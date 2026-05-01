Oklahoma vs Texas A&M softball live updates: Kendall Wells chases HR record

11:14 pm ET Share this update Oklahoma-Texas A&M goes into weather delay Kevin Skiver After a protracted start, we have a weather delay in College Station. Lightning was seen, and the tarp is being rolled out, which means at least half an hour wait. Texas A&M has a runner on first and one out in a 5-3 game in the bottom of the sixth inning.

11:08 pm ET Share this update Texas A&M gets through another inning, Kendall Wells to lead off seventh Kevin Skiver Texas A&M will go to the bottom of the sixth down 5-3, with Wells next in the order for the top of the seventh. The Aggies have six outs to close ground on the Sooners.

11:00 pm ET Share this update Texas A&M strands runner, OU heads to sixth inning with two-run lead John Leuzzi Audrey Lowry gets herself out of the jam in the fifth inning by getting KK Dement swinging for the third out of the inning. Lowry shows some emotion as she walks off the field following her seventh strikeout of the night, as Texas A&M leaves a runner at third. Oklahoma leads 5-3 going into the sixth inning.

10:57 pm ET Share this update Texas A&M chips away at deficit John Leuzzi Tallen Edwards laces one into the right corner for a stand-up RBI double to cut Texas A&M’s deficit to 5-3 with no outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Edwards’ double scores Kennedy Powell from first base. It’s a big spot — and inning — for the Aggies here in the fifth with the heart of their lineup coming up.

10:41 pm ET Share this update Kendall Wells third at-bat: Walk John Leuzzi The softball universe will have to wait for Kendall Wells’ fourth at-bat of the night to see her potentially tie the NCAA single-season home run record, as she works a walk in her third at-bat here in the fifth inning. It’s her second walk of the night. Texas A&M, to no surprise, is not giving Wells much around the plate.

10:29 pm ET Share this update Oklahoma extends lead on Texas A&M error John Leuzzi Oklahoma scores its fifth run of the night on a Texas A&M error by second baseman Tallen Edwards off a hard hit ball from Ella Parker. Edwards wasn’t able to come up with the ball to get Parker at first, and it allows Kai Minor to come around from second to score. All five of the Sooners’ runs thus far on the night have come with two outs.

10:21 pm ET Share this update To the fourth: Oklahoma leads Texas A&M 4-2 John Leuzzi Audrey Lowry tosses a scoreless third inning to send Oklahoma into the fourth inning with a 4-2 lead over Texas A&M. The Sooners’ southpaw responded to a one-out single by getting KK Dement to fly out to center and Ariel Kowalewski to hit one back to her in the circle. Lowry has four strikeouts through her first three innings of work.

10:06 pm ET Share this update Kendall Wells second at-bat: Strikeout John Leuzzi Kendall Wells goes down swinging in her second at-bat of the night, as Texas A&M pitcher Kate Munnerlyn gets the OU freshman to chase strike three. It’s the first strikeout of the night for Munnerlyn, who comes in relief of Sydney Lessentine in the third inning. Lessentine’s final line: 2.0 innings, four runs (zero ERs), three hits, two strikeouts and a walk

10:01 pm ET Share this update Oklahoma gets out of second inning jam John Leuzzi Oklahoma keeps Texas A&M’s damage to just two runs in the second inning, as Tallen Edwards pops up to Ailana Agbayani at second for the third out of the inning. The Aggies get two runs on two hits in the inning. Kendall Wells leads off the top of the third inning for the Sooners, where she will look for her record-tying home run. She walked in her first at-bat of the game in the first.

9:55 pm ET Share this update Texas A&M cuts deficit in half on 2-RBI single John Leuzzi Texas A&M is on the board, as Allen Paislie singles through the left side of the field, and it scores two runners. The Aggies were able to get two runners in scoring position with one out for Paislie after Abby Dayton misplays a line drive in left field. The Aggies now trail the Sooners 4-2 in the bottom of the second inning.

9:41 pm ET Share this update Ella Parker hits 2-run HR to extend Oklahoma lead John Leuzzi When it rains, it pours. Ella Parker smashes one to straight away center for a 2-run home run to extend Oklahoma’s lead to 4-0 against Texas A&M in the second inning. It’s the 170th home run of the season for the Sooners, which is an NCAA single-season record.

9:40 pm ET Share this update Kai Minor hits 2-RBI double to give Oklahoma lead John Leuzzi Kai Minor barrels a rise ball into the left center gap, and it scores both Abby Dayton and Sydney Baker from third and second base, respectively. It’s a nice piece of hitting by Minor, who makes Lessentine pay for missing her spot on the 2-2 pitch. Oklahoma takes a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning.

9:26 pm ET Share this update Texas A&M kept scoreless in first frame John Leuzzi Texas A&M, like Oklahoma, is unable to take advantage of an early base-running opportunity, as Audrey Lowry gets Micaela Wark looking for the third out of the inning. Mya Perez was the baserunner left on base in the inning for the Aggies, as she worked a two-out walk. It’s scoreless after the first inning in College Station.

9:17 pm ET Share this update Oklahoma strands two runners John Leuzzi The Sooners are unable to give Audrey Lowry some early run support as they leave two runners on base in the first inning. Kasidi Pickering flies out to center for the third out of the inning.

9:14 pm ET Share this update Kendall Wells first at-bat: Walk John Leuzzi Kendall Wells works herself back in the count and gets a two-out walk to put runners on first and second with two outs in the top of the first inning. It was a great at-bat by Wells, who saw 11 pitches and nearly has her record-breaking home run, but it goes foul.

9:07 pm ET Share this update Oklahoma-Texas A&M underway John Leuzzi Sydney Lessentine retires Kai Minor on the strikeout, and this top-15 SEC showdown is underway in College Station.

9:02 pm ET Share this update Oklahoma-Texas A&M delayed John Leuzzi First pitch between Oklahoma and Texas A&M has been slightly delayed until 9:04 p.m. ET due to the ongoing Texas vs. Arkansas game. The Longhorns and the Razorbacks are in the bottom of the seventh inning with a runner on first and no outs. Arkansas leads 2-0.

8:45 pm ET Share this update Kendall Wells home run watch John Leuzzi Wells enters Thursday’s game vs. Texas A&M sitting with 36 home runs on the season. She is one home run away from tying Arizona’s Laura Espinoza for the NCAA single-season home run record, and two shy of setting the outright record. With four more home runs, she could become the first player in Division I softball history to hit 40 homers in a season. Here’s a look at the single-season home runs leaders in the history of college softball: Player Home runs Games Year Laura Espinoza (Arizona) 37 72 1995 Kendall Wells (Oklahoma) 36 51 2026 Karli Spaid (Miami Ohio) 36 58 2024 Megan Grant (UCLA) 34 49 2026 Jocelyn Alo (Oklahoma) 34 62 2022 Jocelyn Alo (Oklahoma) 34 60 2021 Addison Barnard (Wichita State) 33 52 2022 Lexie Elkins (Louisiana) 32 54 2015 Camilla Carrera (UTEP) 32 53 2012 Jordan Woolery (UCLA) 31 49 2026 Stacie Chambers (Arizona) 31 63 2009 Cori McMillan (Virginia Tech) 31 56 2025 Stacey Nuveman (UCLA) 31 69 1999

8:45 pm ET Share this update Kendall Wells stats, home runs John Leuzzi Here’s a look at Wells’ stats this season at Oklahoma: Batting Average: .377

.377 On-Base Percentage: .486

.486 Slugging Percentage: 1.113

1.113 OPS: 1.599

1.599 Hits: 57

57 Extra-Base Hits: 39 (three doubles)

39 (three doubles) Home Runs: 36

36 RBIs: 79

79 Walks: 31

31 Strikeouts: 26

8:39 pm ET Share this update Texas A&M starting lineup vs Oklahoma John Leuzzi Here’s Texas A&M’s starting lineup for Thursday’s game vs. Oklahoma: Starting Pitcher:RHP Sydney Lessentine (14-3 record with a 2.83 ERA) Kennedy Powell — 3B Tallen Edwards — 2B Mya Perez — 1B Micaela Wark — DP KK Dement — SS Ariel Kowalewski — C Kelsey Mathis — CF Paislie Allen — LF Frankie Vrazel — RF

8:37 pm ET Share this update Oklahoma softball lineup vs Texas A&M John Leuzzi Here’s Oklahoma’s starting lineup for Thursday’s game vs. Texas A&M: Starting Pitcher:LHP Audrey Lowry (20-2 record with a 2.45 ERA) Kai Minor — CF Ella Parker — RF Gabbie Garcia — SS Kendall Wells — C Kasidi Pickering — DP Abby Dayton — LF Isabela Emerling — 1B Sydney Barker — 3B Ailana Agbayani — 2B

8:30 pm ET Share this update College softball bracketology: Who’s hosting regional round of NCAA Tournament? John Leuzzi USA TODAY Sports’ Austin Curtright named Oklahoma as the No. 1 seed in his latest college softball bracketology. The Sooners, who last season failed to reach the Women’s College World Series finals for the first time since 2018, lead the country with 16 Quad 1 wins while holding a two-game lead over Florida and Alabama in the SEC standings. Here’s a full at USA TODAY Sports’ regional host projections heading into the final weekend of the college softball regular season: Oklahoma (46-6) Alabama (44-6) Texas (38-8) Tennessee (40-8) Arkansas (39-9) Nebraska (40-6) Florida (46-7) Texas Tech (47-4) UCLA (44-5) Florida State (43-7) Duke (38-13) Texas A&M (35-14) LSU (33-16) Oklahoma State (34-12) Oregon (38-10) Georgia (34-16) On the outside looking in: Mississippi State (36-15), Stanford (34-12), Arizona (34-13), UCF (36-14), Virginia Tech (41-9).

8:15 pm ET Share this update D1Softball Top 15 rankings John Leuzzi Here’s a look at this week’s D1Softball top 15 rankings: Oklahoma Nebraska Texas Tech Alabama Texas UCLA Tennessee Arkansas Florida Florida State Duke Oklahoma State Georgia Oregon Texas A&M

8:15 pm ET Share this update USA Softball Top 15 rankings John Leuzzi Here’s a look at this week’s USA Softball top 15 rankings: Oklahoma Nebraska Alabama Texas Tech Texas UCLA Arkansas Florida Tennessee Florida State Duke Texas A&M Oklahoma State Georgia Oregon

8:00 pm ET Share this update What TV channel is Oklahoma vs Texas A&M softball on tonight? John Leuzzi The SEC Network will broadcast Thursday’s SEC softball clash between Oklahoma and Texas A&M. Beth Mowins and Michelle Smith will have the call of the game. Streaming options include the ESPN app (with a TV login) and Fubo, which carries the ESPN family of networks and offers a free trial to new subscribers.

8:00 pm ET Share this update Oklahoma softball vs Texas A&M time today John Leuzzi Date: Thursday, April 30

Thursday, April 30 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Davis Diamond (College Station, Texas) Oklahoma and Texas A&M are set for a 9 p.m. ET first pitch at Davis Stadium on Thursday, April 30 in College Station, Texas.