Phillies vs Padres Prediction, Picks & Odds for Today’s MLB Game

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The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres wrap up a three-game set this afternoon at Petco Park, with the visitors eyeing the sweep.

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With NL Cy Young candidate Cristopher Sanchez on the hill, my Phillies vs. Padres predictions are targeting Philly to bring out the brooms as -150 moneyline favorites on Wednesday, May 27.

Who will win Phillies vs Padres today: Phillies moneyline (-153)

The Philadelphia Phillies are now riding a five-game road winning streak heading into today’s rubber match, and they will be feeling incredibly confident with Cristopher Sanchez getting the ball. The left-hander has been phenomenal, ranking third in the majors with a 1.62 ERA.

Sanchez hasn’t allowed a run in four consecutive outings, and he’s gone at least eight innings in two straight starts, even throwing a complete-game shutout on May 16 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

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This San Diego Padres lineup has actually had some success against him in the past, but they’re struggling, and Sanchez is in top form.

Walker Buehler counters for the Padres, and he sports a 5.05 ERA. While he’s pitched better lately, Buehler has still allowed five earned runs across his last two home starts.

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Sanchez has compiled a 1.94 FIP this season, the best mark of his career by a mile, further bolstering both the Phillies moneyline prediction as well as the Under 7.5.

Phillies vs Padres Over/Under pick: Under 7.5 (-130)

There’s been immense value in this play so far in the series, with the Under hitting in both games. There were just seven runs combined on Tuesday, and only three on Monday. Five of the last six meetings have now cashed the Under.

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Sanchez is obviously lights out, and Philly’s bullpen has been impressive lately. The Padres have scored just three runs in this series, and they will have a difficult time mustering up offense against Sanchez amid his torrid run.

Buehler isn’t as dominant, but he’s held his own, and the Phillies lineup is only hitting .243 against the veteran across 74 at-bats. Expect another low-scoring affair this afternoon in San Diego.

Quinn Allen’s 2026 Transparency Record

ML/RL bets : 18-12, +5.85 units

Over/Under bets: 18-11, +3.91 units

Phillies vs Padres odds

Moneyline : Phillies -150 | Padres +140

Run line : Phillies -1.5 (+122) | Padres +1.5 (-127)

Over/Under: Over 7.5 (+122) | Under 7.5 (-127)

Phillies vs Padres trend

The San Diego Padres have hit the Game Total Under in 15 of their last 22 games (+7.25 Units / 30% ROI). Find more MLB betting trends for Phillies vs. Padres.

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How to watch Phillies vs Padres and game info

Location Petco Park, San Diego, CA Date Wednesday, May 27, 2026 First pitch 4:10 p.m. ET TV NBC Sports Philadelphia, Padres.TV Phillies starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez

(5-2, 1.62 ERA) Padres starting pitcher Walker Buehler

(3-2, 5.05 ERA)

Phillies vs Padres latest injuries

Phillies vs Padres weather

Odds are correct at the time of publishing and are subject to change.

Not intended for use in MA.

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