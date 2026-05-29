Palmeiras vs Junior Prediction, Betting Tips, Lineups & Odds

Copa Libertadores Betting Preview: Palmeiras vs Junior

Brazilian Série A leaders Palmeiras host Colombian Categoría Primera A team Junior at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, with kick-off set for 18:00 on Thursday 28 May.

Junior Can Swerve a Big Defeat

Junior +1.5 look like a worthwhile selection on the basis that you can get Asian Handicap odds of -103 against Palmeiras. It allows for a payout if Los Tiburones win, draw or lose by a single goal which seems like value.

Previous H2H Ended in a 1-1 Draw

Palmeiras won their last game 3-0. This was a Série A road victory against Flamengo. Abel Ferreira’s side enjoyed 52% possession and six shots on target, while Jose Lopez, Allan and Paulinho each scored one goal.

Junior won their previous game which was at home in the Primera A. It was a penalty shootout triumph (0-0 after 90 mins) against Santa Fe.

In the last round of the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras were beaten 1-0 at home to Paraguayan Primera División side Cerro Porteño, with Junior landing a 3-2 home win over Peruvian Liga 1 outfit Sporting Cristal.

Head-to-Head Statistics

Palmeiras are unbeaten in the past three games against Junior, with the last clash ending in a 1-1 draw. The previous 3 H2H games have featured two Palmeiras victories and one draw.

Confirmed Lineups

Palmeiras confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1): Carlos Miguel (GK), Agustin Giay, Gustavo Gomez, Murilo Cerqueira, Arthur Gabriel, Emiliano Martinez, Marlon Freitas, Allan, Andreas Pereira, Jhon Arias, Jose Lopez.

Junior confirmed lineup (5-3-2): Mauro Silveira (GK), Lucas Monzon, Jean Pestana, Jermein Pena, Jhomier Guerrero, Edwin Herrera, Jesus Rivas, Fabian Angel, Yimmi Chara, Luis Muriel, Guillermo Paiva.

Palmeiras vs Junior Prediction & Betting Tips

Gear up for Palmeiras vs Junior with our comprehensive betting guide, featuring an expert match prediction, scoreline advice, top player props and a hand-picked bet builder.

Match Prediction

Junior +1.5 on the Asian Handicap are a great betting option at -103 on the basis that they can perform well as underdogs for this Copa Libertadores encounter. We’re expecting the game to be close.

We always have a keen eye on team news, while our football experts have their finger on the pulse by knowing the latest form. You will also find a compendium of stats which provide some valuable pointers ahead of the Copa Libertadores action.

Key Palmeiras vs Junior Copa Libertadores & league stats:

The +1.5 line has been covered by Junior in 7 consecutive games.

The +1.5 line has been covered by Junior in 9 of their last 10 games.

The +1.5 line has been covered by Junior in 18 of their last 20 games on the road.

The -1.5 line hasn’t been covered by Palmeiras in 9 consecutive games at home.

The -1.5 line hasn’t been covered by Palmeiras in 17 of their last 20 games.

Junior +1.5 Probability

The top betting apps make it a 50.8% chance that our pick is settled as a winner. In our opinion, there’s actually a probability of success closer to 60%. It’s the reason why we are recommending this bet.

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Our Match Prediction Junior Asian Hcp +1.5 @ -103 Watch Live

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Published 00:27, 27 May 2026