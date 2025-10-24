Parole board grants parole for Manson Family member Krenwinkel

Patricia Krenwinkel, who killed seven people and an unborn baby and scrawled ‘Helter Skelter’ with her victims’ blood, will remain behind bars.

LOS ANGELES — Charles Manson’s former girlfriend, Patricia Krenwinkel, who murdered seven people and an unborn baby during the Manson Family’s two-day murderous rampage, will remain in prison.

On October 13, California Governor Gavin Newsom overrode the state parole commissioners’ May 30 decision to grant parole to Krenwinkel. It was the second time since 2022 that Governor Newsom has prevented Krenwinkel’s release from prison.

In his reversal, Governor Newsom stated that Krenwinkel “lacks the requisite insight she needs to be safely released.”

During Krenwinkel’s May 30 parole hearing, which CBS 8 attended, commissioners relied heavily on reports from mental health professionals who determined Krenwinkel to be a low risk for reoffending. Commissioners found that Krenwinkel’s youth at the time of the murders, 21, and her exposure to harmful relationships significantly factored in the murders.

“This decision does not minimize or forgive the criminal conduct or the loss your victims and their families have suffered,” said Commissioner Gilbert Infante during the May 30 hearing. “At the time of these crimes, you exhibited all the hallmark features of youth. When we look at subsequent growth, you have made strides, and this is evidenced in the work you have done.”

Krenwinkel, 77, currently incarcerated at the California Institution for Women, and now going on her 55th year in prison, declined to testify during the four-hour hearing.

The Governor’s Reversal

In the October 13 parole reversal, Gov. Newsom acknowledged Krenwinkel’s age at the time of the murders and her immaturity as well as the influence Manson had over the Manson Family.

“Krenwinkel demonstrated hallmark features of youth, which diminished her culpability under youth offender laws,” reads Gov. Newsom’s parole review.

Gov. Newsom found that while Krenwinkel has been a model prisoner and has not been disciplined during her sentence, she lacks insight into the motivation behind the murders.

“Ms. Krenwinkel must do additional work to deepen her insight before she can be safely released,” reads the October 13 reversal. “The evaluating psychologist wrote, ‘Ms. Krenwinkel has engaged in productive introspection during her term, but she exhibits some deficits in self-awareness, such as a tendency to externalize blame for her prior transgressions.’ I agree that these factors remain currently relevant to her risk for future dangerousness should she be released on parole, and I find that she has not demonstrated sufficient gains in this area since I previously considered her 2022 parole grant to mitigate her risk for future dangerousness.”

Despite Krenwinkel’s age and ongoing medical conditions, Gov. Newsom found Krenwinkel continues to present “an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time.”

Victims’ Families Still Reeling From Murders

Gov. Newsom’s decision to reverse parole is likely good news for the family members of those who died.

The parole board’s decision to grant Krenwinkel parole came despite emotional testimony from the family members of those Krenwinkel murdered.

During the May 30 hearing, Debra Tate, Sharon Tate’s younger sister, spoke of the pain she and her family have experienced and the disbelief that a person convicted of seven murders could be up for parole.

“Releasing her to society puts society at risk,” said Tate, who spoke during the hearing. “I don’t accept any explanation for someone who has had 55 years to think of the many ways they impacted their victims, but still does not know their names.”

Tate said she has reached out to Krenwinkel to learn more about why she went on her murder spree, but to no avail.

“My life, the victims’ families are forever affected,” said Tate. “[Krenwinkel] has not addressed that. I have asked for the opportunity to have a sit-down meeting, possibly 19 times, but that has never been granted. You know who wrote me a letter, Charles Manson wrote me a letter. Interesting. For that reason, and many more, Krenwinkel is unsuitable for parole.”

Other speakers included Lou Smaldino, the eldest nephew of Leno and Rosemary LeBianca, who were killed in their Los Feliz home on the second night of the murder spree. That night, August 9 and 10, 1969, Krenwinkel, Charles “Tex” Watson, Manson Family member Leslie Van Houten, and Charles Manson drove to 3301 Waverly Drive in Los Feliz, the home of supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary.

Although Manson entered the home with his followers, official records show he left shortly after, leaving his followers to torture and kill the unsuspecting married couple brutally.

Before leaving, Manson told Krenwinkel to do something “witchy” to the couple.

After stabbing Mrs. LaBianca with a fork, she used LaBianca’s blood to write “Death to Pigs,” “Rise,” and “Healter [sic] Skelter” on the walls.

Other speakers during Krenwinkel’s May 30 parole hearing included Anthony DiMaria and his sister, Mishele DiMaria. Their uncle, Jay Sebring, was shot and killed while he was attending a get-together at the home Sharon Tate shared with her husband, director Roman Polanski.

Sebring, Sharon Tate, Tate’s unborn son, Abigail Folger, and Wojciech Frykowski were all murdered by Krenwinkel and other members of the Manson clan.

Nephew Anthony DiMaria delivered a passionate plea in opposition to Krenwinkel’s parole.

“Patricia Krenwinkel is not a follower, nor is she a victim,” said DiMaria. “She is a cold-blooded killer of eight people. The more accurate number is eight, as I include the murder of Tate’s unborn son. Krenwinkel obliterated the rights of all of her victims. Charles Manson did not write Helter Skelter in blood. Patricia Krenwinkel did. She is the author of blood-smeared messages that terrified the world. Parole Patricia Krenwinkel, once her victims are paroled from their graves.”