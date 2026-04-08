The three all-time greatest goaltenders in Golden Knights history

You know what I love? I love listening to people giving emotional diatribes about their various opinions, whether it’s about Adin Hill being effective or who the next head coach should be. It makes being a sports fan much more entertaining, especially when you hear the most outlandish opinions.

That’s been the case with the Vegas Golden Knights this season. The team has seen a wave of ups and (mostly) downs, yet they’re one step closer to clinching a playoff spot. What’s more is that they have a favorable schedule ahead of them, consisting of games against the Vancouver Canucks and the Seattle Kraken.

So, why not have another big debate in arguably the most controversial position in Golden Knights’ history? The team has seen plenty of notorious names come through the ranks, leaving fans with plenty to say about the topic.

After all, controversy creates cash these days. People love to be outraged and overly emotional about certain topics, so let’s give those outraged people what they want here. It consists of the three best goaltenders in Vegas Golden Knights history, with one obvious name at the top. But the others? Well, that’s certainly open for a hearty debate.

3.) Adin Hill

Here’s the case for keeping Adin Hill in the Top Three. One, he’s been a terrific postseason goaltender, with a career GAA of 2.41 and a save percentage of .917. That includes the 2023 Stanley Cup run, where he posted a GAA of 2.17 and a save percentage of .932.

Also, his Golden Knights stats haven’t been too bad. He has a career GAA of 2.64 and a career save percentage of .903 with the Golden Knights, adding seven shutouts in the process. Those might not sweep the people off their feet. However, he’s been serviceable when called upon, making him Mr. Reliable.

2.) Logan Thompson

Believe it or not, Logan Thompson has done extremely well with the Vegas Golden Knights. He had a career GAA of 2.67 and a save percentage of .912, capping off an incredible Vegas residency.

There’s significant debate about whether the Golden Knights would’ve been better off without Hill instead of Thompson. Here’s the funny thing: the undrafted netminder actually has a GAA of 2.50 and a save percentage of .910 with the Washington Capitals. As long as he succeeds, the debate will tilt heavily in his favor.

1.) Marc-Andre Fleury

Well, this is an obvious one. He’s the only Vezina Trophy winner in Golden Knights history (2020-21) and also won the William Jennings trophy in that same season. He also has a career GAA of 2.41 and a career save percentage of .917 in his four seasons with Vegas (his career-best marks).

It’s been extremely tough to replace the goaltender’s presence in net. Of course, he had giant skates to fill during his Vegas residency, bringing the team to a Stanley Cup Final. Will there be a goaltender that can even come close to his production with the Golden Knights?