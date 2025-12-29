Updated first-round picks for Week 17

Updated Dec. 25, 2025, 11:49 p.m. ET

‘Tis the season for holiday cheer, gifts and time spent with loved ones and football.

A triple-header of games on Christmas gives millions of Americans lots of NFL action to enjoy after unwrapping their gifts. It’s long been a holiday for NBA games but lately the NFL has expanded their holiday traditions to Dec. 25 as well.

Fans of all franchises may have woken up to gifts showing off their favorite team. For fans of nearly half the league, it’s a welcome slice of joy as 14 teams have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Another gift they could be looking forward to is the 2026 NFL Draft. The latest crop of college football stars set to hit the NFL in a few months’ time could provide a turnaround needed to take a franchise from a top-10 pick to a playoff contender à la the New England Patriots in 2025.

We’re still a couple of weeks away from most of the first-round order finalizing after Week 18. For now, here’s a look at the order entering Week 17:

2026 NFL Draft order

Here’s a look at the latest draft order for the first round with strength of schedule information via Tankathon:

New York Giants: 2-13 record; .531 strength of schedule Las Vegas Raiders: 2-13; .543 SOS Cleveland Browns: 3-12, .492 SOS New York Jets: 3-12, .539 SOS Tennessee Titans: 3-12, .573 SOS Arizona Cardinals: 3-12; .576 SOS Washington Commanders: 4-12; .504 SOS New Orleans Saints: 5-10; .498 SOS Cincinnati Bengals: 5-10; .516 SOS Kansas City Chiefs: 6-10; .513 SOS Miami Dolphins: 6-9; .490 SOS Atlanta Falcons (pick belongs to Los Angeles Rams): 6-9; .502 SOS Baltimore Ravens: 7-8; .504 SOS Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7-8, .529 SOS Dallas Cowboys: 7-8-1; .438 SOS Detroit Lions: 8-8; .496 SOS Minnesota Vikings: 8-8; .515 SOS Indianapolis Colts (pick belongs to Jets): 8-7; .537 SOS Carolina Panthers: 8-7, .518 SOS Pittsburgh Steelers: 9-6; .504 SOS Green Bay Packers (pick belongs to Cowboys): 9-5-1; .476 SOS Philadelphia Eagles: 10-5; .473 SOS Houston Texans: 10-5; .537 SOS Buffalo Bills: 11-4, .463 SOS Los Angeles Chargers: 11-4; .457 SOS San Francisco 49ers: 11-4, .494 SOS Jacksonville Jaguars (pick belongs to Browns): 11-4; .494 SOS Los Angeles Rams: 11-4, .529 SOS Chicago Bears: 11-4; .445 SOS New England Patriots: 12-3; .380 SOS Seattle Seahawks: 12-3; .502 SOS Denver Broncos: 13-3; .429 SOS

2026 NFL mock draft

Here’s how the top five picks could pan out per USA TODAY Sports’ Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz’s latest mock draft: