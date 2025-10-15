Pens Points: Quack Attack | PensBurgh

After three east cost friendly start times, including two home games, the Pittsburgh Penguins took a cross country flight to California to begin their annual three game tour of The Golden State. This trip has become a yearly tradition for the Penguins and they are getting it out of the way early this time around. This trip also means we will have to put up with a few late starts this week to account for the time difference. The trip begins tonight in Anaheim against the Ducks then takes them to Los Angeles and San Jose to close out the week.

Puck drop tonight is scheduled for 10:30 PM EST and will be broadcast on Sportsnet Pittsburgh.

Just like their NHL counter parts, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins began their 2025-26 AHL campaign by winning their first two games of the season. The Baby Pens were 2-1 winners on Saturday then followed it up with a 4-1 win on Sunday. [Pensburgh]

When Erik Karlsson came to Pittsburgh back in 2023, he knew he was going to be joining ranks with Penguins legend Kris Letang. Now on season three of their blue line partnership, Karlsson detailed the great respect he has gained for Letang by being his teammate. [Sportsnet Pittsburgh]

There aren’t many lines in the NHL these days where the shortest player measures in at 6’ 5” but that is what the

Penguins have built by pairing Evgeni Malkin with Justin Brazeau and Anthony Mantha so far this season. [Trib Live]

It’s only been three games into his NHL coaching career, but the early reviews on Dan Muse from those around the Penguins have been nothing but glowing. A good first step as he builds his reputation as a head coach. [The Athletic $$]

Speaking of Penguins earning early high marks for their performance, rookies Ben Kindel and Harrison Brunicke are going to make it awfully hard for the front office to justify sending them back to juniors by the nine-game deadline. [The Hockey News]

Kris Letang left Saturday’s game against the Rangers early and is listed as day-to-day, but he will be joining the Penguins on their California road trip. Injured forward Kevin Hayes also packed his bags and is heading west with the team. [The Hockey News]

It’s the first NHL Three Stars of the Week selection and the red hot Pavel Dorofeyev of the Vegas Golden Knights leads the way with First Star honors after scoring five goals in his first three games of the season. [NHL]