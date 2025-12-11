Sara Arjun thanks Mukesh Chhabra for giving her Dhurandhar: ‘That silent faith changed everything’

Actor Sara Arjun has been in the spotlight ever since Dhurandhar released. First, her casting sparked conversations on social media over the 20-year age gap between her and Ranveer Singh. And now, she’s being praised for her performance. Amid all the chatter, Sara has penned a heartfelt note for casting director Mukesh Chhabra, thanking him for choosing her for the role and believing in her long before the world took notice. Before Dhurandhar, Sara Arjun was seen in the role of a young Nandini, Aishwarya Rai’s character, in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

Sara pens note for Mukesh Chhabra

On Tuesday, Sara took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with Mukesh from one of the film’s pre-release events for Dhurandhar and penned a heartfelt thank-you note for him. She began the note by addressing him as the man “who changed the course of my life.”

“My Dear Mukesh Sir, sometimes, with a father, life gently places another guiding presence in your path. Someone whose belief does not replace your own roots, but quietly strengthens them. For me, that presence is you,” Sara wrote.

She continued, “You believed in me before the world noticed, and that silent faith changed everything. Every time Dhurandhar’s casting is praised, I feel immense pride because your instinct, your vision and your heart shaped that magic. You see what others often miss. You do not just give opportunities. You give people room to become.”

Sara shared that her passion inspires her “deeply”, adding, “There are moments when work fades into the background, and what remains is presence. That calm strength. That unspoken assurance that makes my heart feel steady and safe.”

“You have shown me that true power is never noisy, and real belief does not need declarations. It simply stands there. Thank you for seeing Yalina in me. Thank you for holding my spirit steady in moments I never had to name. From the McDonald’s ad to Dhurandhar, this journey feels nothing short of a blessing… I am proud of you, and I will always honour the belief you placed in me. With gratitude and lots of love,” she wrote while concluding her note.

Mukesh responds

Reacting to her note, Mukesh wrote in the comment section,”I don’t even know what to say — I just finished reading your entire post. I still remember your very first ad with me — the McDonald’s ad — your first ever. And now, here you are, with your first full-fledged film.”

“I’m so happy for you. Your dedication, your talent, your purity, and your upbringing — everything reflects so beautifully in your work. I wish you nothing but the best. We’ll create more work, more magic, more films together.I truly can’t wait for everyone to see the magic you’ve created in Part 2… Love you beta All the best,” he added.

Sara’s father Raj Arjun was also touched by the note, and responded, “Reading this filled me with such peace. The way you wrote, the way you’re walking your journey humble, grounded, and full of heart it makes me so proud. I love that you know the value of gratitude in life, and that you express it so beautifully. Keep shining like this, beta, always.”

Before Dhurandhar, Sara was seen in the role of a young Nandini, Aishwarya Rai’s character, in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. She rose to fame in 2011 when she played Vikram’s daughter in the Tamil film Deiva Thirumagal. She gained critical acclaim for her role in the 2014 film Saivam, produced by Vijay. Sara has worked as a child actor in Hindi films Ek Thi Daayan, Jai Ho, Jazbaa, and Saand Ki Aankh, among others. Dhurandhar is her first film as an adult.

About Dhurandhar

The spy action thriller is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, with Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera and Naveen Kaushik in supporting roles.

The film was released on December 5. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has collected ₹25.83 crore by 10 PM on its fifth day in theatres. This brings the total collection of Dhurandhar to a staggering ₹152.08 crore. The second part is set for release on March 19 next year. It will clash with Yash’s Toxic.