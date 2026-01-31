Pistons vs. Warriors prediction, odds, line, start time: 2026 NBA picks for Friday, Jan. 30

The Detroit Pistons will look to get back on track when they take on the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. Detroit is coming off a 114-96 loss at Phoenix on Thursday, while Golden State earned a 140-124 win at Utah on Wednesday. The Pistons (34-12), who lead the Central Division, are 15-7 on the road this season. The Warriors (27-22), who are third in the Pacific Division, are 17-7 on their home court. Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga (knee) has been ruled out.

Tipoff from Chase Center in San Francisco is set for 10 p.m. ET. Golden State is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Pistons vs. Warriors odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 224.5. Before making any Warriors vs. Pistons picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 37-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Pistons vs. Warriors 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Warriors spread: Golden State -2.5 at DraftKings Pistons vs. Warriors over/under: 224.5 points Pistons vs. Warriors money line: Golden State -135, Pistons +114 Pistons vs. Warriors picks: See picks at SportsLine Pistons vs. Warriors streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Pistons vs. Warriors picks

After 10,000 simulations of Pistons vs. Warriors, SportsLine’s model is going Over on the total (224.5). The total has gone Over in four of the last eight head-to-head matchups. The Over has hit in two of Detroit’s last three games, and in six of Golden State’s last eight. The Pistons are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games, while the Warriors are 6-4 ATS in their last 10.

The SportsLine model is projecting Detroit’s Cade Cunningham to score 23.6 points on average and be one of four Pistons players to score 11.1 or more points. Golden State’s Stephen Curry, meanwhile, is projected to have 28.1 points as four Warriors players score 10.7 points or more.

It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits nearly 60% in simulations.

So who wins Pistons vs. Warriors, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?