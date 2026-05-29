Palmeiras vs Junior Prediction, Betting Tips, Lineups & Odds

Copa Libertadores Betting Preview: Palmeiras vs Junior
Brazilian Série A leaders Palmeiras host Colombian Categoría Primera A team Junior at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, with kick-off set for 18:00 on Thursday 28 May.
Junior Can Swerve a Big Defeat
Junior +1.5 look like a worthwhile selection on the basis that you can get Asian Handicap odds of -103 against Palmeiras. It allows for a payout if Los Tiburones win, draw or lose by a single goal which seems like value.
Previous H2H Ended in a 1-1 Draw
Palmeiras won their last game 3-0. This was a Série A road victory against Flamengo. Abel Ferreira’s side enjoyed 52% possession and six shots on target, while Jose Lopez, Allan and Paulinho each scored one goal.
Junior won their previous game which was at home in the Primera A. It was a penalty shootout triumph (0-0 after 90 mins) against Santa Fe.
In the last round of the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras were beaten 1-0 at home to Paraguayan Primera División side Cerro Porteño, with Junior landing a 3-2 home win over Peruvian Liga 1 outfit Sporting Cristal.
Head-to-Head Statistics
Palmeiras are unbeaten in the past three games against Junior, with the last clash ending in a 1-1 draw. The previous 3 H2H games have featured two Palmeiras victories and one draw.
Confirmed Lineups
Palmeiras confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1): Carlos Miguel (GK), Agustin Giay, Gustavo Gomez, Murilo Cerqueira, Arthur Gabriel, Emiliano Martinez, Marlon Freitas, Allan, Andreas Pereira, Jhon Arias, Jose Lopez.
Junior confirmed lineup (5-3-2): Mauro Silveira (GK), Lucas Monzon, Jean Pestana, Jermein Pena, Jhomier Guerrero, Edwin Herrera, Jesus Rivas, Fabian Angel, Yimmi Chara, Luis Muriel, Guillermo Paiva.
Palmeiras vs Junior Prediction & Betting Tips
Gear up for Palmeiras vs Junior with our comprehensive betting guide, featuring an expert match prediction, scoreline advice, top player props and a hand-picked bet builder.
Match Prediction
Junior +1.5 on the Asian Handicap are a great betting option at -103 on the basis that they can perform well as underdogs for this Copa Libertadores encounter. We’re expecting the game to be close.
We always have a keen eye on team news, while our football experts have their finger on the pulse by knowing the latest form. You will also find a compendium of stats which provide some valuable pointers ahead of the Copa Libertadores action.
Key Palmeiras vs Junior Copa Libertadores & league stats:
Junior +1.5 Probability
The top betting apps make it a 50.8% chance that our pick is settled as a winner. In our opinion, there’s actually a probability of success closer to 60%. It’s the reason why we are recommending this bet.
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Our Match Prediction
Junior Asian Hcp +1.5 @ -103
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Published 00:27, 27 May 2026
Player Prop Picks
José Manuel López (Palmeiras) is available to be among the goals at +105. We believe this is the best of the player props, with healthy odds available when it comes to betting him to score at any time.
Latest José Manuel López Player Prop Odds
Goalscorer
Shots
Pick odds and lines correct at publication. Live market odds are updated regularly and may differ. T&Cs apply. 18+ (or legal age) | Gamble Responsibly.
Palmeiras vs Junior Odds
The odds and lines below are updated regularly and may differ from the prices shown in our picks, which are captured at the time of publication.
Palmeiras Big Favourites With the Bookies
The bookmakers take few chances with their latest odds of -476 for Palmeiras winning which suggests that they have a 83% chance in this Copa Libertadores encounter. If you’re interested in wagering Junior, you can get +1300 for the underdog.
For those wanting an alternative, Palmeiras are -161 on the Half-Time Result market. This means they need to lead at the break, with Junior being priced up at +800 and the draw is +170.
Over 2.5 Goals is the shortest odds and that means three goals or more are anticipated. Both Teams to Score betting is highly popular and the No pick on the BTTS market is chalked up at -167.
The leading football betting sites have excellent coverage when it comes to all Copa Libertadores games. That means hundreds of markets from which to choose and something to suit everyone.
Full-Time Result
Half-Time Result
Double Chance
Draw No Bet
Asian Handicap
Total Goals
Both Teams to Score
José Manuel López Shortest Odds for First Goalscorer
Those interested in José Manuel López to find the net anytime can get -105, with the favourite on offer to score the first goal at odds of +290.
Player Goals
José Manuel López (Palmeiras)
Vitor Hugo Roque Ferreira (Palmeiras)
Jhon Arias (Palmeiras)
Ramón Sosa (Palmeiras)
Player Shots
Vitor Hugo Roque Ferreira (Palmeiras)
José Manuel López (Palmeiras)
Jhon Arias (Palmeiras)
Ramón Sosa (Palmeiras)
Live market odds and lines updated regularly. All odds subject to change. T&Cs apply. 18+ (or legal age) | Gamble Responsibly.
Team Stats
Latest Copa Libertadores and domestic league stats. Full Time Result, Goals, Corners and Possession.
Palmeiras Stats
Junior Stats
- 5 wins, 1 defeat and 4 draws in the previous 10 matches
- 7 wins, 1 defeat and 2 draws in the previous 10 home matches
- 5 wins, 2 defeats and 3 draws in the previous 10 matches
- 4 wins, 4 defeats and 2 draws in the previous 10 away matches
- An average of 1.30 goals scored and 0.60 conceded in the previous 10 matches
- An average of 1.70 goals scored and 0.80 conceded in the previous 10 home matches
- An average of 1.90 goals per game in the previous 10 matches
- An average of 2.50 goals per game in the previous 10 home matches
- BTTS Yes in 5 of the previous 10 matches
- BTTS Yes in 7 of the previous 10 home matches
- Over 2.5 Goals in 2 of the previous 10 matches
- Over 2.5 Goals in 5 of the previous 10 home matches
- An average of 1.90 goals scored and 1.60 conceded in the previous 10 matches
- An average of 1.00 goals scored and 0.90 conceded in the previous 10 away matches
- An average of 3.50 goals per game in the previous 10 matches
- An average of 1.90 goals per game in the previous 10 away matches
- BTTS Yes in 5 of the previous 10 matches
- BTTS Yes in 3 of the previous 10 away matches
- Over 2.5 Goals in 3 of the previous 10 matches
- Over 2.5 Goals in 2 of the previous 10 away matches
Palmeiras vs Junior Lineups & Team News
Avoid surprises — review the Palmeiras vs Junior team news before you bet. Get the predicted and confirmed Copa Libertadores lineups plus the latest injury updates from us.
Palmeiras Confirmed Lineup 4-2-3-1
Junior Confirmed Lineup 5-3-2
Palmeiras Confirmed Lineup 4-2-3-1
1
Carlos Miguel
4
Agustin Giay
15
Gustavo Gomez
26
Murilo Cerqueira
56
Arthur Gabriel
32
Emiliano Martinez
17
Marlon Freitas
40
Allan
8
Andreas Pereira
11
Jhon Arias
42
Jose Lopez
1
Mauro Silveira
33
Lucas Monzon
24
Jean Pestana
98
Jermein Pena
34
Jhomier Guerrero
3
Edwin Herrera
22
Jesus Rivas
80
Fabian Angel
8
Yimmi Chara
10
Luis Muriel
9
Guillermo Paiva
Junior Confirmed Lineup 5-3-2
Palmeiras Substitutes
- 6Jefte
- 7Felipe Anderson
- 10Paulinho
- 12Khellven
- 14Marcelo Lomba
- 18Mauricio
- 19Ramon Sosa
- 30Lucas Evangelista
- 31Luighi
- 45Erick Bele
- 48Larson Santos
- 50Luis Felipe
Junior Substitutes
- 5Daniel Rivera
- 7Harold Rivera
- 14Juan David Rios
- 18Kevin Perez
- 20Jannenson Sarmiento
- 21Joel Canchimbo
- 26Yeison Suarez
- 29Teofilo Gutierrez
- 30Jefersson Martinez
- 70Carlos Bacca
- 77Cristian Barrios
- 88Bryan Castrillon
Previous Palmeiras Lineups
23 May
Série A
Flamengo
0-3
Palmeiras
20 May
Copa Libertadores
Palmeiras
0-1
Cerro Porteño
16 May
Série A
Palmeiras
1-1
Cruzeiro
13 May
Copa do Brasil
EC Jacuipense
1-4
Palmeiras
10 May
Série A
Remo
1-1
Palmeiras
05 May
Copa Libertadores
Sporting Cristal
0-2
Palmeiras
Previous Junior Lineups
23 May
Categoria Primera A
Junior
5-4
Santa Fe
20 May
Copa Libertadores
Junior
3-2
Sporting Cristal
16 May
Categoria Primera A
Santa Fe
1-1
Junior
13 May
Categoria Primera A
Junior
2-2
Once Caldas
10 May
Categoria Primera A
Once Caldas
0-1
Junior
07 May
Copa Libertadores
Junior
0-1
Cerro Porteño
|1
|Atlético Nacional
|19
|13
|1
|5
|35:15
|40
|2
|Junior
|19
|11
|2
|6
|31:24
|35
|3
|Deportivo Pasto
|19
|10
|4
|5
|29:25
|34
|4
|América de Cali
|19
|10
|3
|6
|25:15
|33
|5
|Once Caldas
|19
|8
|9
|2
|31:22
|33
|6
|Tolima
|19
|8
|7
|4
|27:17
|31
|7
|Santa Fe
|19
|7
|8
|4
|29:22
|29
|8
|Inter Bogotá
|19
|7
|7
|5
|26:26
|28
|9
|Deportivo Cali
|19
|7
|6
|6
|20:16
|27
|10
|Millonarios
|19
|7
|5
|7
|31:23
|26
|11
|DIM
|19
|7
|5
|7
|26:24
|26
|12
|Águilas Doradas
|19
|7
|5
|7
|20:25
|26
|13
|Bucaramanga
|19
|5
|8
|6
|26:20
|23
|14
|Llaneros
|19
|4
|10
|5
|17:20
|22
|15
|Fortaleza
|19
|5
|7
|7
|22:27
|22
|16
|Jaguares
|19
|5
|3
|11
|20:33
|18
|17
|Alianza
|19
|3
|8
|8
|13:27
|17
|18
|Boyacá Chicó
|19
|5
|2
|12
|15:32
|17
|19
|Cucuta
|19
|3
|7
|9
|22:35
|16
|20
|Dep. Pereira
|19
|1
|7
|11
|15:32
|10
|1
|Atlético Nacional
|9
|8
|1
|0
|22:3
|25
|2
|Tolima
|10
|7
|2
|1
|19:7
|23
|3
|Millonarios
|10
|6
|3
|1
|19:7
|21
|4
|América de Cali
|9
|6
|3
|0
|15:3
|21
|5
|Once Caldas
|10
|6
|3
|1
|20:13
|21
|6
|Deportivo Pasto
|10
|6
|2
|2
|14:8
|20
|7
|Deportivo Cali
|10
|5
|4
|1
|12:6
|19
|8
|Junior
|10
|6
|1
|3
|17:14
|19
|9
|Inter Bogotá
|9
|5
|3
|1
|16:9
|18
|10
|Fortaleza
|10
|5
|3
|2
|14:10
|18
|11
|Bucaramanga
|9
|4
|4
|1
|19:6
|16
|12
|Boyacá Chicó
|9
|5
|1
|3
|13:5
|16
|13
|Jaguares
|10
|5
|1
|4
|14:12
|16
|14
|Santa Fe
|9
|4
|3
|2
|17:10
|15
|15
|DIM
|10
|4
|2
|4
|15:13
|14
|16
|Águilas Doradas
|10
|4
|2
|4
|12:14
|14
|17
|Cucuta
|9
|3
|3
|3
|12:13
|12
|18
|Alianza
|9
|2
|5
|2
|7:9
|11
|19
|Llaneros
|9
|1
|7
|1
|10:9
|10
|20
|Dep. Pereira
|9
|1
|4
|4
|9:13
|7
|1
|Junior
|9
|5
|1
|3
|14:10
|16
|2
|Atlético Nacional
|10
|5
|0
|5
|13:12
|15
|3
|Santa Fe
|10
|3
|5
|2
|12:12
|14
|4
|Deportivo Pasto
|9
|4
|2
|3
|15:17
|14
|5
|Once Caldas
|9
|2
|6
|1
|11:9
|12
|6
|DIM
|9
|3
|3
|3
|11:11
|12
|7
|América de Cali
|10
|4
|0
|6
|10:12
|12
|8
|Águilas Doradas
|9
|3
|3
|3
|8:11
|12
|9
|Llaneros
|10
|3
|3
|4
|7:11
|12
|10
|Inter Bogotá
|10
|2
|4
|4
|10:17
|10
|11
|Tolima
|9
|1
|5
|3
|8:10
|8
|12
|Deportivo Cali
|9
|2
|2
|5
|8:10
|8
|13
|Bucaramanga
|10
|1
|4
|5
|7:14
|7
|14
|Alianza
|10
|1
|3
|6
|6:18
|6
|15
|Millonarios
|9
|1
|2
|6
|12:16
|5
|16
|Fortaleza
|9
|0
|4
|5
|8:17
|4
|17
|Cucuta
|10
|0
|4
|6
|10:22
|4
|18
|Dep. Pereira
|10
|0
|3
|7
|6:19
|3
|19
|Jaguares
|9
|0
|2
|7
|6:21
|2
|20
|Boyacá Chicó
|10
|0
|1
|9
|2:27
|1
Expert Analysis by Felipe Martinez
South American Football Analyst
About the Analyst
Our football previews are produced by a specialised team of analysts, former odds compilers and sports journalists. Picks are research-driven and reviewed for accuracy and editorial consistency under the oversight of our Football Editorial Betting Panel and Editor-in-Chief.
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Copa Libertadores Predictions Methodology
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This preview was last updated on May 28, 17:00 to reflect the latest team news, injury reports, predicted and confirmed lineups, advanced performance metrics and market movement.
All analysis is produced by professional analysts and reviewed by our Football Editorial Betting Panel for accuracy and consistency.
Historical performance for our main match predictions is tracked and updated regularly for transparency.
Important: Betting should be treated as entertainment and involves risk. Past results are not indicative of future performance. Only wager what you can afford to lose.
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