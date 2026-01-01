Andy Robertson Forced Into Huge Transfer Decision After Interest From European Giants

Andy Robertson is set to have a choice of clubs to pick from this summer, having bade an emotional farewell to Anfield at the weekend, with reports of increasing interest from Serie A giants Juventus.

The Scottish left back enjoyed nine fruitful seasons with Liverpool, claiming nine major honors. He’s a two-time Premier League winner and was also a part of their Champions League-winning squad in 2018–19.

Robertson has been adored on Merseyside, but the time felt right for both parties to move on. While Liverpool are drifting into a new era without the bulk of their Jürgen Klopp stalwarts, Robertson believes he can still compete at the highest level, having turned 32 in March.

He was forced to share minutes with disappointing new arrival Milos Kerkez during his last at Anfield, and will leave the club following the expiration of his contract next month.

Juventus Join Tottenham in Andy Robertson Race

Juve endured a disappointing end to the season. | Marco Canoniero/LightRocket/Getty Images

Robertson came close to leaving Liverpool in January, as Tottenham Hotspur pursued the experienced defender. The left back was happy to move on, but the Reds hesitated, struggling to find a replacement, and eventually ensured the move didn’t go through.

Spurs, having avoided a stunning relegation on the final day of the Premier League season, reportedly remain interested in signing the 32-year-old. Some outlets suggest a deal has already been agreed in principle with Robertson, but other clubs are starting to circle.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are now in the running for the soon-to-be free agent. The Bianconeri are said to have called Robertson’s entourage to understand the conditions of any potential deal, and are considering whether to make the Scottish international an offer.

Led by Scudetto-winning manager Luciano Spalletti, Juve endured a disappointing end to a season that offered promise in spurts. They were knocked out of the Champions League in the knockout playoff round, and subsequently failed to qualify for next season’s competition by finishing sixth in Serie A.

Why Juventus Move Should Tempt Robertson

Scots are fleeing to the Med. | Ben Roberts/Danehouse/Getty Images

The choice belongs to Robertson, who seemed happy to remain in the English top flight with Spurs. However, Juve’s interest is bound to spark a conflict, with Scotland’s captain having the chance to join several of his compatriots in Italy.

Six Scottish players plied their trade in Serie A this season, including Napoli duo Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour, as well as Torino striker Ché Adams.

Robertson has seen the effect the Mediterranean sun has had on McTominay, in particular, with the former Manchester United midfielder finishing 18th in the 2025 Ballon d’Or after inspiring Napoli’s title triumph under Antonio Conte last season.

The 32-year-old is well-traveled thanks to Liverpool’s continental excursions, but Robertson is yet to play for a club overseas. Juve are not the force they once were, yet the heritage and history of the Bianconeri cannot be understated. It’d be a great opportunity for the left back to experience something completely new as he veers towards his twilight.

There’s nothing left to prove on English shores.

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