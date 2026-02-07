Oakdale native to pilot in historic Super Bowl LX flyover

The Air Force and Navy will perform their first-ever joint Super Bowl flyover at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, with Oakdale native Lieutenant Dalton Stewart among the pilots.Stewart, a Navy pilot who flies an F/A-18 Super Hornet, is based at the Naval Air Station in Lemoore, south of Fresno. He noted that a flyover like this requires significant preparation. As a big football fan, he is looking forward to Sunday, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”I’m excited to be able to represent the Navy and represent my hometown and where I’m from, where I grew up, what made me into what I am today on a world stage, really,” Stewart said.He did not want to spoil what’s planned for the flyover but said it should be cool.See more coverage of top California stories here | Download our app | Subscribe to our morning newsletter | Find us on YouTube here and subscribe to our channel

