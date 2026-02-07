RIGHT AFTER THE NATIONAL ANTHEM ON SUNDAY, THE AIR FORCE AND NAVY TOGETHER WILL FLY OVER LEVI STADIUM FOR THE BIG GAME. IT’S THE FIRST TIME THEY’VE EVER DONE THIS. A JOINT SUPER BOWL FLYOVER AND AN OAKDALE NATIVE IS ONE OF THE PILOTS. HIS NAME IS LIEUTENANT DALTON STEWART. HE IS A NAVY PILOT AND FLIES AN F, A 18 SUPER HORNET. HE’S BASED OUT OF THE NAVAL AIR STATION IN LEMOORE THAT’S JUST SOUTH OF FRESNO. AND HE SAYS A FLYOVER LIKE THIS, IT TAKES A LOT OF PREPARATION AND HAS A BIG FOOTBALL FAN. HE IS LOOKING FORWARD TO SUNDAY CALLING IT A ONCE IN A LIFETIME EXPERIENCE, EXCITED TO BE ABLE TO REPRESENT THE NAVY AND REPRESENT MY HOMETOWN AND WHERE I’M FROM, WHERE I GREW UP, WHAT MADE ME INTO WHAT I AM TODAY TO ON A WORLD STAGE, REALLY. ALL RIGHT, SO HE DIDN’T WANT TO SPOIL
Oakdale native to pilot in historic Super Bowl LX flyover
Updated: 10:43 PM PST Feb 5, 2026
The Air Force and Navy will perform their first-ever joint Super Bowl flyover at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, with Oakdale native Lieutenant Dalton Stewart among the pilots.Stewart, a Navy pilot who flies an F/A-18 Super Hornet, is based at the Naval Air Station in Lemoore, south of Fresno. He noted that a flyover like this requires significant preparation. As a big football fan, he is looking forward to Sunday, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”I’m excited to be able to represent the Navy and represent my hometown and where I’m from, where I grew up, what made me into what I am today on a world stage, really,” Stewart said.He did not want to spoil what’s planned for the flyover but said it should be cool.See more coverage of top California stories here | Download our app | Subscribe to our morning newsletter | Find us on YouTube here and subscribe to our channel
