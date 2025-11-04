NFL Week 10 Power Rankings 2025: How all 32 teams stack up

Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season featured plenty of close finishes, including walk-off field goals by the Broncos and the Panthers as well as an overtime win by the Jaguars. There have been 14 walk-off field goals this season, which is the most through nine weeks since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger, per ESPN Research. Meanwhile, after the Colts’ loss to the Steelers, both the NFC and the AFC have at least three teams tied for the conference’s best record in Week 9 or later for the first time since 2002.

How do all of these teams fit in our updated Power Rankings? We restacked the NFL heading into Week 10, which includes byes for four teams (Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys and Titans). In addition to the 1-32 rankings, our NFL Nation reporters picked the most important game remaining for each team. This could be a rivalry game, a matchup with playoff implications or one that might affect the team’s draft standing.

Let’s get into it with No. 1, which shifted again from the previous week. Our power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities evaluated how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.

Week 9 result: Beat the Chiefs 28-21

Week 9 ranking: 4

Most important game remaining: Week 15 at the Patriots

The Bills are trying to win a sixth straight AFC East title, but they have significant competition to reach that goal. After the Patriots took the first meeting, this matchup could end up being huge as the Bills look to secure at least one more postseason game in their last year at Highmark Stadium. Winning the division is always emphasized by Buffalo coach Sean McDermott as the first step to reaching the Super Bowl, and this game could prove pivotal. — Alaina Getzenberg

Week 9 result: Bye

Week 9 ranking: 3

Most important game remaining: Week 10 at the Packers

There’s an argument to be made for each of their upcoming three games: at the Packers, home against the Lions then at the Cowboys, who represent the Eagles’ biggest (and maybe only) threat in the NFC East. But the Eagles’ plans go well beyond a divisional crown. They are involved in a tight race for the NFC’s No. 1 seed and can gain the upper hand against one of their top competitors at Lambeau Field. Philadelphia should get a boost from new defensive acquisitions Jaelan Phillips, Jaire Alexander and Michael Carter II as well as the potential return of edge rusher Nolan Smith Jr. (triceps). A win over Green Bay could help propel Philly through a challenging closing stretch, as the Eagles have the eighth-most difficult remaining schedule, per ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). — Tim McManus

Week 9 result: Lost to the Steelers 27-20

Week 9 ranking: 1

Most important game remaining: Week 10 vs. the Falcons in Berlin

After the way the Colts played Sunday, with six turnovers and the offensive line getting uncharacteristically pushed around, the question around Indianapolis will be how they bounce back. This was just their second loss this season, but it was the first that raised questions about what kind of team they are. Likewise, quarterback Daniel Jones will have a lot to prove. His three interceptions versus the Steelers are likely to give fuel to the narrative that he hasn’t fully turned the page on his Giants era. — Stephen Holder

Week 9 result: Bye

Week 9 ranking: 5

Most important game remaining: Week 16 at the Panthers

We don’t know how the Buccaneers will respond to being without wide receiver Mike Evans (broken collarbone) for an extended period. We also don’t know when Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin Jr., Luke Goedeke or Jalen McMillan will return. But we do know that four out of their final five games are against divisional opponents, which do count toward tiebreakers. The Bucs have made a huge point of emphasis on avoiding the midseason slumps they’ve experienced the past two seasons. But should they need a late-season surge, that road game against Carolina is smack dab in the middle of it. — Jenna Laine

Week 9 result: Beat the Saints 34-10

Week 9 ranking: 8

Most important game remaining: Week 10 at the 49ers

The Rams have six wins, but their Week 9 victory was surprisingly their first over an NFC opponent. Los Angeles has played only one divisional game: a Week 5 loss at home to San Francisco that ended with a turnover on downs in overtime. In what has been a tight NFC West race so far, not losing the head-to-head tiebreaker to the 49ers could be important for a Rams team with aspirations for a deep playoff run. — Sarah Barshop

Week 9 result: Lost to the Vikings 27-24

Week 9 ranking: 2

Most important game remaining: Week 11 at the Eagles

The Lions will get tested by an elite squad in a showdown with the reigning Super Bowl champions on “Sunday Night Football.” They will need to bring their A-game to win in Philadelphia, and it’ll serve as a good barometer for where the Lions stand among the league’s elite teams after already losing to Green Bay and Kansas City on the road. Detroit is looking to secure its third straight NFC North crown. — Eric Woodyard

Week 9 result: Beat the Texans 18-15

Week 9 ranking: 9

Most important game remaining: Week 17 at the Chiefs

Yes, the Broncos have their first meeting against the Chiefs in Week 11 as well as a Week 15 matchup with the Packers and the regular-season finale versus the Chargers (after Los Angeles beat Denver in Week 3). But the Christmas night tilt at Kansas City could have a lot on the table. Perhaps most notably — beyond any playoff seeding implications — is that a victory at Arrowhead Stadium could mean the Broncos are truly over their eight seasons of struggles following Peyton Manning’s retirement. The Chiefs have won every AFC West title since the Broncos last claimed the divisional crown in 2015, and Denver hasn’t triumphed at Arrowhead since Sept. 17, 2015. — Jeff Legwold

Week 9 result: Beat the Falcons 24-23

Week 9 ranking: 10

Most important game remaining: Week 15 vs. the Bills

The Patriots already beat Buffalo in Week 5, and sweeping the season series would give them the edge in a potential tiebreaker in the AFC East standings. The Bills have won the past five division titles. On the day New England coach Mike Vrabel was hired in January, he said the team’s goals are to win the division, host home playoff games and compete for championships. — Mike Reiss

Week 9 result: Beat the Commanders 38-14

Week 9 ranking: 11

Most important game remaining: Week 16 vs. the Rams

For the sake of picking one game, we’ll go with the late-season, prime-time matchup against the team currently tied with Seattle atop the NFC West standings. But you could go with either of the Seahawks’ two games against Los Angeles (the first meeting will be in Week 11) or their regular-season finale at San Francisco. According to the FPI, the 49ers — despite all their injuries — have almost the same chance to win the division (35%) as the Rams (37%), so Seattle (28%) might very well be in a three-team race the rest of the way. — Brady Henderson

Week 9 result: Lost to the Bills 28-21

Week 9 ranking: 6

Most important game remaining: Week 11 at the Broncos

Following their bye week, the Chiefs will face the current AFC West leader. The easiest way for the Chiefs to regain command in the division is to sweep the Broncos. Kansas City coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the team should have plenty of motivation too. In the 2024 regular-season finale, the Broncos, needing a win to clinch the conference’s final playoff spot, beat Kansas City 38-0. One could argue the Chiefs, who already had clinched the top seed and rested their starters, didn’t enjoy Broncos coach Sean Payton running up the score. — Nate Taylor

Week 9 result: Lost to the Panthers 16-13

Week 9 ranking: 7

Most important game remaining: Week 12 vs. the Vikings

We could’ve picked any of the remaining NFC North games because the Packers still have five of them left in a hotly contested division. The Vikings game marks the beginning of three straight divisional games, so let’s go with that one. The Packers have won their only NFC North matchup so far, beating the Lions way back in Week 1. Last season, Green Bay went just 1-5 in the division; right now, the Pack are clinging to a half-game lead in the standings. — Rob Demovsky

Week 9 result: Beat the Colts 27-20

Week 9 ranking: 13

Most important game remaining: Week 14 at the Ravens

Though the Steelers continue to lead the division, every AFC North game is important. At the top of that list is their first meeting with Baltimore. With quarterback Lamar Jackson back from a hamstring injury, the Ravens are poised to make a run in the division, and Pittsburgh needs to keep them at bay. It lost both games in Baltimore a season ago, including a 28-14 playoff defeat in which running back Derrick Henry ran all over the Steelers’ defense. — Brooke Pryor

Week 9 result: Beat the Titans 27-20

Week 9 ranking: 14

Most important game remaining: Week 15 at the Chiefs

It’s been 12 years since the Chargers swept the Chiefs. In one of the league’s most competitive divisions, this game could mean the difference in a playoff spot. But beyond that, sweeping the proverbial big brother of the AFC West would give the Chargers more confidence as they look to contend for the franchise’s first Super Bowl title. In their opening game of the season, the Bolts beat the Chiefs in Brazil, which Harbaugh called “monumental.” — Kris Rhim

Week 9 result: Beat the Giants 34-24

Week 9 ranking: 12

Most important game remaining: Week 10 vs. the Rams

The 49ers are 3-0 in the NFC West, and wins over the Rams and the Seahawks have given San Francisco a leg up in what figures to be a hotly contested divisional race. The Niners pulled off an upset over Los Angeles in Week 5, and if they can do it again this week, it would put them in prime position to make another run at the division crown and return to the postseason after a one-year hiatus. — Nick Wagoner

Week 9 result: Beat the Raiders 30-29 (OT)

Week 9 ranking: 15

Most important game remaining: Week 10 at the Texans

The Jaguars could bury the Texans in the division with a victory in Houston. That would give Jacksonville a four-game lead — including the tiebreaker — over the Texans and essentially make the AFC South a two-team race with Indianapolis. The Jaguars still have two games remaining against the Colts (7-2) and the Titans (1-8). — Mike DiRocco

Week 9 result: Beat the Packers 16-13

Week 9 ranking: 19

Most important game remaining: Week 16 vs. the Buccaneers

You also could argue for the Week 18 matchup with Tampa Bay, but if the Panthers lose to the same opponent two weeks earlier, then the regular-season finale could be irrelevant. Why these games matter is simple: It could come down to winning one or both for the Panthers to claim the NFC South crown. There are other key contests in between — versus the 49ers, the Rams and the Seahawks — but winning against the current division leader will be most important. — David Newton

Week 9 result: Beat the Bengals 47-42

Week 9 ranking: 16

Most important game remaining: Week 11 at the Vikings

The Bears’ next chance at a division win is in two weeks. Chicago started the season in an 0-2 hole in the NFC North with a three-point defeat to the visiting Vikings and a blowout loss in Detroit. Gaining ground in the division before the Bears face Green Bay twice and Detroit to end the season is critical if they want to make the playoffs. While they are tied for second place with Detroit and a half-game behind first-place Green Bay, a win at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium would go a long way before three more NFC North games. — Courtney Cronin

Week 9 result: Beat the Lions 27-24

Week 9 ranking: 21

Most important game remaining: Week 10 vs. the Ravens

It might sound cliché, but the Vikings’ most important game is their next one, no matter the opponent. Sunday’s upset did nothing but bring their record to .500. They remain at the bottom of the NFC North, arguably the league’s toughest division, and are two games behind the Packers in the loss column. Assuming that the Packers, the Lions and the Bears continue playing well, the Vikings can’t afford to fall any further behind if they want to push toward a playoff berth. All three division foes are direct competitors for a playoff spot. — Kevin Seifert

Week 9 result: Beat the Dolphins 28-6

Week 9 ranking: 22

Most important game remaining: Week 18 at the Steelers

It looks like a two-team race in the AFC North. According to the FPI, the Steelers have a 48% chance to win the division, while the Ravens have a 47% chance. If it ends up being decided in the regular-season finale, Baltimore will have to overcome its struggles in Pittsburgh to win its third straight division title. The Ravens have lost four of their past five games in Pittsburgh, averaging just 15.0 points per outing. — Jamison Hensley

Week 9 result: Lost to the Broncos 18-15

Week 9 ranking: 17

Most important game remaining: Week 10 vs. the Jaguars

If the Texans lose this next game, they’d be staring at a 3-6 record. It also would mean being swept by a divisional opponent, which would hurt the Texans in potential tiebreaker scenarios and put them in a position to have to run the table for any chance at the playoffs. They presently have a 10% chance to make the postseason, per the FPI, while the Jaguars have a 55% chance. — DJ Bien-Aime

Week 9 result: Lost to the Cardinals 27-17

Week 9 ranking: 18

Most important game remaining: Week 12 at the Eagles

The Cowboys can’t begin to think about the playoffs until they win consecutive games. But the best way to make the postseason would likely be winning the NFC East — and that would require help. The Eagles play the Packers and Lions in the next two weeks. Let’s say they lose both. At 3-5-1, the Cowboys are in must-win territory, starting Nov. 17 at the Raiders, which would set up the rematch of the season opener at AT&T Stadium with the Eagles. Even that might not be enough because the Chiefs, Lions, Vikings and Chargers await the Cowboys, so there is no easy path. — Todd Archer

Week 9 result: Beat the Cowboys 27-17

Week 9 ranking: 24

Most important game remaining: Week 10 at the Seahawks

It’s the most important one because it’s the next one — and no, that’s not coachspeak. While the Cardinals got a win Monday to break a five-game losing streak, they need more — badly. Sunday’s outing will be the Cards’ next opportunity to get back in the race, but given how good Seattle looked at Washington, they will have their work cut out for them. This Arizona team, which was in first place in the NFC West last November and thought it would be even better this season, is still in a tough spot. — Josh Weinfuss

Week 9 result: Lost to the Bears 47-42

Week 9 ranking: 23

Most important game remaining: Week 11 vs. the Steelers

It always felt like the Bengals’ rematch against the Steelers was going to be crucial for Cincinnati’s playoff hopes. But after back-to-back losses heading into the bye, the outcome against Pittsburgh also could determine if the Bengals should fully commit to reevaluating and rebuilding the roster. According to the FPI, they have a 6% chance of making the playoffs. — Ben Baby

Week 9 result: Lost to the Seahawks 38-14

Week 9 ranking: 20

Most important game remaining: Week 11 vs. the Dolphins in Madrid

The Commanders have lost four in a row, but three of those were to teams over .500 and the past two came against Kansas City and Seattle. They will host Detroit on Sunday, and it could get ugly since they’re just not equipped to beat good teams right now. But if the Commanders lose to 2-7 Miami — and look bad again on defense — it will signal a massive issue. Washington coach Dan Quinn said he isn’t making changes on his defensive staff, but a rough game in Spain would not bolster anyone’s confidence in this group to improve the situation. — John Keim

Week 9 result: Lost to the Patriots 24-23

Week 9 ranking: 26

Most important game remaining: Week 15 vs. the Buccaneers

The Falcons have lost three straight and are third in the NFC South. So, any playoff discussion has to be put on the backburner for the moment. Atlanta does have the light part of its schedule — with games against the Panthers, the Saints and the Jets — coming over the next month. If the Falcons can take care of business in those contests, then the “Thursday Night Football” matchup with Tampa Bay will have serious divisional implications. Right now, though, Atlanta badly needs to string some wins together before a once-promising season goes down the drain. — Marc Raimondi

Week 9 result: Lost to the 49ers 34-24

Week 9 ranking: 28

Most important game remaining: Week 17 vs. the Cowboys

Team co-owner John Mara regularly says he wants to walk off the field after the final game feeling good about the direction of the team. Well, a Week 17 win at home over the rival Cowboys could leave a positive taste in his mouth, especially if rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart finishes strong. Eli Manning and the Giants have long talked about how the final game of his rookie year in 2004 (a come-from-behind win over Dallas) gave him and the team confidence going into the following season. In 2005, they had an 11-5 record and made the playoffs. — Jordan Raanan

Week 9 result: Lost to the Ravens 28-6

Week 9 ranking: 25

Most important game remaining: Week 10 vs. the Bills

The Dolphins’ season is effectively over in terms of playoff consideration, and there’s no single contest that could change the course of their fate — except this Sunday’s home game against Buffalo. Their previous matchup with the Bills came down to the wire, and sneaking out with a win would have a positive effect on a locker room that might look a lot different after Tuesday’s trade deadline. Miami has a string of winnable games coming after this week, with the Commanders, the Saints and the Jets next up on the schedule. Beating the Bills would be one heck of a springboard. — Marcel Louis-Jacques

Week 9 result: Lost to the Jaguars 30-29 (OT)

Week 9 ranking: 29

Most important game remaining: Week 11 at the Cowboys

The Raiders’ schedule doesn’t offer too many opportunities for them to go on a winning streak. That’s why their matchup against Dallas will be crucial. Las Vegas’ offense is trending in the right direction with the return of tight end Brock Bowers from a knee injury. And since the Cowboys have one of league’s worst defenses (31st in yards allowed at 404.6 per game), the Raiders could pull off an upset. Las Vegas will play Dallas and Cleveland in back-to-back weeks, but the schedule gets tougher after that. The Raiders’ final six games feature matchups against the Broncos, the Chargers, the Chiefs and the Eagles. — Ryan McFadden

Week 9 result: Bye

Week 9 ranking: 27

Most important game remaining: Week 10 at the Jets

The Browns have multiple games remaining against teams that will be vying for the No. 1 pick, and the one-win Jets appear to be among those who will be in the quarterback market this offseason. The FPI currently gives the Browns an 19.1% chance — the third-best odds in the NFL — of getting the top pick in the 2026 draft, while the Jets sit at fourth with a 13.7% chance. A victory could come at the cost of potentially missing out on an elite QB prospect months from now. — Daniel Oyefusi

Week 9 result: Lost to the Rams 34-10

Week 9 ranking: 30

Most important game remaining: Week 17 at the Titans

The Saints will play both the Jets and the Titans at the end of the season, and all three teams are still searching for their second win. If things continue on the same path for the Saints and the Titans, then this game has the potential to determine who will be picking at the top of the draft in 2026. Currently, New Orleans is just behind Tennessee with a 29.4% chance at the No. 1 pick, per the FPI. — Katherine Terrell

Week 9 result: Bye

Week 9 ranking: 31

Most important game remaining: Week 16 at the Saints

This could have major implications for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft, as the Jets, the Saints and the Titans are the league’s only one-win teams. Unlike the Titans, who drafted Cam Ward last year, the Jets and the Saints figure to be in the QB market. The Jets have Justin Fields under contract next season, but he has yet to demonstrate he can be their long-term answer. His Total QBR is 37.9, which ranks 30th out of 32 qualified passers. — Rich Cimini

Week 9 result: Lost to the Chargers 27-20

Week 9 ranking: 32

Most important game remaining: Week 18 at the Jaguars

Having their final game against AFC South rival Jacksonville gives the Titans an opportunity to end on a high note and build upon that next season. This campaign was meant to be a building block for future success. The Titans’ brass knew the team wasn’t likely to be competitive. At this point, given Tennessee’s struggles and a new staff probably coming this offseason, the players have nothing to play for other than their pride and putting good film out for evaluators. Getting the chance to play spoilers if the Jaguars are in playoff contention would add motivation. — Turron Davenport