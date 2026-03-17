Our Top 5 Analyst Questions

Kohl’s ended Q4 with results that met Wall Street’s revenue expectations and delivered a significant non-GAAP profit upside, prompting a positive market reaction. Management attributed the quarter’s margin improvement and profitability to disciplined inventory management, lower store expenses, and a focus on core basics and essentials. CEO Michael Bender highlighted that weather disruptions and underperformance in fall seasonal assortments contributed to sales softness, while strong execution in proprietary brands—particularly in juniors, petites, and accessories—helped offset declines. Bender emphasized, “We are ending 2025 in a stronger position than we started, though important work remains ahead of us.”

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Revenue: $5.17 billion vs analyst estimates of $5.18 billion (4.2% year-on-year decline, in line)

Adjusted EPS: $1.07 vs analyst estimates of $0.84 (26.7% beat)

Adjusted EBITDA: $386 million vs analyst estimates of $370.4 million (7.5% margin, 4.2% beat)

Adjusted EPS guidance for the upcoming financial year 2026 is $1.30 at the midpoint, missing analyst estimates by 3.7%

Operating Margin: 4.1%, up from 2.3% in the same quarter last year

Locations: 1,153 at quarter end, down from 1,175 in the same quarter last year

Same-Store Sales fell 2.8% year on year (-6.1% in the same quarter last year)

Market Capitalization: $1.46 billion

While we enjoy listening to the management’s commentary, our favorite part of earnings calls are the analyst questions. Those are unscripted and can often highlight topics that management teams would rather avoid or topics where the answer is complicated. Here is what has caught our attention.