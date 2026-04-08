Ozzie Albies hits 3rd homer of season as Braves edge Angels

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Ozzie Albies launched his 3rd home run of the season to power the Atlanta Braves past the Los Angeles Angels on April 7. The 7-2 victory at Angel Stadium showcased the Braves’ offensive firepower in a drama-filled contest. A benches-clearing altercation added extra intrigue to the West Coast matchup.

🔥 Quick Facts Final Score : Braves 7, Angels 2

: Braves 7, Angels 2 Albies’ Milestone : 3rd home run of season, 8th inning solo blast to right field

: 3rd home run of season, 8th inning solo blast to right field Key Moment : Benches cleared following Jorge Soler’s aggressive slide into Reynaldo López

: Benches cleared following Jorge Soler’s aggressive slide into Reynaldo López Braves Record: Improved to 7-5 with West Coast dominance

Albies Delivers in the 8th to Seal the Win

Ozzie Albies proved why the Braves rely on his clutch hitting by connecting in the 8th inning. His solo home run came to right center field after Braves starter Reynaldo López had held the Angels scoreless through most of the game. The blast extended Atlanta’s lead to a commanding margin. Albies finished with 1 run scored and 4 RBIs in the contest. The second baseman’s consistency early in the season has been a bright spot for the division contenders.

Matt Olson contributed significantly as well, scoring 2 runs and driving in key runs during the 4th inning surge. Austin Riley added another run with 1 RBI. The Braves offense erupted in the middle innings after the Angels took a brief 2-0 lead in the opening frame courtesy of Jorge Soler’s two-run blast.

Reynaldo López Stars on the Mound Early

Reynaldo López dominated for the Braves, tossing 4.2 innings while surrendering just 3 hits and 0 earned runs. The starting pitcher struck out 7 batters and showed remarkable control. López inherited early trouble with Jorge Soler hitting a two-run shot in the first, but responded with near-perfect baseball thereafter. Tyler Kinley earned the win in relief, while Raisel Iglesias closed out the 9th with authority, recording the save.

The Angels managed just 6 hits total throughout the game, unable to mount any serious offensive threats after their opening inning outburst. Yusei Kikuchi took the loss for Los Angeles, allowing 4 runs across 5 innings of work. The Angels missed opportunities to capitalize on early momentum.

Game Summary with Key Statistics

Statistic Braves Angels Final Score 7 2 Hits 12 6 Home Runs 1 1 Key HR Albies (8th) Soler (1st) Winning Pitcher T. Kinley (1-0) Y. Kikuchi (0-2)

“West coast win!” the Atlanta Braves posted on their official social media following the decisive victory at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

The Braves celebrated their dominant performance after a hard-fought road matchup.

Soler’s Early Homer Sets Tone, Then Sparks Confrontation

Jorge Soler struck immediately in the first inning with a two-run home run giving the Angels an early 2-0 advantage. However, the Braves answered back decisively in the 4th inning, scoring 3 crucial runs to seize control. Riley singled, White drove in a run, and Jonah Heim contributed with an important knock. The momentum shift proved decisive as the Angels could not respond.

The game took a contentious turn in the 5th inning when Reynaldo López’s pitch came inside on Soler. The Angels slugger charged the mound, and both players exchanged words before both were ejected from the game. The benches-clearing incident added drama but ultimately did not derail the Braves momentum. Atlanta continued to build on their lead through the remainder of the contest.

What This Victory Means for the Braves Going Forward

This 7-2 triumph keeps the Braves competitive early in the season at 7-5. Ozzie Albies’s continued excellence at the plate provides hope for sustained offensive production. The Braves pitching has shown resilience, with López and Iglesias combining for a strong performance. The team will look to build momentum as the West Coast road trip continues over the coming days. How will Atlanta sustain this energy against tougher AL West competition moving ahead?

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