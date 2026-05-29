Palmeiras vs Junior Prediction, Betting Tips, Lineups & Odds

By / May 29, 2026

Copa Libertadores Betting Preview: Palmeiras vs Junior

Brazilian Série A leaders Palmeiras host Colombian Categoría Primera A team Junior at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, with kick-off set for 18:00 on Thursday 28 May.

Junior Can Swerve a Big Defeat

Junior +1.5 look like a worthwhile selection on the basis that you can get Asian Handicap odds of -103 against Palmeiras. It allows for a payout if Los Tiburones win, draw or lose by a single goal which seems like value.

Previous H2H Ended in a 1-1 Draw

Palmeiras won their last game 3-0. This was a Série A road victory against Flamengo. Abel Ferreira’s side enjoyed 52% possession and six shots on target, while Jose Lopez, Allan and Paulinho each scored one goal.

Junior won their previous game which was at home in the Primera A. It was a penalty shootout triumph (0-0 after 90 mins) against Santa Fe.

In the last round of the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras were beaten 1-0 at home to Paraguayan Primera División side Cerro Porteño, with Junior landing a 3-2 home win over Peruvian Liga 1 outfit Sporting Cristal.

Head-to-Head Statistics

Palmeiras are unbeaten in the past three games against Junior, with the last clash ending in a 1-1 draw. The previous 3 H2H games have featured two Palmeiras victories and one draw.

Confirmed Lineups

Palmeiras confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1): Carlos Miguel (GK), Agustin Giay, Gustavo Gomez, Murilo Cerqueira, Arthur Gabriel, Emiliano Martinez, Marlon Freitas, Allan, Andreas Pereira, Jhon Arias, Jose Lopez.

Junior confirmed lineup (5-3-2): Mauro Silveira (GK), Lucas Monzon, Jean Pestana, Jermein Pena, Jhomier Guerrero, Edwin Herrera, Jesus Rivas, Fabian Angel, Yimmi Chara, Luis Muriel, Guillermo Paiva.

Palmeiras vs Junior Prediction & Betting Tips

Gear up for Palmeiras vs Junior with our comprehensive betting guide, featuring an expert match prediction, scoreline advice, top player props and a hand-picked bet builder.

Match Prediction

Junior +1.5 on the Asian Handicap are a great betting option at -103 on the basis that they can perform well as underdogs for this Copa Libertadores encounter. We’re expecting the game to be close.

We always have a keen eye on team news, while our football experts have their finger on the pulse by knowing the latest form. You will also find a compendium of stats which provide some valuable pointers ahead of the Copa Libertadores action.

Key Palmeiras vs Junior Copa Libertadores & league stats:

  • The +1.5 line has been covered by Junior in 7 consecutive games.
  • The +1.5 line has been covered by Junior in 9 of their last 10 games.
  • The +1.5 line has been covered by Junior in 18 of their last 20 games on the road.
  • The -1.5 line hasn’t been covered by Palmeiras in 9 consecutive games at home.
  • The -1.5 line hasn’t been covered by Palmeiras in 17 of their last 20 games.

Junior +1.5 Probability

The top betting apps make it a 50.8% chance that our pick is settled as a winner. In our opinion, there’s actually a probability of success closer to 60%. It’s the reason why we are recommending this bet.

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Our Match Prediction

Junior Asian Hcp +1.5 @ -103

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Disclosure: This preview contains affiliate links; we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. T&Cs apply. We only recommend licensed and regulated operators. See our Editorial Policy. Pick odds and lines reflect the price available at the time of publication (May 27, 00:27). Live market odds are updated regularly and may differ. 18+ (or legal age) | Gamble Responsibly.

Published 00:27, 27 May 2026

Player Prop Picks

José Manuel López (Palmeiras) is available to be among the goals at +105. We believe this is the best of the player props, with healthy odds available when it comes to betting him to score at any time.

Latest José Manuel López Player Prop Odds

Goalscorer


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Shots


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Pick odds and lines correct at publication. Live market odds are updated regularly and may differ. T&Cs apply. 18+ (or legal age) | Gamble Responsibly.

Palmeiras vs Junior Odds

The odds and lines below are updated regularly and may differ from the prices shown in our picks, which are captured at the time of publication.

Palmeiras Big Favourites With the Bookies

The bookmakers take few chances with their latest odds of -476 for Palmeiras winning which suggests that they have a 83% chance in this Copa Libertadores encounter. If you’re interested in wagering Junior, you can get +1300 for the underdog.

For those wanting an alternative, Palmeiras are -161 on the Half-Time Result market. This means they need to lead at the break, with Junior being priced up at +800 and the draw is +170.

Over 2.5 Goals is the shortest odds and that means three goals or more are anticipated. Both Teams to Score betting is highly popular and the No pick on the BTTS market is chalked up at -167.

The leading football betting sites have excellent coverage when it comes to all Copa Libertadores games. That means hundreds of markets from which to choose and something to suit everyone.

Full-Time Result


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Half-Time Result


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Draw No Bet


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Asian Handicap


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Total Goals


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Both Teams to Score


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José Manuel López Shortest Odds for First Goalscorer

Those interested in José Manuel López to find the net anytime can get -105, with the favourite on offer to score the first goal at odds of +290.

Player Goals

José Manuel López (Palmeiras)


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Vitor Hugo Roque Ferreira (Palmeiras)


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Jhon Arias (Palmeiras)


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Ramón Sosa (Palmeiras)


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Player Shots

Vitor Hugo Roque Ferreira (Palmeiras)


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José Manuel López (Palmeiras)


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Jhon Arias (Palmeiras)


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Ramón Sosa (Palmeiras)


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Live market odds and lines updated regularly. All odds subject to change. T&Cs apply. 18+ (or legal age) | Gamble Responsibly.

Team Stats

Latest Copa Libertadores and domestic league stats. Full Time Result, Goals, Corners and Possession.

Palmeiras logo
Palmeiras Stats

Junior logo

Junior Stats
  • 5 wins, 1 defeat and 4 draws in the previous 10 matches
  • 7 wins, 1 defeat and 2 draws in the previous 10 home matches

  • 5 wins, 2 defeats and 3 draws in the previous 10 matches
  • 4 wins, 4 defeats and 2 draws in the previous 10 away matches

Palmeiras vs Junior Lineups & Team News

Avoid surprises — review the Palmeiras vs Junior team news before you bet. Get the predicted and confirmed Copa Libertadores lineups plus the latest injury updates from us.

Palmeiras Confirmed Lineup 4-2-3-1

Junior Confirmed Lineup 5-3-2

Palmeiras Confirmed Lineup 4-2-3-1


1
Carlos Miguel


4
Agustin Giay


15
Gustavo Gomez


26
Murilo Cerqueira


56
Arthur Gabriel


32
Emiliano Martinez


17
Marlon Freitas


40
Allan


8
Andreas Pereira


11
Jhon Arias


42
Jose Lopez


1
Mauro Silveira


33
Lucas Monzon


24
Jean Pestana


98
Jermein Pena


34
Jhomier Guerrero


3
Edwin Herrera


22
Jesus Rivas


80
Fabian Angel


8
Yimmi Chara


10
Luis Muriel


9
Guillermo Paiva

Junior Confirmed Lineup 5-3-2

Palmeiras Substitutes

  • 6Jefte
  • 7Felipe Anderson
  • 10Paulinho
  • 12Khellven
  • 14Marcelo Lomba
  • 18Mauricio
  • 19Ramon Sosa
  • 30Lucas Evangelista
  • 31Luighi
  • 45Erick Bele
  • 48Larson Santos
  • 50Luis Felipe

Junior Substitutes

  • 5Daniel Rivera
  • 7Harold Rivera
  • 14Juan David Rios
  • 18Kevin Perez
  • 20Jannenson Sarmiento
  • 21Joel Canchimbo
  • 26Yeison Suarez
  • 29Teofilo Gutierrez
  • 30Jefersson Martinez
  • 70Carlos Bacca
  • 77Cristian Barrios
  • 88Bryan Castrillon

Previous Palmeiras Lineups

23 May
Série A

Flamengo
0-3
Palmeiras

20 May
Copa Libertadores

Palmeiras
0-1
Cerro Porteño

16 May
Série A

Palmeiras
1-1
Cruzeiro

13 May
Copa do Brasil

EC Jacuipense
1-4
Palmeiras

10 May
Série A

Remo
1-1
Palmeiras

05 May
Copa Libertadores

Sporting Cristal
0-2
Palmeiras

Previous Junior Lineups

23 May
Categoria Primera A

Junior
5-4
Santa Fe

20 May
Copa Libertadores

Junior
3-2
Sporting Cristal

16 May
Categoria Primera A

Santa Fe
1-1
Junior

13 May
Categoria Primera A

Junior
2-2
Once Caldas

10 May
Categoria Primera A

Once Caldas
0-1
Junior

07 May
Copa Libertadores

Junior
0-1
Cerro Porteño

Colombia FlagCategoria Primera A Table

1 Atlético Nacional 19 13 1 5 35:15 40
2 Junior 19 11 2 6 31:24 35
3 Deportivo Pasto 19 10 4 5 29:25 34
4 América de Cali 19 10 3 6 25:15 33
5 Once Caldas 19 8 9 2 31:22 33
6 Tolima 19 8 7 4 27:17 31
7 Santa Fe 19 7 8 4 29:22 29
8 Inter Bogotá 19 7 7 5 26:26 28
9 Deportivo Cali 19 7 6 6 20:16 27
10 Millonarios 19 7 5 7 31:23 26
11 DIM 19 7 5 7 26:24 26
12 Águilas Doradas 19 7 5 7 20:25 26
13 Bucaramanga 19 5 8 6 26:20 23
14 Llaneros 19 4 10 5 17:20 22
15 Fortaleza 19 5 7 7 22:27 22
16 Jaguares 19 5 3 11 20:33 18
17 Alianza 19 3 8 8 13:27 17
18 Boyacá Chicó 19 5 2 12 15:32 17
19 Cucuta 19 3 7 9 22:35 16
20 Dep. Pereira 19 1 7 11 15:32 10

1 Atlético Nacional 9 8 1 0 22:3 25
2 Tolima 10 7 2 1 19:7 23
3 Millonarios 10 6 3 1 19:7 21
4 América de Cali 9 6 3 0 15:3 21
5 Once Caldas 10 6 3 1 20:13 21
6 Deportivo Pasto 10 6 2 2 14:8 20
7 Deportivo Cali 10 5 4 1 12:6 19
8 Junior 10 6 1 3 17:14 19
9 Inter Bogotá 9 5 3 1 16:9 18
10 Fortaleza 10 5 3 2 14:10 18
11 Bucaramanga 9 4 4 1 19:6 16
12 Boyacá Chicó 9 5 1 3 13:5 16
13 Jaguares 10 5 1 4 14:12 16
14 Santa Fe 9 4 3 2 17:10 15
15 DIM 10 4 2 4 15:13 14
16 Águilas Doradas 10 4 2 4 12:14 14
17 Cucuta 9 3 3 3 12:13 12
18 Alianza 9 2 5 2 7:9 11
19 Llaneros 9 1 7 1 10:9 10
20 Dep. Pereira 9 1 4 4 9:13 7

Expert Analysis by Felipe Martinez

South American Football Analyst

About the Analyst

Our football previews are produced by a specialised team of analysts, former odds compilers and sports journalists. Picks are research-driven and reviewed for accuracy and editorial consistency under the oversight of our Football Editorial Betting Panel and Editor-in-Chief.

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Copa Libertadores Predictions Methodology

Our football analysis combines team news, injuries and predicted lineups with league and cup form, standings and fixture context. We use metrics such as xG, xGA, xA and PPDA alongside odds movement to assess chance quality, defensive strength and pressing intensity across global leagues.

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Transparency & Safety

This preview was last updated on May 28, 17:00 to reflect the latest team news, injury reports, predicted and confirmed lineups, advanced performance metrics and market movement. 

All analysis is produced by professional analysts and reviewed by our Football Editorial Betting Panel for accuracy and consistency.

Historical performance for our main match predictions is tracked and updated regularly for transparency.

Important: Betting should be treated as entertainment and involves risk. Past results are not indicative of future performance. Only wager what you can afford to lose.

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