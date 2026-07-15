Prince Harry reveals his full-time job during candid podcast interview

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Prince Harry says his full-time job these days is raising his two young children.

On July 13, the “Joe Marler Will See You Now” podcast released a new episode featuring the Duke of Sussex. Hosted by former England rugby player and “Celebrity Traitors” alum Joe Marler, the interview was apparently filmed during Harry’s recent trip to the U.K.

During the conversation, Marler asked Harry to introduce himself using his full name before revealing his occupation.

PRINCE HARRY’S INVICTUS GAMES SHOW THE ‘ASSET’ THE BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY LOST: EXPERTS

“Henry Albert Charles David, Duke of Sussex,” Harry replied.

“Full-time dad. British Army veteran. Prince of England. Duke. But for today, I don’t know. What do you want?” Harry said.

He ultimately settled on “Duke.”

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The revelation surprised Kinsey Schofield, host of YouTube’s “Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered.”

“Instead of giving his full name, he gave his title,” Schofield told Fox News Digital. “His full name is Henry Charles Albert David Mountbatten-Windsor. Unless he has legally changed his surname to Sussex — which I have seen no evidence that he has — ‘Duke of Sussex’ is a title, not his name. It was a subtle moment but one that reinforced how closely his identity remains tied to his royal status.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Harry’s team place him on a comedy podcast,” Schofield said. “I think this appearance worked better because Joe Marler and the other hosts share Harry’s British sense of humor.”

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital the interview reminded her of an anecdote previously shared by royal author Hugo Vickers.

“Reportedly, the late Queen Elizabeth privately stated that Harry went to California to be a childminder,” Chard said. “Her thoughts were correct. There is absolutely nothing wrong with being a ‘full-time dad.’ However, I’m sure he also wonders about his sense of purpose.”

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When Marler asked Harry if he’d call himself the “inventor” of the Invictus Games, Harry corrected him, saying “founder.”

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The Telegraph reported the interview was intended to promote the Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham in 2027.

During the podcast, Harry shared that his favorite “trashy” TV show was the reality series “Love Island.” He also said he was “aware” of the 2014 American show “I Want to Marry Harry,” in which single women competed to win a date with his lookalike. Harry joked that he was unavailable to participate at the time.

When the prince was asked about his grooming routine, Harry said it was “s—, shower, shave.” He said his hair routine consisted of trimming his beard “every sort of five to six days just to keep it a little bit tidy.”

“Nothing, nothing really happening on top,” Harry said, gesturing to his hairline. “I get a haircut; otherwise I try not to look at what’s happening.

“People think I’m ginger, but I’m more sort of like, um, sunset … auburn.”

The conversation turned more serious when Harry was asked about recovering from trauma. He said going to the gym was “the one.”

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“I mean, any form of exercise is great, especially when you’re depressed, when you’re dealing with stuff and stressed,” he said. “Like, you’ve got to move that s— around the body.”

The show, co-hosted by Jake Bhardwaj, also featured Harry’s close friend, former Royal Marines commando and Invictus Games gold medalist JJ Chalmers.

“So glad you’re here,” Harry said. “It’s been weird.”

The interview was apparently recorded during Harry’s recent visit to the U.K., where he attended several charity engagements.

On July 6, Harry arrived in the U.K. for several charity events overshadowed by speculation about whether he would meet with his father.

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On July 10, Harry, Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet met with King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House, the monarch’s country estate, Buckingham Palace confirmed. Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace and Archewell, the organization that oversees the offices of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for comment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020, citing what they described as the unbearable intrusions of the British press and a lack of support from the palace. They are raising their children in California.