Paul Rudd, Jack Black, Kendall Jenner and More

Celebrities have been everywhere this week. In Los Angeles, costars Paul Rudd and Jack Black attend the world premiere of their upcoming film Anaconda. Elsewhere in L.A., Kendall Jenner steps out for dinner and Demi Lovato attends a holiday party in West Hollywood.

Launch Night Paul Rudd and Jack Black.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Paul Rudd and Jack Black attend the world premiere of their new film Anaconda in Los Angeles on Dec. 13.

Cute and Casual Kendall Jenner.

The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner dresses down for dinner with pal Justin Bieber (not pictured) at Raffia restaurant in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.

Fierce Look Demi Lovato.

The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

Demi Lovato steps out in a showstopping red lace number at the OBB Media holiday party in West Hollywood, California, on Dec. 13.

Showing Some Love Tyra Banks.

Harmony Gerber/Getty

Tyra Banks blows a kiss on the red carpet at the premiere of Cirque du Soleil LUDÃ on Dec. 12 in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico.

Proud Pair Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco.

Amanda Edwards/Getty

Kaley Cuoco supports her fiancé Tom Pelphrey at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations presents Task event celebrating the actor’s new show in Los Angeles on Dec. 12.

He Bangs Ricky Martin.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Ricky Martin gives an energetic performance at Starlite Madrid 2025 in Madrid, Spain, on Dec. 13.

Cast Photo Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Demi Moore and Sam Elliott.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Demi Moore and Sam Elliott attend the Landman season 2 FYC Event at Los Angeles’ Pacific Design Center on Dec. 13.

Date Night Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his wife Peta Murgatroyd get close on the red carpet at the Anaconda Los Angeles premiere on Dec. 13.

Christmas Concert Melanie C.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm attends iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2025 presented by Capital One at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Dec. 12.

Special Autograph Jon Batiste.

Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Jon Batiste signs a photo of himself in the green room at the ‘An Evening With Jon Batiste’ event during GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Dec. 13.

Sparkle All the Way Ravyn Lenae.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Ravyn Lenae sparkles at Z100’s Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Dec. 12.

New York Fashionista Paris Hilton.

XNY/Star Max/GC

Paris Hilton waives to the camera while stepping out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 13.

Night Out Paula Abdul.

Harmony Gerber/Getty

Paula Abdul attends the premiere of Cirque du Soleil LUDÕ in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico, on Dec. 12.

Live Performance Reneé Rapp.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Reneé Rapp performs during iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball in N.Y.C. on Dec. 12.

Icy Elegance Zara Larsson.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Zara Larsson rocks a wintry ensemble for the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Dec. 12.

Star Support Selena Gomez and Amanda Seyfried.

Phillip Faraone/Getty

Selena Gomez supports Amanda Seyfried at the special screening of the actress’ new film The Testament of Ann Lee on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles.

Fashion Killer Rihanna.

blackbelts / BACKGRID

Rihanna steps out in a chic look of an oversized trench dressed and Hermes scarf and oversized dark shades while out and about in Hollywood, California, on Dec. 12.

Festive Cheer Robert De Niro.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Robert De Niro attends iHeartRadio z100’s 2025 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Dec. 12.

Floral Fantastic Zoe Saldaña.

John Parra/Getty

Zoe Saldaña brightens up the room in this floral look on arrival at a special screening of her new film Avatar: Fire and Ash in Miami on Dec. 12.

Birthday Fun Dionne Warwick and Saweetie.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty

Dionne Warwick and Saweetie pose for a photo together during the legendary singer’s 85th birthday celebrations on Dec. 12 in Summit, New Jersey.

Wrapping Up Warm Daisy Ridley.

BACKGRID

Daisy Ridley braces the New York City cold in a chic black coat as she arrives for the taping of The Kelly Clarkson Show in the Big Apple on Dec. 12.

Musical Minds Ed Sheeran and Alex Warren.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Ed Sheeran and Alex Warren catch up backstage at iHeartRadio z100’s 2025 Jingle Ball at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Dec. 12.

Born to Shine Laufey.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Laufey is dazzling onstage while performing at iHeartRadio z100’s 2025 Jingle Ball in New York City on Dec. 12.

Happy in Love T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Recently engaged T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach only have eyes for each other while attending iHeartRadio Z100’s 2025 Jingle Ball in New York City on Dec. 12.

Nashville Welcome LeAnn Rimes.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

LeAnn Rimes performs in concert as part of her Greatest Hits Christmas Tour at Nashvilles’s Ryman Auditorium on Dec. 12.

At the Lotus Natasha Rothwell, Jon Gries.

Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

The White Lotus stars Natasha Rothwell and Jon Gries are reunited at the Actors Night hosted by the Actor Awards and ELLE in West Hollywood on Dec. 11.

Actors on Actors Daryl Sabara, Lisa Ann Walter.

Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Also at the Actors Night event, Daryl Sabara and Lisa Ann Walter pose for a photo on Dec. 11.

Blonde Ambition Toni Collette.

MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Toni Collette looked cool as ever, leaving The View in New York City after discussing her new film Goodbye June on Dec. 11.

Leading Man Bradley Cooper.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Bradley Cooper waves to onlookers outside the GMA Studios on Dec. 11 in New York City.

Pink and Pretty Krys Marshall.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Krys Marshall flaunted her beautiful pink gown at the Actors Night hosted by The Actor Awards and ELLE held at Chateau Marmont on Dec. 11 in Los Angeles.

To the Prom Kathryn Hahn and Kate Berlant.

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Kathryn Hahn and Kate Berlant strike a prom-inspired pose at the Actors Night event on Dec. 11 in Los Angeles.

Listening Closely Kate Winslet.

Michael Priest Photography

Kate Winslet engages the audience at the 92nd Street Y on Dec. 10, following a screening of Goodbye June in New York.

Girl’s Best Friend Sofia Vergara.

BACKGRID

Sofia Vergara is pictured in comfy sweats while heading to her Beverly Hills office with her son’s chihuahua, Amore on Dec. 11.

All the Ladies Meg Stalter, Dakota Fanning.

Todd Williamson/Peacock

Meg Stalter and Dakota Fanning get close at the Chateau Marmont for the Decision-Free Dinner on Dec. 10.

Dapper Gentleman Damson Idris.

BACKGRID

Damson Idris looks spiffy as he attends Vas Morgan’s holiday party on Dec. 11.

Just the Four of Us Cary Elwes, Dacre Montgomery, Myha’la Herrold, Colman Domingo.

David Benthal/BFA.com

Cary Elwes, Dacre Montgomery, Myha’la Herrold and Colman Domingo hit the red carpet as The Cinema Society hosts a special screening of Dead Man’s Wire on Dec. 10.

Party It Up Justine Skye.

Jason Lowrie/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Justine Skye is pictured having a good time at the Valentino Garavani DeVain Party, in New York on Dec. 10.

Keeping it Cool Lucien Laviscount.

TheImageDirect.com

Lucien Laviscount steps out in all black in New York City on Dec. 11.

All the Cool Kids ENHYPEN.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Boy band ENHYPEN arrive in style for a departing flight from Gimpo Airport on Dec. 12 in Seoul.

R&B Crooner Robin Thicke.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Robin Thicke brings his silky vocals to the Giving a Smile Foundation Inaugural Gala presented by Rifkin Ranaan Dentistry at the Beverly Hilton on Dec. 11.

Best Buds Harvey Guillen and Sean Astin.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Harvey Guillen and Sean Astin are all smiles at Actors Night hosted by the Actor Awards and ELLE in West Hollywood on Dec. 11.

Fashion Girl Dove Cameron.

BACKGRID

Dove Cameron is ultra-stylish at Valentino’s event at Chez Fifi in New York on Dec. 11.

Night Out Wagner Moura.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Wagner Moura gives a warm smile at the Actors Night hosted by The Actor Awards and ELLE at West Hollywood on Dec. 11.

Family Love Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson.

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/Shutterstock

Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell support their daughter Kate Hudson at the New York City premiere of Sung Song Blue on Dec. 11.

‘Anything Goes’ Out Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman.

Cindy Ord/WireImage

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman have a date night out at the New York City premiere of Sung Song Blue on Dec. 11.

Couple on the Carpet Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux.

Cindy Ord/WireImage

Justin Theroux and his pregnant wife Nicole Brydon Bloom walk the carpet together at the New York City premiere of Sung Song Blue on Dec. 11.

Friends ‘For Good’ Cynthia Erivo and Rashida Jones.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Cynthia Erivo embraces Rashida Jones at the Mulberry Wicked: For Good screening in London on Dec. 10.

Broadway Bound Kandi Burruss and People Magazine’s Dave Quinn.

Photo by Bruce Glikas

Kandi Burruss and PEOPLE’s Dave Quinn celebrate Burruss joining the cast of & Juliet in New York City on Dec. 11.

Red Dress Quinta Brunson.

TOMMASO BODDI / AFP via Getty

Quinta Brunson shows up in red at “The Actors Night” hosted by The Actor Awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.

So Hip Rhea Seehorn and Alicia Silverstone.

Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for The Actor Awards

Friends Rhea Seehorn and Alicia Silverstone pose for a photo at “The Actors Night” hosted by The Actor Awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.

It-Girl Group Odessa A’zion and Sofia Carson.

Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for The Actor Awards

Odessa A’zion and Sofia Carson embrace at “The Actors Night” hosted by The Actor Awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.

Outie For the Night Adam Scott.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Adam Scott attends “The Actors Night” hosted by The Actor Awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.

It Suits Him Harry Shum Jr.

Amy Sussman/Getty

Harry Shum Jr. suits up for “The Actors Night” hosted by The Actor Awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.

Kid’s At Home Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Husband and wife Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey have a kid-free night at “The Actors Night” hosted by The Actor Awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.

Silver Medal Constance Wu.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Constance Wu glitters in all silver at the New York City premiere of Sung Song Blue on Dec. 11.

On a Roll Rachel Sennott.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A lacy Rachel Sennott is spotted out in Los Angeles in hair rollers on Dec. 11.

Noir Night Zoey Deutch.

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty

Zoey Deutch looks chic in black at the Hammer Museum’s screening of Netflix’s Novelle Vague in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.

Crochet For Days Nicola Coughlan.

Dave Benett/Getty

Nicola Coughlan rocks a knit sweater dress at the after-party for The Playboy of the Western World in London on Dec. 11.

Love Is a Game Lenny Kravitz.

Frank Micelotta/The Game Awards via Getty

Lenny Kravitz talks onstage at The Game Awards 2025 in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.

No Shave December Noah Centineo.

Scott Kirkland/Frank Micelotta/The Game Awards via Getty

Noah Centineo shows off his beard and long hairdo at The Game Awards 2025 in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.

Fitness Queen Claire Holt.

Courtesy of Samsung

Claire Holt hosts the first-ever Samsung Galaxy Wellness Tour in New York City on Dec. 11.

Peace On Earth Chloe Bailey.

Jerritt Clark/Getty

Chloe Bailey gives peace signs to the camera at Hannah Polskin’s holiday season studio gathering in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.

Mother Son Duo Phaedra Parks and her son Ayden Nida.

Paras Griffin/Getty

Phaedra Parks and her son Ayden Nida have some quality bonding time at the Instagram “Carversations” content series event in Atlanta on Dec. 11.

Sheer Beauty Kiernan Shipka.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kiernan Shipka is spotted in a sheer sparkly top in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.

Squad Pulling Up Dave Hause and The Mermaid.

Ben Trivett

Dave Hause and The Mermaid pose backstage before their performance in Berkeley, California, on Dec. 11.

Hostesses with the Mostest Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen.

Courtesy Virisa Yong/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Co-podcast hosts Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen sit next to each other at a special screening of Sung Song Blue in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.

Dinner Darlings Meg Stalter and Dakota Fanning.

Todd Williamson/Peacock

Actors Meg Stalter and Dakota Fanning embrace at the “Decision-Free Dinner” in Los Angeles on Dec. 10 to celebrate All Your Fault.

Main Character Moment Joel Edgerton.

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages

Joel Edgerton smiles at the camera in Los Angeles while filming The Ankler’s Main Character video series airing on Dec. 12.

Holiday Helpers Jaden Michael and Ego Nwodim.

City Harvest

Jaden Michael and Ego Nwodim volunteer at Feeding America and City Harvest in New York City during the holidays.

Lean on Me Jamie Lee Curtis and Danny DeVito.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis and Danny DeVito support director James L. Brooks at his Walk of Fame star ceremony in Hollywood, California, on Dec. 11.

Golden Globe Girl Kate Hudson.

TheImageDirect.com

A cozy Kate Hudson beams as she steps out in New York City on Dec. 11.

You’re a Green One Nick Cannon, Bre Tiesi and Legendary Cannon.

Elwood Walker/ Universal Studios Hollywood

Nick Cannon, his partner Bre Tiesi and their son Legendary match in Grinch sweaters at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California, on Dec. 10.

Seat Buddies Shailene Woodley and Henry Golding.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Shailene Woodley and a tuxedoed Henry Golding sit next to each other at the Red Sea International Film Festival’s awards ceremony in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 11.

How Much This Means Idris Elba.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Idris Elba accepts an honorary award for his short Dust to Dreams at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 11.

Love in the Big City Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick.

BKNYC / BACKGRID

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are couple goals as they leave hand-in-hand fromThe View in New York City on Dec. 11.

Need for Tweed Zoe Saldaña.

BACKGRID

Zoe Saldaña leaves The Kelly Clarkson Show after promoting Avatar: Fire and Ash in New York City on Dec. 11.

All’s Chair Johnny Depp.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Johnny Depp sits at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 11.

Date Night Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney.

Yann Dandois

Jennifer Lawrence sits with her husband Cooke Maroney at Raoul’s 50th anniversary celebration in New York City on Dec. 9.

Dinner Party Simon Huck and Jeremiah Brent.

Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Simon Huck and Queer Eye‘s Jeremiah Brent hang out at Antoni Porowski and Banana Republic’s holiday celebration in New York City on Dec. 9.

Book Smart Lily Collins.

BFA

Lily Collins shows off the Emily in Paris: The Fashion Guide book with Veuve Clicquot and Baileys at People’s in New York City on Dec. 9.

Furst to Hear Normani.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Normani dresses up for the launch of her exclusive Shein collection in Los Angeles on Dec. 9.

Spotted Out Amy Sedaris.

Amy Sedaris has a ball at Nordstrom NYC’s “Oh, What Funhouse!” in New York City on Dec. 4.

Cozy Cardigan Cynthia Erivo.

Ramon Rivas

Cynthia Erivo welcomes guests for tea at Elphaba’s Retreat Experience hosted by Airbnb on Dec. 3.

Runs in the Fam Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter sit courtside at the Lakers game in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.

The Ultimate Guest Taylor Swift.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Taylor Swift waves to the audience as she makes her way to the stage while visiting The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City on Dec. 10.

Let Him Speak Leonardo DiCaprio.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Leonardo DiCaprio speaks onstage at the 2025 A Year in TIME Event in New York City on Dec. 10.

The Jacket Timothee Chalamet.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Timothée Chalamet is spotted outside BBC Radio Studios while promoting his new movie Marty Supreme in London on Dec. 11.

Velvet Suit Constance Wu.

Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Constance Wu rocks a velvet suit at the screening of Is This Thing On? in New York City on Dec. 10.

Showing Up in Sheer Demi Lovato.

Araya Doheny/Getty

Demi Lovato poses for the camera at the 2025 Baby2Baby Holiday Distribution presented by Frame and Nordstrom in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.

High-End Bundle Lily Allen.

TheImageDirect.com

British singer Lily Allen sports a brown leather coat and black Chanel bag on the streets of New York City on Dec. 10.

Friends Supporting Friends Ali Wong, Jenna Dewan, and Chrissy Teigen.

Araya Doheny/Getty

Ali Wong, Jenna Dewan, and Chrissy Teigen pose for the cameras at the 2025 Baby2Baby Holiday Distribution presented by FRAME and Nordstrom in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.

Wicked Good Q&A Ariana Grande.

Santi Ramales / BACKGRID

Ariana Grande shows up at an AMC theater in New York City for the Wicked: For Good Q&A event on Dec. 10.

Hey Besties Colman Domingo.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Colman Domingo waves to the cameras on the streets of New York City on Dec. 10.

Put Your Hands Up Hugh Jackman.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Hugh Jackman gives fans a double wave in New York City on Dec. 10.

Demon Hunters Rei Ami, EJAE and Audrey Nuna.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

K-Pop Demon Hunters Rei Ami, EJAE and Audrey Nuna walk the carpet at 2025 A Year in TIME event in New York City on Dec. 10.

I Am the One LL Cool J.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty

LL Cool J shows up in style at the 2025 A Year in TIME Event in New York City on Dec. 10.

Howdy Partners Matthew McConaughey.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Matthew McConaughey looking his usually sexy self on the streets of Los Angeles on Dec. 10.

In the Moment Jane Krakowski.

Rebecca J Michelson

Jane Krakowski is pictured having a blast as she attends Red Bucket Follies on Dec. 8 in New York.

Triple Threat Jimmy Fallon, Kate Hudson, and John Stamos.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Jimmy Fallon is the host with the most while posing with guests Kate Hudson and John Stamos backstage at his show on Dec. 10.

Good Laughs Ilana Glazer.

Noam Galai/Getty

Ilana Glazer is all smiles at the Comic Relief Live 2025: A Benefit to Build Brighter Futures for Kids at Carnegie Hall on Dec. 10 in New York City.

Pretty in Pink Zooey Deschanel.

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Zooey Deschanel is pretty in pink at SiriusXM Studios on Dec. 10 in New York City.

All Black Everything Gwyneth Paltrow.

DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gwyneth Paltrow rocks a monochromatic ensemble while in L.A. on Dec. 10.

Party Girl Gillian Jacobs.

Courtesy Jojo Korsh/BFA/Shutterstock

Gillian Jacobs strikes a pose as Maje celebrates the Party Capsule collection at La Dolce Vita in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Staying Stylish Awkwafina.

Courtesy Jojo Korsh/BFA/Shutterstock

Also celebrating with Maje, Awkwafina flashes a smile during the event.

Leading Man Bradley Cooper.

Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty

Bradley Cooper arrives on the red carpet at a New York Special screening for Is This Thing On.

Friends Doing Good Lupita Nyong’o and Trevor Noah.

Noam Galai/Getty

Lupita Nyong’o and Trevor Noah attend the Comic Relief Live 2025: A Benefit to Build Brighter Futures for Kids at Carnegie Hall on Dec. 10 in New York City.

Ladies’ Night Andra Day and Laura Dern.

Jason Mendez/Getty

Andra Day and Laura Dern get together for the special screening of Is This Thing On? in N.Y.C. on Dec. 10 in New York City.

Santa Smize Tyra Banks.

Manny Carabel/Getty

Tyra Banks serves some sweet treats at her Smize & Dream Hot Ice Cream First Taste event at Artechouse NYC on Dec. 10 in New York City.

Fashion Girl Nina Dobrev.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Nina Dobrev is stylish while at a COSF’s holiday shopping event hosted by Balmain Paris on Dec. 10.

Talking Shop Amanda Seyfried.

Dominik Bindl/Getty

Amanda Seyfried arrives for her career retrospective chat at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on Dec. 10 in New York City.

Musical People Mark Ronson and Dua Lipa.

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Mark Ronson and Dua Lipa attend Dua Lipa’s Service95 Book Club at the Chelsea Hotel in New York on Dec. 9.

Cuties Kristen Stewart and Elle Fanning.

Jade Greene

Kristen Stewart and Elle Fanning are the cutest duo at Neon’s Holiday Party at the San Vicente Bungalows in New York on Dec. 10.

A New Era Taylor Swift.

BACKGRID

Taylor Swift keeps it simple with her signature red lip and a light coat as she arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York on Dec. 10.

Have Mercy John Stamos.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

John Stamos makes a point while chatting with photographers on Dec. 10 in New York City.

Ready to Talk Hugh Jackman.

Cindy Ord/Getty

Hugh Jackman settles in for an interview at SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Dec. 10 in New York City.