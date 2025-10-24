Trump administration has created an interagency group to address ‘weaponization’ of government

Top officials in Donald Trump’s administration have confirmed that they launched a broad team of government officials that is designed to help target the president’s perceived adversaries over their purported weaponization of the government against him.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News Digital that the administration has established the Interagency Weaponization Working Group. Gabbard said the members have been meeting biweekly since April.

Here’s how Reuters described the effort in a report Monday:

A group of dozens of officials from across the federal government, including U.S. intelligence officers, has been helping to steer President Donald Trump’s drive for retribution against his perceived enemies, according to government records and a source familiar with the effort.

The Interagency Weaponization Working Group, which has been meeting since at least May, has drawn officials from the White House, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Central Intelligence Agency, the Justice and Defense Departments, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security, the Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Communications Commission, among other agencies, two of the documents show.

The top Trump officials told Fox News that the group is designed to expand on the president’s executive order about ending government “weaponization.” They also peddled false claims that the effort is a necessary response to the Biden administration’s weaponization of the federal government against conservatives.

“I stood up this working group to start the important work of interagency coordination under President Trump’s leadership to deliver accountability,” Gabbard told Fox News, adding: “True accountability is the first step toward lasting change.”

Of course, we already know how Trump and his allies define so-called accountability, and it looks identical to limitless vindictiveness with little to no regard for legality.

The Justice Department has already filed several dubious indictments against people targeted by the president. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has reestablished the government’s relationship with a spy technology company that has built tools used by repressive governments to quash dissent. It has created a controversial interagency hub of Americans’ personal data that has drawn concerns about its potential use to target opponents. And it’s currently trying to portray liberals as “terrorists.”

Needless to say, the idea of this administration credibly rooting out weaponization by the government is an absurd premise, as we see the government currently being weaponized by those in charge.