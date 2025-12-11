NYT Mini Crossword Answers, Hints for Thursday, December 11, 2025

If you’re anything like me, the day is not complete until I finish all of the free word games from the New York Times. Working on the daily Connections, Wordle, and Strands is a whole ritual for many of us. And we can’t forget about the NYT’s The Mini Crossword, too!

Although the NYT is known for “The Crossword,” a larger puzzle for paid subscribers, The Mini has quite the fan following as well. This particular game resets at 10 p.m., unlike some of the others that start over at midnight.

So, if you’re working on today’s Mini on Thursday, December 11, 2025, and need some help (I’ve been there), get ready to read the clues and solutions for each line. We have them separated into hints first for both “Across” and “Down” words, followed by “Across Answers” and “Down Answers,” so be careful if you want to avoid spoilers as you scroll!

Hints for NYT’s The Mini Crossword on Thursday, December 11, 2025

Here are additional clues for each of the words in today’s Mini Crossword.

NYT Mini Across Hints

1 Across: Painter’s protective garment — HINT: Starts with the letter “S”

6 Across: “Toy Story 5” studio — HINT: Ends with the letter “R”

7 Across: Your answer to “Where were you at 9 p.m. last night?,” perhaps — HINT: Starts with the letter “A”

8 Across: Tennis star Rafael — HINT: Starts with the letter “N”

9 Across: Solemn sound from a church bell — HINT: Ends with the letter “L”

NYT Mini Down Hints

1 Down: Defeat soundly, in slang — HINT: Ends with the letter “K”

2 Down: Italian city with a fashion week — HINT: Ends with the letter “N”

3 Down: Iron ___ (rust) — HINT: Starts with the letter “O”

4 Down: Small group of conspirators — HINT: Ends with the letter “L”

5 Down: Food for a baleen whale — HINT: Starts with the letter “K”

Answers to NYT’s The Mini Crossword for Thursday, December 11, 2025

Don’t go any further unless you want to know exactly what the correct words are in today’s Mini Crossword.

NYT Mini Across Answers

1 Across: Painter’s protective garment — SMOCK

6 Across: “Toy Story 5” studio — PIXAR

7 Across: Your answer to “Where were you at 9 p.m. last night?,” perhaps — ALIBI

8 Across: Tennis star Rafael — NADAL

9 Across: Solemn sound from a church bell — KNELL

NYT Mini Down Answers

1 Down: Defeat soundly, in slang — SPANK

2 Down: Italian city with a fashion week — MILAN

3 Down: Iron ___ (rust) — OXIDE

4 Down: Small group of conspirators — CABAL

5 Down: Food for a baleen whale — KRILL

