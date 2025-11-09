Pinching the Pupa Walkthrough – The Outer Worlds 2 Guide

Pinching the Pupa is a Golden Ridge side quest in The Outer Worlds 2. Fort Endurance has inexplicably elected a Mantisaur as their commander, and you need to resolve it. This IGN guide details every choice, decision, and outcome for the Pinching the Pupa quest in The Outer Worlds 2.

Pinching the Pupa

As you progress through On the Trail of the Traitor, you’ll speak to Abbot Josef Newell who will request your help in solving issues in the region.

This will add The Invocation of Inconclusive Innocence Task to your log, where you’ll be directed to speak with Officer Dunbar at Outpost Opportunity to the northwest.

As you reach the outpost, talk to Dunbar and explain you’re here to help and he’ll give you a few options of things you can do to assist if you keep asking for tasks.

One of those options is to head to Fort Endurance to the north and deal with the Mantisaur that’s been placed in charge of the facility.

Once within the grounds of Fort Endurance, you’ll quickly spot Strategic Ingestment Exec. Wotjek (the Mantisaur) along with Trooper Wentworth, who claims to be able to communicate with Wotjek, and Biological Designer Bradford who claims Wentworth is lying.

As they bicker, Wentworth explains that Wotjek “told” him that there is a nest of mutated Mantisaurs nearby, and that he wants you to secure one of the pupas to raise as his own.

Agree to help, officially beginning the Pinching the Pupa quest, and then you’ll want to head to the east through the no mans land area by the trenches. There you’ll find a large valley that you can walk into – the Mantisaur Nest.

It’s in your best interest to get in and get out as fast as possible, as you will be swarmed by Mantisaurs regardless and through testing it appears that they will continually spawn regardless of how many you kill.

As you pass through the initial valley and enter a large open space, you’ll need to take the right path and go down the slope.

You’ll then head diagonally left towards a small alcove where you’ll see a faint blue glow.

On the ground directly in front of the large crystals you’ll find the Zyranium Mantisaur Pupa.

Grab it and the entire nest will go crazy – this includes if you’ve managed to stealth your way to this location. Every Mantisaur will become hostile and hone in toward you, so it truly is a mad dash for the exit. Leave the same way you came, preserving ammo and instead just running past any/all Mantisaurs that swarm you or emerge from the ground. You’ll then want to make your way back to Fort Endurance.

Who Should You Give the Pupa To?

Once you have retrieved the Pupa from the Mantisaur nest and returned to Fort Endurance, you’ll be given the opportunity to pick which NPC you deliver the Pupa to, with slightly different faction reputation outcomes but the exact same rewards:

Give to Wentworth

If you choose to give the Pupa to Wentworth, he’ll immediately give it to Wotjek who will promptly consume the Pupa. Wentworth angrily chastises Wotjek for scuppering his plans of creating a subservient Mantisaur army. You’ll raise your reputation with Auntie’s Choice by 1 as a result, and you’ll also receive the unique Cleo’s The Hunt weapon alongside 1,500 Bits.

Give to Bradford

If you choose to give the Pupa to Bradford, she will be relieved and thank you for making the logical choice. You’ll raise your reputation with Auntie’s Choice by 3 as a result, and you’ll also receive the unique Cleo’s The Hunt weapon alongside 1,500 Bits.

Mantisaur Assault

Regardless of your choice, the facility will immediately go on alert as a group of Mantisaurs begin an assault against the compound.