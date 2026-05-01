Oklahoma vs Texas A&M softball live updates: Kendall Wells chases HR record

By / May 1, 2026

11:14 pm ET

Oklahoma-Texas A&M goes into weather delay

Kevin Skiver

After a protracted start, we have a weather delay in College Station. Lightning was seen, and the tarp is being rolled out, which means at least half an hour wait. Texas A&M has a runner on first and one out in a 5-3 game in the bottom of the sixth inning.

11:08 pm ET

Texas A&M gets through another inning, Kendall Wells to lead off seventh

Kevin Skiver

Texas A&M will go to the bottom of the sixth down 5-3, with Wells next in the order for the top of the seventh. The Aggies have six outs to close ground on the Sooners.

11:00 pm ET

Texas A&M strands runner, OU heads to sixth inning with two-run lead

John Leuzzi

Audrey Lowry gets herself out of the jam in the fifth inning by getting KK Dement swinging for the third out of the inning. Lowry shows some emotion as she walks off the field following her seventh strikeout of the night, as Texas A&M leaves a runner at third.

Oklahoma leads 5-3 going into the sixth inning.

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