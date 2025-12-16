Omaha, ESPN keep innovating on ‘ManningCast’

The “ManningCast” is approaching the end of its fifth season. It’s an impressive feat for an alt-cast, especially one that has 10 episodes a season. Most alt-casts are one-offs or annual events. Think about “Funday Football” (Toy Story, Simpsons, Monsters, Inc.) on ESPN or the EA “MaddenCast” on Peacock or “SlimeCast” on Nickelodeon.

“It’s certainly the most unique show I’ve ever worked on, and at the end of the day, it’s all about the authenticity with Peyton and Eli,” said Scott Matthews, an ESPN producer on the “ManningCast.” “Every show is unique, and sometimes it’s the guests and sometimes it’s the demos and the breakdowns. … Every time I walk out on a Monday night out of our control room, it has felt like a different show, and I think that’s part of the reason it’s been so successful.”

So, how do Omaha Productions and ESPN keep the show fresh? Beyond leaning on the interplay between Peyton and Eli, a few tech innovations have been utilized make things fun for viewers. In 2023, the Augmented Reality Table debuted, and that evolved into a “white board” that the Mannings continue to use (aka Telestratin’ Manning).

This season, the innovation came in the form of XR tech, where it seems like Peyton or Eli are actually in the screen diagramming a play for viewers (almost like they are in a VR setting). If you haven’t checked out the tech, give it a look here.

“The goal at all times is ‘don’t get in their way,’” said Alex Tyner, who leads innovation at Omaha. “The [Mannings] are what it’s all about. It’s their chemistry, it’s their ability, and they’re so good at what they do. And so, what tools can we provide them?”

Tyner’s desire to see the Mannings on a field during the broadcast led to the XR tech use. “I’ve always been excited about the idea of getting Peyton and Eli on the field behind the line of scrimmage and find whatever way we can to give that perspective and show what it looks like to be Pat Mahomes or to be Aaron Rodgers or to be the quarterback and what are they facing and what are they seeing,” Tyner said. “It’s that game of chess. So, the purpose of the XR shoot was exactly that. And so, because it was important to us with green in front of them and see the players and see the play, it was very important for us not to shoot this with green screen. It was very important to us to do it as an XR shoot, which of course means that it’s done with LED screens.”

Finding the right balance

Just because one can use new tech doesn’t mean they should, and that’s a balancing act for the show. “What we always try to do is bring a viewer closer to the mind of Peyton and Eli,” said Omaha Productions Executive Producer Sam Pepper. “[XR] is the first one that gave us a true quarterback perspective before the snap takes place.”

“It’s another item in the toolbox, and it’s certainly one of our more unique items that we’re able to use on a show-to-show basis,” Matthews said.

Another benefit of the alt-cast is that these QB explanations take time — something that the main feed may not have as the next play is under way. “It does take time and there are times when you’re using it and you’re like the game — the live game at that moment — becomes secondary,” Pepper said. “But it’s only for 45 seconds or a minute. … Our setup definitely gives a better opportunity for it to be used.”

Pepper also lauded the communication and relationship with ESPN on the “ManningCast,” noting he speaks with ESPN folks every day during the season. “Every conversation is a joint venture, and their goals are the same as ours,” he said. “That’s one of the things that helps is that this is a constant communication and constant partnership.”