No. 4 UCLA Resumes Big Ten Conference Play at No. 19 Ohio State

No. 4 UCLA women’s basketball (11-1, 1-0 Big Ten) returns to action Sunday as it resumes conference play against No. 19 Ohio State (11-1, 1-0) at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. PT on the Big Ten Network.

After more than a week off, the Bruins aren’t eased into their return to the hardwood, facing another top Big Ten opponent and yet another Top 25 team.

Sunday’s matchup marks the fifth ranked opponent UCLA will face this season. The Bruins are 3-1 against Top 25 teams, having been tested early with quality wins and a lone loss to the current No. 2 team in the nation. UCLA has proven its dominance, ranking 13th nationally in scoring margin at plus-32.3 points per game, despite playing the sixth-toughest strength of schedule, according to Warren Nolan analytics.

That margin does not tell the entire story, as the Bruins have continued to improve across the board. UCLA is averaging 87.6 points per game, ranking 12th nationally, while allowing just 55.2 points, which ranks 39th. Since its loss to Texas, UCLA has averaged 97.8 points per game over its last five contests and has allowed only 43.7 points over the past three.

While those recent wins came against lesser competition, the trend is clear: UCLA is improving and rounding into form. Not only are the experienced Bruins excelling on both ends of the floor, the youth movement is also becoming increasingly impactful.

Part of that recent boost has come from freshman forward Sienna Betts (6-foot-4), who made her collegiate debut two games ago and provided immediate reinforcement in the frontcourt. After scoring five points in 11 minutes against Cal Poly, Betts responded with 14 points and five rebounds in 15 minutes against Long Beach State.

UCLA WBB: Kiki Rice

UCLA’s offensive balance has also been fueled by improved perimeter shooting from guards Gabriela Jaquez (6-0) and Gianna Kneepkens (6-0). Last season, the Bruins shot 33.5% from 3-point range. This season, that number has climbed to 37.5%, ranking 27th nationally and fourth in the Big Ten. Jaquez leads the nation in 3-point shooting at 54.2%, while Kneepkens ranks third nationally at 52.4%, making UCLA a difficult team to defend on the perimeter.

In the interior and backcourt, center Lauren Betts (6-7) and point guard Kiki Rice (5-11) anchor the Bruins. Lauren Betts has reclaimed her role as the team’s leading scorer, averaging 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Over the past three games, she has averaged 20.3 points and 8.7 rebounds.

Rice has shown increased consistency and leadership this season, both statistically and on the floor. She is averaging career highs of 15.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

UCLA’s firepower will be tested against a Top 25 opponent, but despite identical records, a contrast exists between the two teams. Ohio State, led by coach Kevin McGuff in his 13th season, has faced just two ranked opponents, going 1-1. The Buckeyes edged then-No. 21 West Virginia, 83-81, but suffered a 100-68 loss to No. 1 UConn.

Ohio State is not without talent, though it is undersized compared to UCLA. Only two of the Buckeyes’ top five scorers stand 6 feet or taller, while four of UCLA’s top five scorers meet or exceed that height.

Sophomore guard Jaloni Cambridge leads Ohio State with 19.3 points per game, ranking 29th nationally. Despite her size, Cambridge is explosive off the dribble and difficult to contain defensively. She also leads the Buckeyes with 43 total assists.

Senior guard Chance Gray (5-9) and redshirt freshman wing Kylee Kitts (6-4) follow, averaging 12.4 and 10.0 points per game, respectively. As a team, Ohio State averages 87.3 points per game, ranking 14th nationally, and allows 59.4 points, which ranks 94th.

That statistical edge favors UCLA, and while Ohio State has shown aggression on both ends of the floor, UCLA’s current trajectory suggests the Bruins are gaining momentum and should come away with another win. Even on the road, UCLA appears poised to continue its strong run, leading to a 12th win.

PREDICTION

No. 4 UCLA Bruins 82

No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes 67