Pirates vs. Cubs odds, prediction, line: 2026 MLB picks for April 10 from proven model

The Chicago Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates to start a three-game series on Friday afternoon. The Pirates (7-5), who last fell to the Padres on Tuesday, are 3-3 on the road this season. The Cubs (6-6), who have won their last two games, are 3-3 on their home field in 2026. Chicago starter Shota Imanaga (0-1, 4.50 ERA) has allowed just one earned run in 26 innings against the Pirates. Carmen Mlodzinski (0-0, 4.00 ERA) will get the start for Pittsburgh.

First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Chicago is a -143 favorite on the money line (risk $143 to win $100) in the latest Pirates vs. Cubs odds, while the over/under, is 6.5. Before making any Cubs vs. Pirates picks, or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Pirates vs. Cubs predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pirates vs. Cubs and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Pirates vs. Cubs:

Pirates vs. Cubs money line Cubs -143, Pirates +120 Pirates vs. Cubs over/under 6.5 runs Pirates vs. Cubs run line Cubs -1.5 (+149) Pirates vs. Cubs picks See picks at SportsLine Pirates vs. Cubs streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Pirates vs. Cubs predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Pirates vs. Cubs, the model is going Over 6.5 combined runs. The Pirates have played to the Over in four of their last two games. Three of the Cubs’ last four games have gone over the total. The total has gone Over in five of the Cubs’ last six games played on a Friday.

SportsLine’s model projects more than 1.8 total bases for the three Pirates players, Oneil Cruz, Bryan Reynolds, and Ryan O`Hearn. Chiaco is projected to get just two players over 1.7 total bases, including Alex Bregman and Michael Busch. The model projects 8.7 combined runs as the Over hits 71% of the time. Get the Pirates vs. Cubs money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Pirates vs. Cubs picks

After simulating every pitch of Pirates vs. Cubs 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pirates vs. Cubs, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.