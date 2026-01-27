Oilers vs. Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks – Jan. 26

Data Skrive
The Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks are set to meet up at Rogers Place on Monday, Jan. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET, a matchup that includes Evan Bouchard and Troy Terry as two of the main players you’ll want to pay attention to. Here is everything you need to know about the Oilers-Ducks game, from the puck lined, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert picks, as well as TV channel and streaming information.
Oilers vs. Ducks Game Information and TV Channel
- When: Monday, January 26, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Boxscore: FOX Sports
|Favorite
|Puck Line
|Favorite Puck Line Odds
|Underdog Puck Line Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Oilers
|-1.5
|-110
|-110
|6.5
|-142
|120
|-270
|+220
Oilers vs. Ducks Prediction
ATS Pick: Ducks (+ 1.5)
O/U Pick: Over (6.5)
Score Prediction: Oilers 4 – Ducks 3
Oilers vs. Ducks Betting Insights
- Edmonton’s 53 matches this season have finished above this game’s total of 6.5 goals 29 times.
- Anaheim has played 33 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.
- These two teams score 6.6 goals per game combined, 0.1 more than this game’s over/under.
- Opponents of these teams put up 6.6 goals per game combined, 0.1 more than this game’souting’s total.
- In terms of goals scored, the Oilers are second in the league, and the Ducks are 15th.
- The Oilers are 23rd in the league in goals conceded, and the Ducks are 31st.
Oilers Stats
- The Oilers’ 179 total goals (3.4 per game) rank second in the league.
- Edmonton has conceded 168 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL action in goals against.
- Their +11 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.
- The 47 power-play goals Edmonton has scored this season lead the NHL (on 148 chances).
- The Oilers have a league-leading 31.76% power-play conversion rate.
- Edmonton has recorded five shorthanded goals this season (eighth among all NHL squads).
Oilers Leaders
Oilers Player Props
Ducks Stats
- The Ducks have 167 goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the league.
- Anaheim’s total of 181 goals conceded (3.5 per game) ranks 31st in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -14, they are 23rd in the league.
- With 26 power-play goals (on 156 chances), Anaheim ranks 23rd in the NHL.
- The Ducks score on 16.67% of their power plays, No. 26 in the NHL.
- Anaheim has a league-leading seven shorthanded goals.
Ducks Leaders
Ducks Player Props
