Prince Harry reveals his full-time job during candid podcast interview

By / July 15, 2026

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Prince Harry says his full-time job these days is raising his two young children.

On July 13, the “Joe Marler Will See You Now” podcast released a new episode featuring the Duke of Sussex. Hosted by former England rugby player and “Celebrity Traitors” alum Joe Marler, the interview was apparently filmed during Harry’s recent trip to the U.K.

During the conversation, Marler asked Harry to introduce himself using his full name before revealing his occupation.

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Prince Harry’s appearance on the “Joe Marler Will See You Now” podcast aired July 13, 2026. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

“Henry Albert Charles David, Duke of Sussex,” Harry replied.

“Full-time dad. British Army veteran. Prince of England. Duke. But for today, I don’t know. What do you want?” Harry said.

He ultimately settled on “Duke.”

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The revelation surprised Kinsey Schofield, host of YouTube’s “Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered.”

“Instead of giving his full name, he gave his title,” Schofield told Fox News Digital. “His full name is Henry Charles Albert David Mountbatten-Windsor. Unless he has legally changed his surname to Sussex — which I have seen no evidence that he has — ‘Duke of Sussex’ is a title, not his name. It was a subtle moment but one that reinforced how closely his identity remains tied to his royal status.

Al Carns and Prince Harry play wheelchair rugby in a gymnasium.

Al Carns and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, play in a wheelchair rugby exhibition match during the Invictus “1 Year To Go” event at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England. Birmingham will host the Invictus Games in July 2027. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

“This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Harry’s team place him on a comedy podcast,” Schofield said. “I think this appearance worked better because Joe Marler and the other hosts share Harry’s British sense of humor.”

Prince Harry poses with Nikki Scott and River at a festival.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, poses with Scotty’s founder Nikki Scott and 3-year-old River during Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle in Birmingham, England, July 11, 2026. (Heathcliff O’Malley/Pool/Getty Images)

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital the interview reminded her of an anecdote previously shared by royal author Hugo Vickers.

“Reportedly, the late Queen Elizabeth privately stated that Harry went to California to be a childminder,” Chard said. “Her thoughts were correct. There is absolutely nothing wrong with being a ‘full-time dad.’ However, I’m sure he also wonders about his sense of purpose.”

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When Marler asked Harry if he’d call himself the “inventor” of the Invictus Games, Harry corrected him, saying “founder.”

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Prince Harry speaks at Scotty's Summer Festival near Birmingham.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks at Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle near Birmingham, England, July 11, 2026. (Heathcliff O’Malley/AFP via Getty Images)

The Telegraph reported the interview was intended to promote the Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham in 2027.

During the podcast, Harry shared that his favorite “trashy” TV show was the reality series “Love Island.” He also said he was “aware” of the 2014 American show “I Want to Marry Harry,” in which single women competed to win a date with his lookalike. Harry joked that he was unavailable to participate at the time.

Prince Harry meeting fans during an official walkabout in Rotorua, New Zealand

Dan Wakeford, founder of Celebrity Intelligence, previously told Fox News Digital that many people in the U.K. still have a soft spot for Prince Harry. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

When the prince was asked about his grooming routine, Harry said it was “s—, shower, shave.” He said his hair routine consisted of trimming his beard “every sort of five to six days just to keep it a little bit tidy.”

Prince Harry poses for a selfie with well-wishers at Maxstoke Castle.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, poses for a selfie with well-wishers as he attends Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle in Birmingham, England. (Heathcliff O’Malley-Pool/Getty Images)

“Nothing, nothing really happening on top,” Harry said, gesturing to his hairline. “I get a haircut; otherwise I try not to look at what’s happening.

“People think I’m ginger, but I’m more sort of like, um, sunset … auburn.”

The conversation turned more serious when Harry was asked about recovering from trauma. He said going to the gym was “the one.”

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Prince Harry smiling

Prince Harry took part in a session of pickleball, one of the two new sports for the Invictus Games, during the Invictus “1 Year To Go” event at the National Exhibition Centre July 10, 2026, in Birmingham, England. (Aaron Chown/Pool/Getty Images)

“I mean, any form of exercise is great, especially when you’re depressed, when you’re dealing with stuff and stressed,” he said. “Like, you’ve got to move that s— around the body.”

The show, co-hosted by Jake Bhardwaj, also featured Harry’s close friend, former Royal Marines commando and Invictus Games gold medalist JJ Chalmers.

“So glad you’re here,” Harry said. “It’s been weird.”

A close-up of Prince Harry outside in a dark blue shirt.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves after a visit to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in the city of Birmingham, England, July 9, 2026, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)

The interview was apparently recorded during Harry’s recent visit to the U.K., where he attended several charity engagements.

On July 6, Harry arrived in the U.K. for several charity events overshadowed by speculation about whether he would meet with his father.

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A close-up of a smiling Meghan Markle and a stern-looking Prince Harry against a forest backdrop.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, relocated to California in 2020. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

On July 10, Harry, Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet met with King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House, the monarch’s country estate, Buckingham Palace confirmed. Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace and Archewell, the organization that oversees the offices of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for comment.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle standing close to each other in an audience applauding and looking serious.

Since marrying in 2018 and making their royal exit in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been attempting to carve out their own independent roles outside the monarchy. (Joshua Sammer/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020, citing what they described as the unbearable intrusions of the British press and a lack of support from the palace. They are raising their children in California.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

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