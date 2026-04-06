Static Media

The advent of streaming platforms has caused a major shake-up in the film and television industry for years. Following the lead of Netflix, the number of streaming services has grown considerably over the past several years, with many offering their own blend of original and licensed programming. Given the global reach of these streamers, these exclusive shows boast millions of viewers worldwide, fueling the platforms’ success. More and more all-star creative talent bring these projects to life, while streaming shows have dominated award season achievements regularly.

We’ve assembled the greatest original streaming shows produced for these platforms in the United States, drawing from libraries on everything from Netflix and Prime Video to Disney+ and Apple TV. To clarify, we’re focusing on television programming and projects that were produced specifically for streaming services, rather merely being available as licensed content.

Defining what this new age of television is all about, these are the 20 best streaming TV shows of all time, ranked.