WTA Finals tennis: Sabalenka v Pegula; Gauff beats ailing Paolini in straight sets – live | WTA Finals

Pegula misses three first serves in a row, allowing Sabalenka to show off her great ball striking. The world No 1 then nets her second set point and we are at deuce after a good second serve from Pegula. The American then follows it up with a quick forehand after a poor Sabalenka drop shot but the brute force of the world No 1 helps her see out the set. Pegula smashes her racket against her bag as she goes to sit down. Think she probably knows she had chances to win the game. “,”elementId”:”b0929e82-d984-4681-a714-7b39144ee48d”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1762274364000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”11.39 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1762274759000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”11.45 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1762274706000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”11.45 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”11.45″,”title”:”Aryna Sabalenka wins the first set 6-4 against Jessica Pegula”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 4 Nov 2025 11.46 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 4 Nov 2025 08.30 EST”},{“id”:”690a1f268f082152466b58d7″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” The women’s world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka will take on Nick Kyrgios in a ‘Battle of the Sexes’ exhibition match in Dubai on 28 December, organisers announced on Tuesday. “,”elementId”:”15b30e42-19d0-4cee-8f6a-375305e1ecce”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Sabalenka will face Kyrgios in a modern rendition of tennis icon Billie Jean King’s 1973 showdown with fellow American Bobby Riggs, which turned out to be a watershed moment for tennis and the women’s movement. “,”elementId”:”c675c66e-db59-4eeb-9f20-1fc995ad607c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Played in Houston’s Astrodome, some 90 million tuned in worldwide to watch King storm to a straight sets victory which propelled the fight for equality in sports. Aged 55 at the time, Riggs had beaten Australia’s Margaret Court four months earlier before King, aged 29, exacted revenge. “,”elementId”:”37928ded-ee97-4367-87e2-9336ffface8d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” In 1992, eight-time grand slam champion Jimmy Connors, then 40, beat the 18-time major winner Martina Navratilova, then 35, under modified rules. “,”elementId”:”794580f5-9164-4062-ba36-61af9f93d157″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” “I have so much respect for Billie Jean King and what she has done for the women’s game,” four-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka said in a statement. “I’m proud to represent women’s tennis and to be part of this modern take of the iconic Battle of the Sexes match.” “,”elementId”:”6638d3cd-c4cc-45c9-9871-000a00211f05″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Sabalenka and Kyrgios have teased the match on numerous occasions in the past few months, with the contest initially slated to be hosted in Hong Kong. “,”elementId”:”485e6631-3b37-49f4-8de0-5e6c9602c74d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” The world No 652 Kyrgios, who has played just five matches this year since returning from a serious wrist injury that kept him out for 18 months, said in September that he could easily beat Sabalenka. When asked about the Australian’s comments during her run to the US Open title, the Belarusian said she was eager to prove Kyrgios wrong. “,”elementId”:”76da8804-d716-4a16-9d4c-9ccdb63a8753″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” “I have a lot of respect for Nick and his talent, but make no mistake, I’m ready to bring my A-game,” Sabalenka said. “,”elementId”:”390625ce-c0bb-4753-9254-4375011b9287″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Kyrgios reached a career-high singles ranking of 13 in 2016 and also made it to the final of Wimbledon in 2022. The 30-year-old is a major draw on and off the court at grand slams with his talent and unapologetic personality, which has also landed him in controversies in the past. The match will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Reuters “,”elementId”:”c06dfdc1-4f4a-498d-a0a8-21aa474116fd”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1762271014000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”10.43 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1762271350000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”10.49 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1762271192000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”10.46 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”10.46″,”title”:”Date set for ‘Battle of the Sexes’ between Sabalenka and Kyrgios”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 4 Nov 2025 11.46 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 4 Nov 2025 08.30 EST”},{“id”:”690a1b808f089a14963151b6″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Gauff nets an early backhand to give c the first point and finds the energy to hit a smashing forehand after moving Gauff into the corner. But from there the Italian falls away, mistiming two shots, and we’re at 30-30. Gauff then attempts a sliced drop shot that lands on her side of the net before Paolini hits a wild backhand into the crowd to make it deuce. Two netted shots from the Italian hands the American an impressive victory. “,”elementId”:”d2c43e39-2200-47a3-8c74-65dad18a8eef”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” So much of the talk around Gauff before today was her double faults. Only three today against a top eight player is nothing to scoff at and a huge improvement from the 17 in her last match. Her fighting spirit – and impressive backhand – sees her back in the mix. “,”elementId”:”652ac84c-1275-4889-9a39-c2b57392ddb1″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” As for Paolini, she will be unable to advance in the singles semi-finals. You feel for her, as she was clearly not feeling her best. “,”elementId”:”c8f239bc-ba8a-4da2-b691-7b5f1e69384a”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1762270080000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”10.28 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1762271701000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”10.55 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1762270463000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”10.34 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”10.34″,”title”:”Coco Gauff beats Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2″,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 4 Nov 2025 11.46 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 4 Nov 2025 08.30 EST”},{“id”:”690a136b8f08354db97a885f”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Gauff wins the game to love in convincing matter after Paolini fades away to take the first set. A strong set from the defending champion and with 82% of her second serves won, it is clear that she has been working hard in Riyadh at her glaring weakness. “,”elementId”:”e66b7cf9-64bf-404d-a49d-6b12e46e1fad”},{“displayCredit”:true,”_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.ImageBlockElement”,”role”:”inline”,”media”:{“allImages”:[{“index”:0,”fields”:{“height”:”1410″,”width”:”2115″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/2115.jpg”},{“index”:1,”fields”:{“isMaster”:”true”,”height”:”1410″,”width”:”2115″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg”},{“index”:2,”fields”:{“height”:”1333″,”width”:”2000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/2000.jpg”},{“index”:3,”fields”:{“height”:”667″,”width”:”1000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/1000.jpg”},{“index”:4,”fields”:{“height”:”333″,”width”:”500″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/500.jpg”},{“index”:5,”fields”:{“height”:”93″,”width”:”140″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/140.jpg”}]},”elementId”:”40e0c55c-9ca6-4cf0-9d75-1628e735824f”,”imageSources”:[{“weighting”:”inline”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=154a5e6bdc0b737b1273a5812107a138″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=f777b593274fbd2b64fdef9cf5e50cf7″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=68e12bbdcfbb452cece9789a77e1f8a4″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a26e281ea87143517cf2c413fc01db0d”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=8abf01a38c16a3fc26173b31973e48b8″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=7222d0c19c73c0d36f2d84c697c2ccee”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”thumbnail”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=a3b251c821b32692d9c741085fe40a6e”,”width”:140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=3733cd8dff50d7bd3ebaaf73445fcac8″,”width”:280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=120&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=ad7c71971b8487d90ea7a2b4a29fb29e”,”width”:120},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=120&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a03c53dcf07b4e868d96bc30b2f9bc73″,”width”:240}]},{“weighting”:”supporting”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=380&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=d1875e3233bbeba632548bcb8f62b68d”,”width”:380},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=380&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c8e99b89ab13f4589b47209c5ac8bb14″,”width”:760},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=2871c668b058fc200bd8d838488d0ba8″,”width”:300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=74d1c4bee14744a2a2d6c9772c74dc84″,”width”:600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=154a5e6bdc0b737b1273a5812107a138″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=f777b593274fbd2b64fdef9cf5e50cf7″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=68e12bbdcfbb452cece9789a77e1f8a4″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a26e281ea87143517cf2c413fc01db0d”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=8abf01a38c16a3fc26173b31973e48b8″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=7222d0c19c73c0d36f2d84c697c2ccee”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”showcase”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=860&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=5a8f4b7d6d3ef55846a349635ec4ae95″,”width”:860},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=860&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=52b17a75315862c2671c578a09b0cb05″,”width”:1720},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=780&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=3756ed3a38ce62738839cf60b8592138″,”width”:780},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=780&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=d193309f7fe19b74bebac55c4a36c7c0″,”width”:1560},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=154a5e6bdc0b737b1273a5812107a138″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=f777b593274fbd2b64fdef9cf5e50cf7″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=68e12bbdcfbb452cece9789a77e1f8a4″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a26e281ea87143517cf2c413fc01db0d”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=8abf01a38c16a3fc26173b31973e48b8″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=7222d0c19c73c0d36f2d84c697c2ccee”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”halfwidth”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=154a5e6bdc0b737b1273a5812107a138″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=f777b593274fbd2b64fdef9cf5e50cf7″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=68e12bbdcfbb452cece9789a77e1f8a4″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a26e281ea87143517cf2c413fc01db0d”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=8abf01a38c16a3fc26173b31973e48b8″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=7222d0c19c73c0d36f2d84c697c2ccee”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”immersive”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=1900&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=1cea0543d6ecc6d940c763b043d4af82″,”width”:1900},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=1900&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=b5eb71bb225f778658e1c31c12bdbb76″,”width”:3800},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=1300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=2bb62c882fa25fa74b41fe72d376dd86″,”width”:1300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=1300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=9b664bbe243e6e06a899ef6e7e0b6c97″,”width”:2600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=1140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=62d1987f69921aee3c734de317b2ca68″,”width”:1140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=1140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=e387ad2c8e481e691690da3fe33e52d3″,”width”:2280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=980&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=22e42c8454c1dc8ccdb7b083e26157d4″,”width”:980},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=980&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=49d5701fa30d495331094e741a4b6577″,”width”:1960},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=740&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=a751bacd4894b0c9e27f3b407daecf5b”,”width”:740},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=740&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=25b3b2db6caffb72a700d26bae8a7c23″,”width”:1480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=660&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=2aba0c5dbee00f0ed4e80c7f0653596f”,”width”:660},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=660&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=117b080d0b8775442934da82140652f3″,”width”:1320},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=480&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=6db2950b3d4cab0c80e399866e75c807″,”width”:480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/f0c0eaad22b17703d01a771b19b75a8b0fe0ca4f/0_0_2115_1410/master/2115.jpg?width=480&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=59ce69e161d075b9ff034cd137b9c622″,”width”:960}]}],”data”:{“alt”:”Coco Gauff takes the opening set in style.”,”caption”:”Coco Gauff takes the opening set in style.”,”credit”:”Photograph: Fatima Shbair/AP”}}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1762268011000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”09.53 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1762270893000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”10.41 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1762268193000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”09.56 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”09.56″,”title”:”Coco Gauff takes the first set 6-3 against Jasmine Paolini”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 4 Nov 2025 11.46 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 4 Nov 2025 08.30 EST”},{“id”:”6909e46e8f08ce9362ad14cb”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” It is do or die for Coco Gauff, the defending champion, and Jasmine Paolini in the Stefanie Graf Group at the WTA Finals. Both players lost their first matches and need a win today if they want any chance of progressing to the semi-finals. The two last played each other in China during the semi-finals of the Wuhan Open. Gauff beat Paolini before winning the title, her third WTA 1000 singles title. But their head-to-head record is at an even 3-3 and before Wuhan, Paolini had won their last three matches, including at Cincinnati. “,”elementId”:”e65a75b1-d52d-4d36-86ff-34646faf5e44″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Later on Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka, who beat Gauff and Paolini respectively, will face off. Their head-to-head is more skewed in Sabalenka’s favour, the world No 1 winning eight of their 11 matches, including at the 2024 and 2025 US Open. But the American will take some solace in that she beat Sabalenka in Wuhan last month. Can she repeat the feat in Riyadh? “,”elementId”:”158eff34-741f-4605-97f1-589c30579835″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Gauff v Paolini is set for 2pm GMT/9am EST while Sabalenka v Pegula is slotted for 3.30pm GMT/10.30am EST. Join me for all the action and, as always, send me your thoughts, questions and predictions via email. “,”elementId”:”e11260e4-92fd-4f52-a7bb-65e96b24ae2f”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1762263031000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”08.30 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1762263026000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”08.30 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1762263031000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”08.30 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”08.30″,”title”:”Preamble”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 4 Nov 2025 11.46 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 4 Nov 2025 08.30 EST”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”,”renderingTarget”:”Web”,”serverTime”:1762274819986}”> Key events

Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Aryna Sabalenka wins the first set 6-4 against Jessica Pegula Pegula misses three first serves in a row, allowing Sabalenka to show off her great ball striking. The world No 1 then nets her second set point and we are at deuce after a good second serve from Pegula. The American then follows it up with a quick forehand after a poor Sabalenka drop shot but the brute force of the world No 1 helps her see out the set. Pegula smashes her racket against her bag as she goes to sit down. Think she probably knows she had chances to win the game. Share Updated at 11.45 EST

Sabrena gets in touch as to why we have picked on Gauff with “ailing” in the headline, especially given Keys was also ill in yesterday’s match. No picking on Gauff here, as I certainly gave her her flowers when she beat Paolini earlier. As for Keys, different writers work on different matches. Share Updated at 11.40 EST

*Sabalenka 5-4 Pegula (* denotes server): Sabalenka misses two straight forehands but then follows it up with a serve that Pegula can barely get her racket on. The American nets the next return but at set point, after an incredible point with both players hitting volleys and lobs, the world No 1 hits her final forehand long. Pegula then grabs the advantage with a backhand crosscourt winner. The American breaks after Sabalenka goes wide. Share

Sabalenka 5-3 Pegula* (* denotes server): Pegula;s second serve trips up Sabalenka in the opening point and she then mishits a return to give the American a 30-0 lead. From there Pegula takes the game with relative ease. Share

*Sabalenka 5-2 Pegula (* denotes server): Too good from Sabalenka. She is shortening the points and breezes to a hold to love after a perfect winner down the line that lands straight into the corner. Pegula hasn’t done a whole lot wrong but she is serving to stay in the set. Share

Sabalenka 4-2 Pegula* (* denotes server): Strong opening points from Sabalenka as Pegula nets twice in a row. Sabalenka then hits a backhand winner near the net but Pegula saves the first break point with a backhand right on the line. The world No 1 groans as she overhits her next point and then Pegula gets out of trouble and to deuce with another strong first serve. The American then hits one long and Sabalenka wins the fourth break point with an amazing angle on her forehand. Pegula’s first serve percentage is a whopping 89% but she is still down a break. Incredible. Share Updated at 11.25 EST

*Sabalenka 3-2 Pegula (* denotes server): Sabalenka responds to her own perfect a game, winning every point. A couple more routine service holds after some tense openers. Quick turnaround. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters Share Updated at 11.26 EST

Sabalenka 2-2 Pegula* (* denotes server): Sabalenka is frustrated with herself as Pegula takes the game to love. Her serving has been fantastic so far, not giving Sabalenka a second to react and find the right shot to respond. Share

*Sabalenka 2-1 Pegula (* denotes server): No half measures from the world No 1 who does not hold back on the driving volley to win the first point. Pegula responds with a punchy backhand winner, using Sabalenka’s power to her advantage by redirecting the ball. From there, Sabalenka puts a smash away from the forecourt before hitting a forehand just out. At 30-30, Pegula hits a sliced backhand crosscourt winner but at breakpoint she hits her shot out. Sabalenka then takes advantage and Pegula cannot sort her return. A sizzling start as the world No 1 saves the first breakpoint to go ahead. Share

Sabalenka 1-1 Pegula* (* denotes server): Pegula starts her first service game strong but then nets an easy shot at the net. She follows it up with another great first serve that sends Sabalenka chasing. At deuce, Pegula hits a forehand winner that Sabalenka does not even bother to chase before hitting another first serve that Sabalenka that nets. Share Updated at 11.08 EST

*Sabalenka 1-0 Pegula (* denotes server): Pegula deals well with a backhand down the line from Sabalenka but then, from a tight angle, her crosscourt backhand hits the net. An ace from the top seed takes it to 40-15 but then a mishit and a wild forehand into the crowd brings us to deuce. But a 191 km/h ace gives Sabalenka the advantage and she sees out the game. Share

Players are warmed up, Dua Lipa’s full discography, it seems, has been played for the crowd in Riyadh. Sabalenka to serve … and play. Share Updated at 11.02 EST

Sabalenka and Pegula make their way on to the court. Pegula wins the coin toss done by Andrea Hlavackova, and the American opts to receive first. Share

Date set for ‘Battle of the Sexes’ between Sabalenka and Kyrgios The women’s world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka will take on Nick Kyrgios in a ‘Battle of the Sexes’ exhibition match in Dubai on 28 December, organisers announced on Tuesday. Sabalenka will face Kyrgios in a modern rendition of tennis icon Billie Jean King’s 1973 showdown with fellow American Bobby Riggs, which turned out to be a watershed moment for tennis and the women’s movement. Played in Houston’s Astrodome, some 90 million tuned in worldwide to watch King storm to a straight sets victory which propelled the fight for equality in sports. Aged 55 at the time, Riggs had beaten Australia’s Margaret Court four months earlier before King, aged 29, exacted revenge. In 1992, eight-time grand slam champion Jimmy Connors, then 40, beat the 18-time major winner Martina Navratilova, then 35, under modified rules. “I have so much respect for Billie Jean King and what she has done for the women’s game,” four-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka said in a statement. “I’m proud to represent women’s tennis and to be part of this modern take of the iconic Battle of the Sexes match.” Sabalenka and Kyrgios have teased the match on numerous occasions in the past few months, with the contest initially slated to be hosted in Hong Kong. The world No 652 Kyrgios, who has played just five matches this year since returning from a serious wrist injury that kept him out for 18 months, said in September that he could easily beat Sabalenka. When asked about the Australian’s comments during her run to the US Open title, the Belarusian said she was eager to prove Kyrgios wrong. “I have a lot of respect for Nick and his talent, but make no mistake, I’m ready to bring my A-game,” Sabalenka said. Kyrgios reached a career-high singles ranking of 13 in 2016 and also made it to the final of Wimbledon in 2022. The 30-year-old is a major draw on and off the court at grand slams with his talent and unapologetic personality, which has also landed him in controversies in the past. The match will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Reuters Share Updated at 10.49 EST

Up next, the two players who won their opening matches in the Stefanie Graf Group. Aryna Sabalenka v Jessica Pegula. Share

Gauff speaks briefly after her win: Really happy with how I played today. Definitely a turnaround from the last match. This is the beauty of this tournament, you can lose a match but comeback and find a win. I was just trying to play relaxed. I knew today was important to keep myself in the tournament Definitely happiest with my serve. I thought I served smart, returns were good, happy overall. I don’t think Jasmine was 100% today so I send her my well wishes. It isn’t easy playing singles and doubles. Share

Coco Gauff beats Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2 Gauff nets an early backhand to give c the first point and finds the energy to hit a smashing forehand after moving Gauff into the corner. But from there the Italian falls away, mistiming two shots, and we’re at 30-30. Gauff then attempts a sliced drop shot that lands on her side of the net before Paolini hits a wild backhand into the crowd to make it deuce. Two netted shots from the Italian hands the American an impressive victory. So much of the talk around Gauff before today was her double faults. Only three today against a top eight player is nothing to scoff at and a huge improvement from the 17 in her last match. Her fighting spirit – and impressive backhand – sees her back in the mix. As for Paolini, she will be unable to advance in the singles semi-finals. You feel for her, as she was clearly not feeling her best. Share Updated at 10.55 EST

Gauff 6-3, 5-2 Paolini* (* denotes server): Paolini has out of gas here, I think. She watches a Gauff forehand fly right by her and then hits a backhand so weakly the ball barely drops a foot in front of her. Gauff closes it out after the Italian nets. The world No 3 will now serve for the match. Share

*Gauff 6-3, 4-2 Paolini (* denotes server): Paolini puts her arms out in frustration during a game as Gauff backs up the break with a very quick hold. She is in the driving seat with Paolini not having an answer for her backhands. Share

Gauff 6-3, 3-2 Paolini* (* denotes server): Another game where Paolini starts strong and you can see she wants to push deep to force Gauff into a forehand error. At 30-30 though, she hits a strong serve but then a shot long takes it to deuce. Some brilliant defence from Gauff helps her take the next point as she slides to take on Paolini’s slice and wins it with a forehand. She then eases to a break, the first of this second set. Share

*Gauff 6-3, 2-2 Paolini (* denotes server): We hit the hour mark as Gauff holds to love. Another fantastic service game and so, so much more conviction than her game against Pegula a couple days ago. Share

Gauff 6-3, 1-2 Paolini* (* denotes server): All Gauff as she smashes a volley after moving closer to the net but Paolini takes a page from a book to hit a slice at the net to make it 30-30. The Italian then takes the lead after Gauff goes long and then holds. Share

*Gauff 6-3, 1-1 Paolini (* denotes server): Paolini nets an early return before Gauff double faults. The Italian then hits a beautiful backhand volley lob that loops over the American and just on the line which produces a smile from her. Gauff does not let it deter her though and sees out a strong service game with a forehand winner. Share

Gauff 6-3, 0-1 Paolini* (* denotes server): The net cord helps Paolini get her first point of the set on the board but there is no luck involved in her fantastic crosscourt backhand as she goes 30-0. Gauff responds with a backhand way out of Paolini’s reach but then nets the return to give the Italian the first game of the second set. Share Updated at 10.04 EST

We are back underway. Paolini to serve with huge pressure. She will be out if she loses this match in straight sets. Share

Paolini has left the court to regroup as Gauff hits some serves even though the lights are off. She gives the empire a look before they come back on. Share

Coco Gauff takes the first set 6-3 against Jasmine Paolini Gauff wins the game to love in convincing matter after Paolini fades away to take the first set. A strong set from the defending champion and with 82% of her second serves won, it is clear that she has been working hard in Riyadh at her glaring weakness. Coco Gauff takes the opening set in style. Photograph: Fatima Shbair/AP Share Updated at 10.41 EST

Gauff 5-3 Paolini* (* denotes server): With new balls, Gauff nets two forehands, the second one coming even after she had Paolini moving across the baseline. She nets it again to give the Italian a 40-0 lead and her face is in her hands. She gets back into after a Paolini shot is just out and then it’s her turn to net a backhand. Gauff then finds space to fire a backhand to make it 40-40 and the American earns the break after Paolini stumbles over Gauff’s crosscourt backhand. Share

*Gauff 4-3 Paolini (* denotes server): Gauff hits two double faults in a row to give Paolini the game, after the Italian hit some strong backhands earlier. There was a certain inevitability about Gauff’s second double fault, you could see it in the body language. Let’s see how she bounces back. Share Updated at 09.46 EST

Gauff 4-2 Paolini* (* denotes server): Paolini needed that. She puts up her best service game and, with the help of some poor shot selection from Gauff, holds. Share

*Gauff 4-1 Paolini (* denotes server): The serve is really working well for Gauff; she is keeping it simple. Her serve is a bit slower, taking a bit of stress away, but then using her speed to beat Paolini on the court. She breezes through the game to hold. Share Updated at 09.40 EST

Gauff 3-1 Paolini* (* denotes server): Gauff nets two backhands in a row as the Italian plays her first ball with a bit more power than in the first three games. But Guaff uses the court to make Paolini chase the ball at the baseline and gets to deuce after a weak second serve from the Italian. The two trade advantages for a while and at the fifth deuce, Gauff nets a backhand return. Paolini finally sees out the 8min 58sec game after Gauff sends one long. Jasmine Paolini wins a mammoth game to get on the scoreboard in the opening set. Photograph: Stéphanie Lecocq/Reuters Share Updated at 09.41 EST

*Gauff 3-0 Paolini (* denotes server): A long rally ends with the Italian powerfully slicing a winner and following it up with another crosscourt forehand that Gauff strains to reach. But she sends three returns long in back-to-back break points, putting her arms up in the air in frustration. Gauff gets the advantage and turns the game around to take the set after another poor return from Paolini, this one going into the stands. For all the talk about Gauff’s second serve, she has won all seven points so far from it. Clearly the hard work she is putting on the practice courts is paying off. Share

Gauff 2-0 Paolini* (* denotes server): Gauff begins with two strong forehand winners and wins break point after Paolini hits one long. Flying start for the defending champion. Share

*Gauff 1-0 Paolini (* denotes server): The Italian goes 30-0 up with ease, her second point a cool crosscourt backhand but she follows it up with another that lands out. But Gauff comes back to hold and, notably, wins all three points from her second serve. Share

Pictures and warm-ups complete … and play. Share

Gauff and Paolini have just entered Centre Court at the King Saud University Indoor Arena. Tim Henman and Laura Robson are discussing Gauff’s serves struggles and Paolini’s ability to play today after feeling under the weather during her first match. The DJ behind them is distractingly playing an EDM beat as colourful lights flash all over. Ons Jabeur does the coin toss. Gauff wins and elects to serve first. Share Updated at 09.11 EST

The start of the first singles match will likely be delayed as the early doubles match has just finished. Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova beat Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski 6-6, 7-6 (3). Share

Yesterday, players from the Serena Williams Group were in action as Elena Rybakina came from behind to stun Iga Swiatek, becoming the first player to book her spot in the semi-final. Amanda Anisimova also came back against Jessica Pegula and will battle it out for the second sem-final spot against Swiatek on Wednesday. Elena Rybakina won her first two WTA Finals matches to book her spot in the sem-finals. Photograph: Stéphanie Lecocq/Reuters Share

Gauff has had an extremely successful start to her career, winning two slams on two different surfaces at the age of 21. But her serve – specifically her second serve – is holding her back. The world No 3 hit three double faults in a row against her compatriot Pegula in her first match and has spent the season battling against her form. Here is Tumaini Carayol’s verdict: On the court, she possesses many assets. Her defensive skills and athleticism are peerless, her two-handed backhand is sublime and her intelligence on the court is complemented by a well-rounded game. While her forehand can be inconsistent, all evidence suggests that the quality of her second serve will probably determine just how far she can go in her career. Gauff leads the tour for success in return games, winning 46.8% of her return games this year, and she has won a respectable 68.6% of first‑serve points, which places her at No 12 in the top 50. The problems begin with her second serve. Gauff is the sixth-worst performer in the top 50 for second‑serve points won this year. Excluding double faults, however, she has won the second‑highest proportion of second‑serve points on the tour. If she can lower her double‑fault count, her results will improve significantly. Read the full analysis below, including how the hiring of the tennis biomechanics expert Gavin MacMillan has helped the American. Share