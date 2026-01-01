Costco Nearing All-Time High: Buy, Sell or Hold?

Quick Read

Costco (COST) at $1,028.24 is rated Hold; stock near 52-week high with premium valuation.

Costco’s membership flywheel is strongest support: 82.1 million members, 89.7% renewal rate, and 13.6% fee income growth.

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At $1,028.24, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is a hold. The warehouse club trades within striking distance of its $1,096.50 52-week high after a sharp year-to-date rally, and the question is whether the premium multiple has room to run.

Costco operates 942 warehouses globally under a paid-membership model that generated $1.35 billion in membership fee income last quarter. The model is the moat: 82.1 million paid members, a 89.7% worldwide renewal rate, and Kirkland Signature private-label scale.

The stock rebounded hard in 2026 after a flat 12-month stretch. The setup pits a fortress business against a valuation that already prices in substantial good news.

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Why Costco Keeps Compounding

Fundamentals remain pristine. Q2 FY26 delivered EPS of $4.58 on revenue of $69.60 billion, with comparable sales growth of 7.4% and e-commerce comps surging 22.6%. Comp sales accelerated from 5.7% in Q4 FY25 to 7.4% in Q2 FY26, not the trajectory of a maturing retailer.

Membership economics tell the bigger story. Fee income grew 13.6% YoY, executive members now drive 75.8% of sales, and operating cash flow rose 43.8% YoY in Q1. With 28 net new warehouses planned for FY26 and a 0.908 beta, this is the quality-and-secular-growth profile JP Morgan and others flag as the safer place to hide in a K-shaped 2026 economy.

Why the Price Is the Problem

Costco trades at 53 times trailing earnings and 47 times forward earnings, with a PEG of 5 and EV/EBITDA of 32. The dividend yield is 0.5%. For a company posting 2.99% net margins, that is a software-like multiple on a grocery-thin business.

Insiders are taking the other side. Four executive vice presidents, including CFO Gary Millerchip, sold shares between $991 and $1,003 in March and April. Composite sentiment slid 13.37 points over seven days to 44.95, with Reddit sentiment turning bearish around the all-time-high test. Tariff pass-through and rising wage costs remain live margin risks.

Why Patience Wins Right Now

The bull and bear cases are both real, which is the hold setup. Costco fires on every operational cylinder, but the analyst consensus target of $1,076.97 implies only 4.34% upside, hardly a margin of safety for a name carrying a 47x forward multiple.