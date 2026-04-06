What restaurants are open Easter 2026? Details on Chipotle, IHOP, more

April 3, 2026Updated April 5, 2026, 12:12 p.m. ET

Easter, an important day for members of the Christian faith, falls on Sunday, April 5.

The date of the holiday, which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ after a 40-day period known as Lent, changes from year to year because it is one of several “movable feasts” in the liturgical year, according to the History Channel. Some restaurants and fast-food joints will be closed in observance of the holiday.

It is always a good idea to check online for your nearest location’s hours, as hours can vary by location. Here’s what you need to know about which restaurants will be open and closed on Easter in 2026.

McDonald’s

Hours vary by location, but most McDonald’s locations in the United States are open on holidays, the company told USA TODAY.

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Starbucks

Starbucks store hours vary by location. You can find hours for a specific store using the Starbucks app.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ store hours vary by location, so customers can check their local shop using the Dunkin’ app or their online store locator.

Chick-fil-A

Easter is celebrated on a Sunday, meaning Chick-fil-A will be closed.

Chipotle

Chipotle restaurants will be closed on Easter, a company spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY.

Wendy’s

Most Wendy’s locations will be open on Easter, but hours vary by location. It’s best to check with your local restaurant for their specific holiday hours.

Burger King

Burger King hours vary by location, so customers are encouraged to confirm through the Burger King app.

Cracker Barrel

Yes, Cracker Barrel restaurants will be open regular hours on Easter, a company spokesperson told USA TODAY.

Raising Cane’s

No, Raising Cane’s locations will be closed on Sunday, April 5, a company spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s locations will be open on Easter Sunday, a company spokesperson told USA TODAY.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack holiday hours vary by location, according to the company’s website, and some locations may close early on Easter.

Taco Bell

Hours of operation may vary by location, so Taco Bell customers are encouraged to check with their local restaurant regarding their holiday hours.

Subway

Subway restaurants are independently owned and operated, so customers should check with their local restaurant regarding specific holiday hours.

Firehouse Subs

Guests are encouraged to call their local Firehouse Subs restaurant before visiting on Easter. Most locations are expected to remain open on Easter.

IHOP

IHOP restaurants will be open on April 5. Hours vary by location, so check with your local restaurant for their specific hours.

Waffle House

Yes, Waffle House locations will be open on Easter.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme shops will be open their regular hours on Sunday, April 5, a company spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY.

Whataburger

Yes, Whataburger restaurants will be open regular hours on Easter Sunday.

First Watch

Yes, First Watch restaurants will be open their regular hours on Easter, a company spokesperson told USA TODAY.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.