Pacers at Celtics preview: Boston hosts Indiana to open home-and-home

It’s a brief stop at home for Boston, which then heads out for a five-game road trip (starting in Indiana) after Christmas.

The Pacers, like the Celtics, are shorthanded after losing their star to an Achilles tear during last season’s playoffs. Indiana has struggled much more to cope without Tyrese Haliburton than Boston has without Jayson Tatum, as last year’s Eastern Conference champions are 6-22 ahead of their first meeting with the Celtics this season.

Jordan Walsh is also questionable with an illness.

Tip-off at TD Garden and on NBC Sports Boston is set for 7:30 p.m. Here’s a preview.

When: Monday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -11.5. O/U: 225.5.

PACERS

Season record: 6-22. vs. spread: 14-14. Over/under: 11-17

Last 10 games: 4-6. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 4-6

CELTICS

Season record: 17-11. vs. spread: 16-12. Over/under: 13-15

Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 8-2. Over/under: 6-4

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Indiana 110.2, Boston 116.5

Points allowed per game: Indiana 118.5, Boston 110.5

Field goal percentage: Indiana .431, Boston .472

Opponent field goal percentage: Indiana .477, Boston .447

3-point percentage: Indiana .323, Boston .364

Opponent 3-point percentage: Indiana .337, Boston .371

Stat of the day: Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, a former Celtics player, is seeking his 1,000th coaching win on Monday.

Notes: Indiana enters Monday’s game averaging 110.2 points per game. Brooklyn is the only NBA team scoring at a lower rate (109.6). Boston, meanwhile, is holding teams to an average of 110.5 points per game (second best in the league) and 44.7 percent shooting from the field, which is third best. The Pacers rank last among NBA teams in field-goal percentage (43.1) and 3-point percentage (32.3). … Payton Pritchard led Boston with 33 points in Saturday’s 112-96 victory at Toronto. He scored 19 in the third quarter. “Just trying to turn up the pace,” Pritchard said. “Get out in transition. Make things happen early. I feel like our team is at its best when we’re really running even after makes. That was kind of the mindset. Just trying to play with like this relentless feel. I feel like I haven’t had that defensively, offensively, playing like my hair is on fire. Up and down.” … The performance turned in by rookie Hugo Gonzalez against the Raptors was another bright spot for Boston. Gonzalez received extra playing time with Walsh on the bench and had 10 points and a season-high 10 rebounds. “[He’s] finding the balance of knowing how to be super aggressive vs. defending without fouling so we can keep you on the floor,” coach Joe Mazzulla said. “You don’t want to take that away because of his instincts and ability to make plays on both ends. He has a great knack for the ball defensively, and he’s learning how to play against different matchups and coverages on the offensive end. The second half, he was great. The last few games he’s been great for us. He’s going to continue to get better and better.”

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.