are well aware, Tim and Lucy have reached the point where they officially live together. And while they continue to figure out how to strike the correct balance of work and their personal lives, Eric enjoys seeing them navigate it all together.

“Tim has been there to make Lucy the best version of herself in the department, and she’s been there to make Tim the best version of himself outside of the department,” he said. “They’ve been on this journey of growth, and they really are helping each other with their flaws and failures.”

And as for why he thinks Chenford is endgame, Eric’s answer was simple.

“I think fans have really been able to relate to Tim and Lucy’s story,” he concluded. “They are seemingly opposites—does this mean they really belong with each other? I think they do, and they help each other. And nobody expected it to be as impactful as it is, and will continue to be.”

We’ll definitely consider that when we tune into the next episode of The Rookie!