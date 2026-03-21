Oreo drops ex-Canucks captain Quinn Hughes from ad campaign

We’ve been following the cookie crumbs on this one.

Last year, ex-Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes teamed up with five other hockey stars in Oreo’s “Stay Playful for All” campaign.

Hughes, alongside Zach Hyman, Willie Nylander, Nick Suzuki, Sarah Nurse, and Marie-Philip Poulin, teamed up for the campaign, which awarded $200,000 in new hockey equipment grants to youth hockey organizations across Canada.

Of course, a lot has changed for Hughes since he teamed up with Oreo back in January, 2025.

The Canucks’ playoff hopes evaporated. Key organizational figures, like J.T. Miller and ex-head coach Rick Tocchet, left the organization. Vancouver flopped out of the gates this year, leading to Hughes’ eventual trade to Minnesota.

However, even though Hughes is now in Minnesota, it still appeared as though he’d team up with Oreo for year two of the campaign.

Back in January, he was listed as one of the six returning members for “Stay Playful For All.”

Same endorsement figures. Same $200,000 in giveaways to hockey organizations throughout Canada.

Even back in January, he appeared in a video for Oreo with the title “Minnesota Wild defenceman” flanking his name.

Then, like a milk-soaked Oreo, he disappeared.

qhugh fired by oreo … they really edited him out of every single photo and video on the website damn — ☾ (@petterssonbear) March 13, 2026

Don’t know if he was “fired,” but Hughes is now gone from the website, as if he was never there to begin with. His section on the website, where each player has their own video and biography, was also removed.

So, what happened?

We reached out to Oreo for comment. At first, they tried to tell us that he was still part of the campaign.

When it was pointed out that, based on the promotional materials, that didn’t appear to be the case, they informed us they’d escalate this up the proverbial food chain. As of publication, we’ve yet to hear back.

Whether Hughes dons the jersey of a delicious cookie brand or not, life is seemingly pretty good for him, with or without Oreo.

He’s found a home in Minnesota, playing on one of the NHL’s best teams. Hughes has also ascended in American pop culture thanks to a terrific performance at the Olympics.

Of course, Hughes and the Americans came under some heat for their cackles at Donald Trump’s jokes, along with their trip to the White House and the State of the Union address.

Could that be behind Oreo’s removal of him from the campaign? Only the cookie brand can answer that one.

And, unlike Jack Hughes’ missing puck mystery being solved, Quinn Hughes’ vanishment from Oreo remains a riddle.