Pelicans star Zion Williamson promises ‘different summer’

METAIRIE, La. — Zion Williamson, fed up with never having appeared in a playoff game during his first seven NBA seasons with New Orleans, is forecasting “a different summer.”

While gratified by how durable and available he was for the Pelicans this season, Williamson was not entirely pleased with his overall performance and bothered by the fact that the Pelicans won just 22 of the 62 games in which he played.

“My play on the court — it was OK,” Williamson, who averaged 21 points per game, said Monday, the day after the Pelicans finished a second straight, non-playoff season at 26-56. “I was efficient, but I don’t want to sit here and say it was OK and we’re not even in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

“Individually, I have a lot to go work on. I want to be able to attack from multiple areas on the court. I want to be able to be unpredictable on the offensive end, and I didn’t really do a good job of that this year. … I want to be able to do more for my team.”

Williamson, a powerful, explosive, 6-foot-6 forward who was drafted first overall out of Duke in 2019, set a personal record by appearing in 35 straight games this season. His total number of games played were the second-most in his career, behind only the 70 he played in the 2023-24 season. That was also the last time the Pelicans appeared in the NBA playoffs — but did so without Williamson, who injured his left hamstring in the waning minutes a play-in loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

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The only other time the 25-year-old Williamson played more than 30 games in a season was during 2020-21, when he played 61. Overall, he has missed 280 of 556 career regular season games because of knee, hand, foot and soft tissue injuries — most notably his hamstring.

“What I’m most proud of is how fast I was able to bounce back from any injuries that I had this year,” said Williamson, who could have played in 65 games, but was rested for New Orleans’ final three, low-stakes contests.

Pelicans veteran guard Dejounte Murray applauded the steps Williamson has taken to improve his health in the past year.

“Z — I think he’s getting it,” Murray said. “He’s got to continue to take care of his body, his mind, and his development is crucial, too.”

Williamson’s availability this season could make him more attractive to other teams, but he asserted that he’d rather not be traded.

“New Orleans is home for me. I don’t say that because I’m sitting in front of these cameras,” said Williamson, who has two seasons left on a five-year contract worth close to $200 million. “When the offseason hits, a lot of guys leave the city. I live here. … I’ve been here since I was 19.”

Williamson also said he “100%” trusts in the vision of Hall-of Famer Joe Dumars, who was hired a year ago as Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations.

“He has the resume,” Williamson said, referring to Dumars’ championships as both a player and general manager with the Detroit Pistons. “So, somebody in my position, all I can do is ask questions and whatever information he has to give me, just take heed to it.”

Williamson’s goal next season is to play in 75 to 82 games — and finally appear the playoffs.

His pursuit of the latter goal, he said, will involve probing conversations with Dumars and “other hall of famers,” and “other championship players.”

“I’m looking to take a different approach because it’s frustrating getting up here every year and not being in the playoffs — and I I’ll take my responsibility in that. I definitely hold myself accountable,” Williamson said.

“So, it’s time to start taking different approaches, gaining what knowledge I can and working on different things,” Williamson continued. “I have to use the resources that I can to reach out and seek the information — seek the knowledge that I need.”