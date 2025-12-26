One Jadeveon Clowney quote reminds Cowboys why they desperately need him back

While the Dallas Cowboys have another top-five scoring offense, not much has gone right on the other side of the ball. It’s looking increasingly likely that Matt Eberflus will be let go after his first year as defensive coordinator, but it hasn’t been a totally lost year.

Jadeveon Clowney has turned into a quality signing for the Cowboys. He’s been the team’s most consistent edge rusher, and the defense felt his absence in the Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions, as it allowed Detroit to score on 8 of 12 possessions.

With the Cowboys officially eliminated from playoff contention, Clowney was asked how he stays motivated despite the team having nothing left to play for. His response underscored exactly why the front office should feel pressure to bring him back this offseason (h/t to Jon Machota of The Athletic).

“What you mean motivated? They’re paying me,” Clowney said. “That’s enough motivation for me. I like money. Not just that. I represent more than just the team. I’m playing for more than myself, my family supporting me. I’m playing for everybody that’s been with me from the beginning. And I ain’t never quit nothing. Ain’t gonna be hard for me to get up and play in no game. Do my job.”

Jadeveon Clowney is exactly the player the Cowboys need to keep around

Clowney’s performance on the field is one thing, but what he brings off the field in intangibles and leadership is exactly what this team will need in 2026 after missing the playoffs. He’s the full package, even if he isn’t the Pro Bowl pass rusher he was early in his career.

Even at 32 years old, Clowney has been the Cowboys’ best pass rusher this season. Second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku has flashed as a two-way player, but he’s still learning how to finish and win more consistently rushing the passer.

Pro Football Focus grades aren’t the be-all, end-all evaluation of a player, but Clowney has graded extremely well across the board. His 77.5 pass-rush grade ranks 12th amongst EDGEs, and he’s 34th with a 67.1 run-defense grade. He’s second on the team with 4.5 sacks and trails only Quinnen Williams with an 18.1 percent pass-rush win rate.

That’s wildly impressive production from a player the Cowboys signed for $3.5 million in the middle of September.

Not only does Clowney check every box, but Ezeiruaku and James Houston are the only EDGEs under contract for next season following the tragic passing of Marshawn Kneeland. Clowney, Sam Williams, Dante Fowler, and Payton Turner are all on expiring deals.

Re-signing Clowney won’t fix the position by itself, but it should be the easiest move Jerry Jones makes as he looks to reshape the group for 2026.