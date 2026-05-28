ATP French Open Best Bets Including Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Arnaldi

The French Open second round on May 28 features several intriguing matchups between rising talents and experienced clay-court players. Adolfo Daniel Vallejo will look to continue his strong run against teenage wildcard Moise Kouame, while Francisco Cerundolo appears well-positioned to take control against Hugo Gaston. Meanwhile, Matteo Arnaldi could challenge Stefanos Tsitsipas in one of the most competitive clashes of the day as the Italian continues his impressive form on clay.

ATP French Open 1/32-Finals

Vallejo – Kouame: 28.05.2026 11:00 CEST

H2H: first meeting

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo has won four of his last five matches. This week in Paris, Norrie retired mid-match against Vallejo in the opening match. He served well, offering and saving only one breakpoint.

Moise Kouame has lost three of his last five matches. He is a 17-year-old who has been granted a wild card for this week’s tournament in Paris. In the opening round, the Frenchman upset Cilic in straight sets. He was great under pressure, saving seven out of seven breakpoints.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Vallejo is the favourite in this matchup, and we agree. He is in great form and has more experience than the Frenchman. We expect him to cover the games handicap.

That being said, Vallejo covering the games handicap is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Adolfo Daniel Vallejo -6.5 games handicap @1.91 @bet365

Cerundolo – Gaston: 28.05.2026 12:30 CEST

H2H: 1-1

Francisco Cerundolo has lost three of his last five matches. The Argentine defeated van de Zandschulp in the opening round in four sets after playing for almost four hours. Last season at the French Open, Cerundolo lost to Diallo in the opening match in straight sets.

Hugo Gaston has lost three of his last five matches. He has been granted a wild card for this week’s tournament in Paris. In the opening round, Gaston outlasted Monfils in five tight sets. Last season in Paris, Gaston lost to Blanchet in the opening round in five sets.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Cerundolo is the clear favourite in this matchup, and we agree. He is a better clay-court player than Gaston and had decent success on clay this season. We expect him to dominate.

That being said, Cerundolo covering the games handicap is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Francisco Cerundolo -7.5 games handicap @1.73 @bet365

Arnaldi – Tsitsipas: 28.05.2026 16:00 CEST

H2H: 0-1

Matteo Arnaldi has won four of his last five matches. This week in Paris, the Italian outlasted Griekspoor in the opening round in four sets, after playing for four hours. After losing the opening set 6-7, the Italian stepped up his level and turned the match around.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has lost three of his last five matches. This week in Paris, Muller retired mid-match against Tsitsipas in the opening match. Last season at the French Open, Gigante upset him in the second round.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Arnaldi is the slight underdog in this matchup, but we disagree. He played well in the opening match against Griekspoor and had a solid run in Rome. Tsitsipas is in bad form, and we expect the Italian to keep this match close.

That being said, Arnaldi covering the games handicap is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Matteo Arnaldi -3.5 games handicap @1.83 @bet365

Main Photo Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports