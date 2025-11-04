WTA Finals tennis: Sabalenka v Pegula; Gauff beats ailing Paolini in straight sets – live | WTA Finals

Pegula misses three first serves in a row, allowing Sabalenka to show off her great ball striking. The world No 1 then nets her second set point and we are at deuce after a good second serve from Pegula. The American then follows it up with a quick forehand after a poor Sabalenka drop shot but the brute force of the world No 1 helps her see out the set. Pegula smashes her racket against her bag as she goes to sit down. Think she probably knows she had chances to win the game.

The women’s world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka will take on Nick Kyrgios in a ‘Battle of the Sexes’ exhibition match in Dubai on 28 December, organisers announced on Tuesday.

“,”elementId”:”15b30e42-19d0-4cee-8f6a-375305e1ecce”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Sabalenka will face Kyrgios in a modern rendition of tennis icon Billie Jean King’s 1973 showdown with fellow American Bobby Riggs, which turned out to be a watershed moment for tennis and the women’s movement.

“,”elementId”:”c675c66e-db59-4eeb-9f20-1fc995ad607c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Played in Houston’s Astrodome, some 90 million tuned in worldwide to watch King storm to a straight sets victory which propelled the fight for equality in sports. Aged 55 at the time, Riggs had beaten Australia’s Margaret Court four months earlier before King, aged 29, exacted revenge.

“,”elementId”:”37928ded-ee97-4367-87e2-9336ffface8d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

In 1992, eight-time grand slam champion Jimmy Connors, then 40, beat the 18-time major winner Martina Navratilova, then 35, under modified rules.

“,”elementId”:”794580f5-9164-4062-ba36-61af9f93d157″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“I have so much respect for Billie Jean King and what she has done for the women’s game,” four-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka said in a statement. “I’m proud to represent women’s tennis and to be part of this modern take of the iconic Battle of the Sexes match.”

“,”elementId”:”6638d3cd-c4cc-45c9-9871-000a00211f05″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Sabalenka and Kyrgios have teased the match on numerous occasions in the past few months, with the contest initially slated to be hosted in Hong Kong.

“,”elementId”:”485e6631-3b37-49f4-8de0-5e6c9602c74d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The world No 652 Kyrgios, who has played just five matches this year since returning from a serious wrist injury that kept him out for 18 months, said in September that he could easily beat Sabalenka. When asked about the Australian’s comments during her run to the US Open title, the Belarusian said she was eager to prove Kyrgios wrong.

“,”elementId”:”76da8804-d716-4a16-9d4c-9ccdb63a8753″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“I have a lot of respect for Nick and his talent, but make no mistake, I’m ready to bring my A-game,” Sabalenka said.

“,”elementId”:”390625ce-c0bb-4753-9254-4375011b9287″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Kyrgios reached a career-high singles ranking of 13 in 2016 and also made it to the final of Wimbledon in 2022. The 30-year-old is a major draw on and off the court at grand slams with his talent and unapologetic personality, which has also landed him in controversies in the past. The match will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Reuters

Gauff nets an early backhand to give c the first point and finds the energy to hit a smashing forehand after moving Gauff into the corner. But from there the Italian falls away, mistiming two shots, and we’re at 30-30. Gauff then attempts a sliced drop shot that lands on her side of the net before Paolini hits a wild backhand into the crowd to make it deuce. Two netted shots from the Italian hands the American an impressive victory.

“,”elementId”:”d2c43e39-2200-47a3-8c74-65dad18a8eef”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

So much of the talk around Gauff before today was her double faults. Only three today against a top eight player is nothing to scoff at and a huge improvement from the 17 in her last match. Her fighting spirit – and impressive backhand – sees her back in the mix.

“,”elementId”:”652ac84c-1275-4889-9a39-c2b57392ddb1″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

As for Paolini, she will be unable to advance in the singles semi-finals. You feel for her, as she was clearly not feeling her best.

“,”elementId”:”c8f239bc-ba8a-4da2-b691-7b5f1e69384a”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1762270080000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”10.28 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1762271701000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”10.55 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1762270463000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”10.34 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”10.34″,”title”:”Coco Gauff beats Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2″,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 4 Nov 2025 11.46 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 4 Nov 2025 08.30 EST”},{“id”:”690a136b8f08354db97a885f”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Gauff wins the game to love in convincing matter after Paolini fades away to take the first set. A strong set from the defending champion and with 82% of her second serves won, it is clear that she has been working hard in Riyadh at her glaring weakness.

It is do or die for Coco Gauff, the defending champion, and Jasmine Paolini in the Stefanie Graf Group at the WTA Finals. Both players lost their first matches and need a win today if they want any chance of progressing to the semi-finals. The two last played each other in China during the semi-finals of the Wuhan Open. Gauff beat Paolini before winning the title, her third WTA 1000 singles title. But their head-to-head record is at an even 3-3 and before Wuhan, Paolini had won their last three matches, including at Cincinnati.

“,”elementId”:”e65a75b1-d52d-4d36-86ff-34646faf5e44″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Later on Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka, who beat Gauff and Paolini respectively, will face off. Their head-to-head is more skewed in Sabalenka’s favour, the world No 1 winning eight of their 11 matches, including at the 2024 and 2025 US Open. But the American will take some solace in that she beat Sabalenka in Wuhan last month. Can she repeat the feat in Riyadh?

“,”elementId”:”158eff34-741f-4605-97f1-589c30579835″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Gauff v Paolini is set for 2pm GMT/9am EST while Sabalenka v Pegula is slotted for 3.30pm GMT/10.30am EST. Join me for all the action and, as always, send me your thoughts, questions and predictions via email.

Aryna Sabalenka wins the first set 6-4 against Jessica Pegula

Pegula misses three first serves in a row, allowing Sabalenka to show off her great ball striking. The world No 1 then nets her second set point and we are at deuce after a good second serve from Pegula. The American then follows it up with a quick forehand after a poor Sabalenka drop shot but the brute force of the world No 1 helps her see out the set. Pegula smashes her racket against her bag as she goes to sit down. Think she probably knows she had chances to win the game.

