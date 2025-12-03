Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman: ‘Humbling’ to be held in high regard by Giants

As the Giants look to fill their coaching vacancy, Marcus Freeman is someone the organization holds in “high regard.” But while the Notre Dame football head coach believes it’s an honor to be thought of that way, he said any consideration is a good reminder of what he already has in South Bend.

After the firing of Giants head coach Brian Daboll, Freeman was mentioned by The Post’s Paul Schwartz in a November episode of the “Blue Rush” podcast as someone who is viewed positively by the organization.

When asked about Big Blue in a sit-down with The Post on Tuesday ahead of next week’s release of Season 2 of the Peacock docuseries “Here Come the Irish,” Freeman said it was “humbling” to be seen that way by a franchise like the Giants. In the end, though, it’s validation of what he’s built.

“The gratitude you have, for one, even being mentioned by an organization like that. I got a lot of respect for all NFL teams, but the history of the Giants is tremendous,” Freeman said. “But it’s gratitude for me, it reminds me of the honor that I have to be in the position I have. And I’ve said that before. I use that to remind myself of the gratitude that I have for this position because you wouldn’t have said that statement if I didn’t have this job and we weren’t having success.”

Notre Dame and the Giants could not be having more different seasons, as the Fighting Irish — ranked 10th in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff Top 25 — have rattled off 10 straight victories after an 0-2 start to the year, while the Giants are mired in more ignominy with a 2-11 record, seven consecutive defeats and the midseason firing of Daboll.

Freeman has built a strong résumé since taking over for Brian Kelly at the end of the 2021 season, attaining a 43-12 record, making a bowl game every year and reaching the College Football Playoff national title game last season.

“The result of [success at Notre Dame] is having your name mentioned for a place like the New York Giants or any other major program,” Freeman added. “It’s humbling, but I always use it as a reminder to be grateful for what I have because if you’re not grateful for it, I often say you’re gonna lose it.”

Giants general manager Joe Schoen reiterated to reporters on Tuesday that he is giving interim head coach Mike Kafka any support he needs before the team makes a decision on the future of the coaching staff for 2026 and beyond.





Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, left, looks on during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend, Ind. AP

“My focus right now is on supporting Kafka as we go forward and we’ll evaluate all aspects of the football operation as we go forward,” Schoen said. “Has it been perfect? No, but I’m very confident in my staff, in myself, and our ability to get this franchise back to where it needs to go.”