Patrick Mahomes Announces Personal News During NFL Offseason

Much of the 2026 NFL offseason has centered on Patrick Mahomes and his recovery from a serious knee injury, with questions surrounding whether he will be ready for Week 1. Mahomes suffered a torn ACL and LCL in December, an injury that required extensive rehab and ultimately ended his season.

The setback came during a Week 15 loss that also eliminated the Kansas City Chiefs from playoff contention, marking the franchise’s first postseason absence since 2014.

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Without Mahomes, Kansas City struggled down the stretch and finished with a 6-11 record, a rare down year for a team that had dominated the AFC for nearly a decade.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15).© Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images (© Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

There has been growing optimism about Mahomes’ recovery in recent weeks. The quarterback recently shared a video of himself throwing at the Chiefs’ facility, which signals tangible progress in his rehab and raising hopes that he could be ready for the start of the 2026 season.

While Chiefs fans continue to monitor his return timeline, Mahomes delivered positive news off the field. His business venture, 1587 Prime, received notable recognition, which he shared on Instagram.

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“We’re truly honored to be nominated for the 2026 Kansas City Favorites via the KC Star in the following categories: FINE DINING | STEAK | WINE SELECTION | SPECIALTY COCKTAILS. Thank you to the community for welcoming us, and to everyone who has joined us at the table,” the caption wrote.

1587 Prime is a high-end steakhouse co-owned by Mahomes and his long-time Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce, created in partnership with hospitality group Noble 33. Located inside the Loews Kansas City Hotel, the restaurant opened in 2025 and offers a blend of luxury dining and Kansas City culture. The name itself is derived from the players’ jersey numbers, 15 for Mahomes and 87 for Kelce.

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The restaurant offers an upscale, multi-sensory dining experience, featuring premium steak cuts, curated wine selections and signature cocktails, while also serving as a social hub for players, celebrities and fans. Despite some mixed reviews early on, it has quickly gained traction as one of Kansas City’s most talked-about venues.

Related: Congratulations Pour in for Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes

This story was originally published by Athlon Sports on Apr 7, 2026, where it first appeared in the NFL section. Add Athlon Sports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.