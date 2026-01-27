Oilers vs. Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks – Jan. 26

Data Skrive

The Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks are set to meet up at Rogers Place on Monday, Jan. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET, a matchup that includes Evan Bouchard and Troy Terry as two of the main players you’ll want to pay attention to. Here is everything you need to know about the Oilers-Ducks game, from the puck lined, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert picks, as well as TV channel and streaming information.

Oilers vs. Ducks Game Information and TV Channel

When: Monday, January 26, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

TV: ESPN+

Live Boxscore: FOX Sports

Oilers vs Ducks Betting Information Favorite Puck Line Favorite Puck Line Odds Underdog Puck Line Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oilers -1.5 -110 -110 6.5 -142 120 -270 +220

Oilers vs. Ducks Prediction

ATS Pick: Ducks (+ 1.5)

O/U Pick: Over (6.5)

Score Prediction: Oilers 4 – Ducks 3

Oilers vs. Ducks Betting Insights

Edmonton’s 53 matches this season have finished above this game’s total of 6.5 goals 29 times.

Anaheim has played 33 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

These two teams score 6.6 goals per game combined, 0.1 more than this game’s over/under.

Opponents of these teams put up 6.6 goals per game combined, 0.1 more than this game’souting’s total.

In terms of goals scored, the Oilers are second in the league, and the Ducks are 15th.

The Oilers are 23rd in the league in goals conceded, and the Ducks are 31st.

Oilers Stats

The Oilers’ 179 total goals (3.4 per game) rank second in the league.

Edmonton has conceded 168 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL action in goals against.

Their +11 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.

The 47 power-play goals Edmonton has scored this season lead the NHL (on 148 chances).

The Oilers have a league-leading 31.76% power-play conversion rate.

Edmonton has recorded five shorthanded goals this season (eighth among all NHL squads).

Oilers Leaders

Ducks Stats

The Ducks have 167 goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the league.

Anaheim’s total of 181 goals conceded (3.5 per game) ranks 31st in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -14, they are 23rd in the league.

With 26 power-play goals (on 156 chances), Anaheim ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The Ducks score on 16.67% of their power plays, No. 26 in the NHL.

Anaheim has a league-leading seven shorthanded goals.

Ducks Leaders

