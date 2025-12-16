Paul Rudd, Jack Black, Kendall Jenner and More

Celebrities have been everywhere this week. In Los Angeles, costars Paul Rudd and Jack Black attend the world premiere of their upcoming film Anaconda. Elsewhere in L.A., Kendall Jenner steps out for dinner and Demi Lovato attends a holiday party in West Hollywood.
Here are the best photos of celebs out and about this week. Come back tomorrow for more of the latest A-list outings!
Launch Night
Paul Rudd and Jack Black attend the world premiere of their new film Anaconda in Los Angeles on Dec. 13.
Cute and Casual
Kendall Jenner dresses down for dinner with pal Justin Bieber (not pictured) at Raffia restaurant in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.
Fierce Look
Demi Lovato steps out in a showstopping red lace number at the OBB Media holiday party in West Hollywood, California, on Dec. 13.
Showing Some Love
Tyra Banks blows a kiss on the red carpet at the premiere of Cirque du Soleil LUDÃ on Dec. 12 in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico.
Proud Pair
Kaley Cuoco supports her fiancé Tom Pelphrey at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations presents Task event celebrating the actor’s new show in Los Angeles on Dec. 12.
He Bangs
Ricky Martin gives an energetic performance at Starlite Madrid 2025 in Madrid, Spain, on Dec. 13.
Cast Photo
Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Demi Moore and Sam Elliott attend the Landman season 2 FYC Event at Los Angeles’ Pacific Design Center on Dec. 13.
Date Night
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his wife Peta Murgatroyd get close on the red carpet at the Anaconda Los Angeles premiere on Dec. 13.
Christmas Concert
Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm attends iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2025 presented by Capital One at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Dec. 12.
Special Autograph
Jon Batiste signs a photo of himself in the green room at the ‘An Evening With Jon Batiste’ event during GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Dec. 13.
Sparkle All the Way
Ravyn Lenae sparkles at Z100’s Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Dec. 12.
New York Fashionista
Paris Hilton waives to the camera while stepping out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 13.
Night Out
Paula Abdul attends the premiere of Cirque du Soleil LUDÕ in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico, on Dec. 12.
Live Performance
Reneé Rapp performs during iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball in N.Y.C. on Dec. 12.
Icy Elegance
Zara Larsson rocks a wintry ensemble for the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Dec. 12.
Star Support
Selena Gomez supports Amanda Seyfried at the special screening of the actress’ new film The Testament of Ann Lee on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles.
Fashion Killer
Rihanna steps out in a chic look of an oversized trench dressed and Hermes scarf and oversized dark shades while out and about in Hollywood, California, on Dec. 12.
Festive Cheer
Robert De Niro attends iHeartRadio z100’s 2025 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Dec. 12.
Floral Fantastic
Zoe Saldaña brightens up the room in this floral look on arrival at a special screening of her new film Avatar: Fire and Ash in Miami on Dec. 12.
Birthday Fun
Dionne Warwick and Saweetie pose for a photo together during the legendary singer’s 85th birthday celebrations on Dec. 12 in Summit, New Jersey.
Wrapping Up Warm
Daisy Ridley braces the New York City cold in a chic black coat as she arrives for the taping of The Kelly Clarkson Show in the Big Apple on Dec. 12.
Musical Minds
Ed Sheeran and Alex Warren catch up backstage at iHeartRadio z100’s 2025 Jingle Ball at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Dec. 12.
Born to Shine
Laufey is dazzling onstage while performing at iHeartRadio z100’s 2025 Jingle Ball in New York City on Dec. 12.
Happy in Love
Recently engaged T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach only have eyes for each other while attending iHeartRadio Z100’s 2025 Jingle Ball in New York City on Dec. 12.
Nashville Welcome
LeAnn Rimes performs in concert as part of her Greatest Hits Christmas Tour at Nashvilles’s Ryman Auditorium on Dec. 12.
At the Lotus
The White Lotus stars Natasha Rothwell and Jon Gries are reunited at the Actors Night hosted by the Actor Awards and ELLE in West Hollywood on Dec. 11.
Actors on Actors
Also at the Actors Night event, Daryl Sabara and Lisa Ann Walter pose for a photo on Dec. 11.
Blonde Ambition
Toni Collette looked cool as ever, leaving The View in New York City after discussing her new film Goodbye June on Dec. 11.
Leading Man
Bradley Cooper waves to onlookers outside the GMA Studios on Dec. 11 in New York City.
Pink and Pretty
Krys Marshall flaunted her beautiful pink gown at the Actors Night hosted by The Actor Awards and ELLE held at Chateau Marmont on Dec. 11 in Los Angeles.
To the Prom
Kathryn Hahn and Kate Berlant strike a prom-inspired pose at the Actors Night event on Dec. 11 in Los Angeles.
Listening Closely
Kate Winslet engages the audience at the 92nd Street Y on Dec. 10, following a screening of Goodbye June in New York.
Girl’s Best Friend
Sofia Vergara is pictured in comfy sweats while heading to her Beverly Hills office with her son’s chihuahua, Amore on Dec. 11.
All the Ladies
Meg Stalter and Dakota Fanning get close at the Chateau Marmont for the Decision-Free Dinner on Dec. 10.
Dapper Gentleman
Damson Idris looks spiffy as he attends Vas Morgan’s holiday party on Dec. 11.
Just the Four of Us
Cary Elwes, Dacre Montgomery, Myha’la Herrold and Colman Domingo hit the red carpet as The Cinema Society hosts a special screening of Dead Man’s Wire on Dec. 10.
Party It Up
Justine Skye is pictured having a good time at the Valentino Garavani DeVain Party, in New York on Dec. 10.
Keeping it Cool
Lucien Laviscount steps out in all black in New York City on Dec. 11.
All the Cool Kids
Boy band ENHYPEN arrive in style for a departing flight from Gimpo Airport on Dec. 12 in Seoul.
R&B Crooner
Robin Thicke brings his silky vocals to the Giving a Smile Foundation Inaugural Gala presented by Rifkin Ranaan Dentistry at the Beverly Hilton on Dec. 11.
Best Buds
Harvey Guillen and Sean Astin are all smiles at Actors Night hosted by the Actor Awards and ELLE in West Hollywood on Dec. 11.
Fashion Girl
Dove Cameron is ultra-stylish at Valentino’s event at Chez Fifi in New York on Dec. 11.
Night Out
Wagner Moura gives a warm smile at the Actors Night hosted by The Actor Awards and ELLE at West Hollywood on Dec. 11.
Family Love
Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell support their daughter Kate Hudson at the New York City premiere of Sung Song Blue on Dec. 11.
‘Anything Goes’ Out
Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman have a date night out at the New York City premiere of Sung Song Blue on Dec. 11.
Couple on the Carpet
Justin Theroux and his pregnant wife Nicole Brydon Bloom walk the carpet together at the New York City premiere of Sung Song Blue on Dec. 11.
Friends ‘For Good’
Cynthia Erivo embraces Rashida Jones at the Mulberry Wicked: For Good screening in London on Dec. 10.
Broadway Bound
Kandi Burruss and PEOPLE’s Dave Quinn celebrate Burruss joining the cast of & Juliet in New York City on Dec. 11.
Red Dress
Quinta Brunson shows up in red at “The Actors Night” hosted by The Actor Awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.
So Hip
Friends Rhea Seehorn and Alicia Silverstone pose for a photo at “The Actors Night” hosted by The Actor Awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.
It-Girl Group
Odessa A’zion and Sofia Carson embrace at “The Actors Night” hosted by The Actor Awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.
Outie For the Night
Adam Scott attends “The Actors Night” hosted by The Actor Awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.
It Suits Him
Harry Shum Jr. suits up for “The Actors Night” hosted by The Actor Awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.
Kid’s At Home
Husband and wife Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey have a kid-free night at “The Actors Night” hosted by The Actor Awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.
Silver Medal
Constance Wu glitters in all silver at the New York City premiere of Sung Song Blue on Dec. 11.
On a Roll
A lacy Rachel Sennott is spotted out in Los Angeles in hair rollers on Dec. 11.
Noir Night
Zoey Deutch looks chic in black at the Hammer Museum’s screening of Netflix’s Novelle Vague in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.
Crochet For Days
Nicola Coughlan rocks a knit sweater dress at the after-party for The Playboy of the Western World in London on Dec. 11.
Love Is a Game
Lenny Kravitz talks onstage at The Game Awards 2025 in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.
No Shave December
Noah Centineo shows off his beard and long hairdo at The Game Awards 2025 in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.
Fitness Queen
Claire Holt hosts the first-ever Samsung Galaxy Wellness Tour in New York City on Dec. 11.
Peace On Earth
Chloe Bailey gives peace signs to the camera at Hannah Polskin’s holiday season studio gathering in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.
Mother Son Duo
Phaedra Parks and her son Ayden Nida have some quality bonding time at the Instagram “Carversations” content series event in Atlanta on Dec. 11.
Sheer Beauty
Kiernan Shipka is spotted in a sheer sparkly top in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.
Squad Pulling Up
Dave Hause and The Mermaid pose backstage before their performance in Berkeley, California, on Dec. 11.
Hostesses with the Mostest
Co-podcast hosts Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen sit next to each other at a special screening of Sung Song Blue in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.
Dinner Darlings
Actors Meg Stalter and Dakota Fanning embrace at the “Decision-Free Dinner” in Los Angeles on Dec. 10 to celebrate All Your Fault.
Main Character Moment
Joel Edgerton smiles at the camera in Los Angeles while filming The Ankler’s Main Character video series airing on Dec. 12.
Holiday Helpers
Jaden Michael and Ego Nwodim volunteer at Feeding America and City Harvest in New York City during the holidays.
Lean on Me
Jamie Lee Curtis and Danny DeVito support director James L. Brooks at his Walk of Fame star ceremony in Hollywood, California, on Dec. 11.
Golden Globe Girl
A cozy Kate Hudson beams as she steps out in New York City on Dec. 11.
You’re a Green One
Nick Cannon, his partner Bre Tiesi and their son Legendary match in Grinch sweaters at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California, on Dec. 10.
Seat Buddies
Shailene Woodley and a tuxedoed Henry Golding sit next to each other at the Red Sea International Film Festival’s awards ceremony in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 11.
How Much This Means
Idris Elba accepts an honorary award for his short Dust to Dreams at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 11.
Love in the Big City
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are couple goals as they leave hand-in-hand fromThe View in New York City on Dec. 11.
Need for Tweed
Zoe Saldaña leaves The Kelly Clarkson Show after promoting Avatar: Fire and Ash in New York City on Dec. 11.
All’s Chair
Johnny Depp sits at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 11.
Date Night
Jennifer Lawrence sits with her husband Cooke Maroney at Raoul’s 50th anniversary celebration in New York City on Dec. 9.
Dinner Party
Simon Huck and Queer Eye‘s Jeremiah Brent hang out at Antoni Porowski and Banana Republic’s holiday celebration in New York City on Dec. 9.
Book Smart
Lily Collins shows off the Emily in Paris: The Fashion Guide book with Veuve Clicquot and Baileys at People’s in New York City on Dec. 9.
Furst to Hear
Normani dresses up for the launch of her exclusive Shein collection in Los Angeles on Dec. 9.
Spotted Out
Amy Sedaris has a ball at Nordstrom NYC’s “Oh, What Funhouse!” in New York City on Dec. 4.
Cozy Cardigan
Cynthia Erivo welcomes guests for tea at Elphaba’s Retreat Experience hosted by Airbnb on Dec. 3.
Runs in the Fam
Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter sit courtside at the Lakers game in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.
The Ultimate Guest
Taylor Swift waves to the audience as she makes her way to the stage while visiting The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City on Dec. 10.
Let Him Speak
Leonardo DiCaprio speaks onstage at the 2025 A Year in TIME Event in New York City on Dec. 10.
The Jacket
Timothée Chalamet is spotted outside BBC Radio Studios while promoting his new movie Marty Supreme in London on Dec. 11.
Velvet Suit
Constance Wu rocks a velvet suit at the screening of Is This Thing On? in New York City on Dec. 10.
Showing Up in Sheer
Demi Lovato poses for the camera at the 2025 Baby2Baby Holiday Distribution presented by Frame and Nordstrom in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.
High-End Bundle
British singer Lily Allen sports a brown leather coat and black Chanel bag on the streets of New York City on Dec. 10.
Friends Supporting Friends
Ali Wong, Jenna Dewan, and Chrissy Teigen pose for the cameras at the 2025 Baby2Baby Holiday Distribution presented by FRAME and Nordstrom in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.
Wicked Good Q&A
Ariana Grande shows up at an AMC theater in New York City for the Wicked: For Good Q&A event on Dec. 10.
Hey Besties
Colman Domingo waves to the cameras on the streets of New York City on Dec. 10.
Put Your Hands Up
Hugh Jackman gives fans a double wave in New York City on Dec. 10.
Demon Hunters
K-Pop Demon Hunters Rei Ami, EJAE and Audrey Nuna walk the carpet at 2025 A Year in TIME event in New York City on Dec. 10.
I Am the One
LL Cool J shows up in style at the 2025 A Year in TIME Event in New York City on Dec. 10.
Howdy Partners
Matthew McConaughey looking his usually sexy self on the streets of Los Angeles on Dec. 10.
In the Moment
Jane Krakowski is pictured having a blast as she attends Red Bucket Follies on Dec. 8 in New York.
Triple Threat
Jimmy Fallon is the host with the most while posing with guests Kate Hudson and John Stamos backstage at his show on Dec. 10.
Good Laughs
Ilana Glazer is all smiles at the Comic Relief Live 2025: A Benefit to Build Brighter Futures for Kids at Carnegie Hall on Dec. 10 in New York City.
Pretty in Pink
Zooey Deschanel is pretty in pink at SiriusXM Studios on Dec. 10 in New York City.
All Black Everything
Gwyneth Paltrow rocks a monochromatic ensemble while in L.A. on Dec. 10.
Party Girl
Gillian Jacobs strikes a pose as Maje celebrates the Party Capsule collection at La Dolce Vita in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Staying Stylish
Also celebrating with Maje, Awkwafina flashes a smile during the event.
Leading Man
Bradley Cooper arrives on the red carpet at a New York Special screening for Is This Thing On.
Friends Doing Good
Lupita Nyong’o and Trevor Noah attend the Comic Relief Live 2025: A Benefit to Build Brighter Futures for Kids at Carnegie Hall on Dec. 10 in New York City.
Ladies’ Night
Andra Day and Laura Dern get together for the special screening of Is This Thing On? in N.Y.C. on Dec. 10 in New York City.
Santa Smize
Tyra Banks serves some sweet treats at her Smize & Dream Hot Ice Cream First Taste event at Artechouse NYC on Dec. 10 in New York City.
Fashion Girl
Nina Dobrev is stylish while at a COSF’s holiday shopping event hosted by Balmain Paris on Dec. 10.
Talking Shop
Amanda Seyfried arrives for her career retrospective chat at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on Dec. 10 in New York City.
Musical People
Mark Ronson and Dua Lipa attend Dua Lipa’s Service95 Book Club at the Chelsea Hotel in New York on Dec. 9.
Cuties
Kristen Stewart and Elle Fanning are the cutest duo at Neon’s Holiday Party at the San Vicente Bungalows in New York on Dec. 10.
A New Era
Taylor Swift keeps it simple with her signature red lip and a light coat as she arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York on Dec. 10.
Have Mercy
John Stamos makes a point while chatting with photographers on Dec. 10 in New York City.
Ready to Talk
Hugh Jackman settles in for an interview at SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Dec. 10 in New York City.
Oh, Hey, Barbie!
Margot Robbie looks stylish as she steps out in Los Angeles in a green blouse, light trousers and dark shades on Dec. 10.