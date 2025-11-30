Piero Hincapie VAR verdict given after elbowing Chelsea star during Arsenal clash

Arsenal and Chelsea were involved in an intense Premier League first-half at Stamford Bridge which resulted in Moises Caicedo being sent off

Piero Hincapie seemed to catch Trevoh Chalobah with an elbow during Chelsea vs Arsenal (Image: Getty Images)

Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie escaped a red card for an elbow on Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah after the video assistant referee decided the challenge wasn’t worthy of sending the centre-back off.

The two teams were involved in a feisty first-half at Stamford Bridge with referee Anthony Taylor showing six cards inside the first 45 minutes. Martin Zubimendi, Marc Cucurella, Cristhian Mosquera, Riccardo Calafiori and Hincapie received a yellow card while Moises Caicedo was sent off for a challenge on Mikel Merino.

Three minutes after Caicedo was sent off, Hincapie was involved in an incident that prompted VAR to review the action. The former Bayer Leverkusen defender appeared to catch Chalobah in the face with his elbow while jumping to head the ball.

Chalobah was in immense pain on the surface while Taylor booked Hincapie. The Chelsea defender was forced to play with a clear cut on his face, but Hincapie escaped further punishment.

Sky Sports’ Peter Drury revealed during commentary of the game that VAR told referee Taylor that Hincapie’s arm was used recklessly, but his eyes remained on the ball during the challenge. “Reckless use of the arm, said the VAR to the referee, but eyes always on the ball,” Drury said.

Trevoh Chalobah was forced to receive treatment after the challenge from Piero Hincapie (Image: Getty Images)

It came just moments after Caicedo was shown a straight red card. The Premier League Match Centre on X explained why the initial decision of a yellow card was given. Their post read: “#CHEARS – 34’ VAR OVERTURN After VAR review, the referee overturned the original decision of yellow card to Caicedo and issued a red card for serious foul play.

“Referee announcement: “After review, Chelsea 25, makes a challenge with excessive force and endangers the safety of the opponent, therefore my final decision is red card.”

Sky Sports pundit Daniel Sturridge had a marginally different view when asked if Caicedo could have any complaints about it being upgraded.

He said: “The only defence I can mount is that the referee has a good view and decides to give him a yellow card.

“Slowed down, it looks nasty. But initially the ref gives him a yellow card. It is slightly re-refereed, and he’s gone with the VAR help. But if you look at it in high speed, it doesn’t seem that bad of a tackle. It looks worse when it’s slowed down.”